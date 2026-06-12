Le Mans 24 long-run analysis: Where the hypercars stand before the race

The Hypercar field at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours is closer than ever, making predictions harder than ever before. However, clear trends emerge looking at the long-run data.

To eliminate qualifying simulations, we used the exact same method as during the official test day. We only factored in lap times between 3m27.000s and 3m33.999s across all four free practice sessions.

This is a conservative approach, as several cars comfortably gone into the 3m26s range in race trim. Still, the vast majority of green-flag racing laps will fall precisely into this window.

Based on this, the average lap times produce the following order:

BMW #20 - 3m29.122s Toyota #8 - 3m29.213s Cadillac #38 - 3m29.229s Cadillac #12 - 3m29.368s Toyota #7 - 3m29.390s Alpine #35 - 3m29.421s Alpine #36 - 3m29.466s Ferrari #51 - 3m29.569s WTR-BMW #101 - 3m29.616s AF Corse Ferrari #83 - 3m29.801s BMW #15 - 3m29.803s Genesis #17 - 3m29.981s Aston Martin #007 - 3m30.022s Aston Martin #009 - 3m30.053s Ferrari #50 - 3m30.074s Peugeot #94 - 3m30.298s Genesis #19 - 3m30.336s Peugeot #93 - 3m30.420s

The entire grid is separated by just 1.3 seconds in average lap times. Furthermore, 13 cars representing seven different manufacturers find themselves within a single second. The only manufacturer lagging slightly behind is Peugeot, which mirrors the trend already seen during the test day.

With the raw numbers indicating an intense battle, a clear pecking order is starting to form: Toyota, Cadillac, and BMW look like the strongest overall packages, with Alpine and Ferrari trailing by a slight margin.

The LMH cars might have struggled to impress during the Hyperpole sessions, but Toyota remains an absolute force in race trim.

Ferrari—heavily restricted this time in the unpublished Balance of Performance (BoP) after their past triple victory—cannot be ruled out just yet. However, the Scuderia will have to rely heavily on classic endurance defensive weapons, such as tyre management.

Aston Martin has dropped back slightly compared to the test day, while Peugeot looks just as uncompetitive as in 2025. Although the gap has narrowed somewhat, the lions remain at the tail end of the field.

In both the BMW and Ferrari camps, one specific car noticeably drops off from its sister car's average. This is highly likely down to varying tire choices or active experiments with double- or triple-stints, as tire age remains the only truly hidden variable.

It is worth noting, however, that the #15 BMW, which starts from pole position, had trailed the #20 car by six tenths of a second in long-run pace during the test day as well.

Progress since the test day: Who made the biggest leap?

Following the pre-test, it was already evident that Toyota would be formidable. However, less than 24 hours later, Technical Director David Floury accused their rivals of sandbagging and hiding their true potential. Ferrari's sports car boss Antonello Coletta later echoed those thoughts.

So, who were they referring to? Here are the lap time improvements in average long-run pace compared to the test day (in seconds):

BMW #20: -0.966s BMW #15: -0.890s Ferrari #51: -0.628s Genesis #17: -0.616s Cadillac #38: -0.548s Alpine #36: -0.542s Ferrari #83: -0.498s WTR-BMW #101: -0.478s Peugeot #94: -0.459s Alpine #35: -0.238s Toyota #8: -0.234s Peugeot #93: -0.152s Aston Martin #007: -0.150s Genesis #19: -0.060s Ferrari #50: -0.054s Cadillac #12: +0.056s Aston Martin #009: +0.116s Toyota #7: +0.201s

Looking at these figures, it is obvious who was meant. BMW, however, is having none of it. "They don't even know what programme we were running," was the reaction from the WRT garage. The only certain thing is that the updated BMW has catapulted itself straight from the midfield at the test day right to the very front.

Surprisingly, two of the three Ferrari 499Ps also showed significant steps forward, despite Ferrari themselves accusing rivals of sandbagging. Their jump, however, is notably smaller than BMW's.

Among the LMDh brands—Cadillac, Genesis, and Alpine—only one car per team managed a definitive step forward. The Genesis performance remains highly remarkable considering this will be only the third race ever for the brand-new GMR-001. Team principal Cyril Abiteboul, however, remains concerned over their reliability.

Strengths and weaknesses of the Hypercars at Le Mans 2026

It is equally fascinating to observe exactly where these cars generate their lap times. For the first time, we gained access to micro-sector data. Quantifying these individually would go beyond the scope of this analysis, but the following trends emerge:

Aston Martin: Excellent acceleration from the powerful V12 engine on the initial exit of tight corners thanks to heavily improved electronics. However, the Valkyrie still suffers from a massive deficit in top speed.

BMW: Does not uniquely stand out in one specific area, but also shows no real weaknesses. A perfect all-rounder that is kind to its tyres, making the German brand one of the top favorites for the win.

Cadillac: The ultimate straight-line destroyer the field. It launches out of corners like a rocket, and unlike the Aston Martin, keeps pulling down the straights. Its sole weakness lies in the high-speed Porsche Curves, alongside a lingering question mark over tyre degradation.

Ferrari: The only visible strength so far is a strong top speed; otherwise, it has been a gruelling race week for Maranello. The car lacks acceleration and cornering speed, which is almost certainly a result of the BoP. A surprise bounce-back via stellar tire management remains possible.

Genesis: An impressive debut with an incredible performance in the Porsche Curves. Top speed is respectable, but the car lacks "punch" on corner exit. Big question marks remain over reliability and long-run tyre wear.

Peugeot: Whatever Peugeot did to end up with another uncompetitive BoP—or if the fundamental compromises of the 9X8 are simply too great to be overcome at Circuit de la Sarthe—it looks incredibly tough. Acceleration is decent, and the car looks stable over the Ford Chicane kerbs, but it severely lacks top speed and performance in fast corners.

Toyota: Superb across the entire third sector (Arnage to the start-finish line). The car is sublime over the kerbs and unmatched in fast and medium-speed corners, while maintaining a decent top speed. It only lacks a bit of initial pull on the first half of the straights. Tire management is, as usual, exceptional.

The deciding factors to win the race

Only a flawless execution will win the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours. The grid is packed so tightly that recovering from a major setback will be virtually impossible—unlike last year, when the #83 AF Corse Ferrari still fought at the front despite gearbox issues. Total reliability and seamless pitlane execution are mandatory prerequisites for victory.

The ultimate wildcard will be the weather. Following overcast and cool practice sessions, the climate is shifting to peak summer just in time for the race.

While the feared extreme heatwave will fortunately miss the circuit as the center of the High has moved to the Atlantic Ocean, bright sunshine will cause track temperatures to skyrocket up to 50 degrees Celsius—a massive 15 to 20-degree jump compared to practice and the test day.

Tyres represent another massive unknown. Following the pre-test, Michelin raised the minimum hot tyre pressures from 2.0 bar (29 PSI) to 2.1 bar (30.5 PSI).

While teams managed to test this during practice, no one has been able to evaluate these pressures in hot track conditions. How this will shift the car balance on hot asphalt remains to be seen.

Consequently, the hard tyre shifts right into the operational window. The crossover points between the compounds are generous (David Floury: "It's relatively hard to make a wrong choice"), but the hard compound was barely used during practice. For many, running it will be a shot in the dark.

Ultimately, tyre longevity will decide the race. Anyone targeting the win must be able to pull off triple-stints. Quadruple-stints seem highly unlikely under these conditions.

Lastly, luck will play its usual part, particularly regarding Safety Cars. Depending on when the final Safety Car will be, the closing stages could transform into a pure sprint race prioritising top speed, or a classic endurance run where tire management decides the crown.

Only one thing is certain: We have rarely entered a Le Mans race with this many genuine favourites. The margins are smaller than ever before, which should make the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours a race for the ages.