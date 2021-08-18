Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Alpine by 0.086s in tight FP1

Jose Maria Lopez jumped to the head of the times aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid YBRID with 30 minutes of the three-hour session left on the clock of the opening session for this weekend's double-points round of the World Endurance Championship.

The Argentinian's time of 3m29.309s edged out the Alpine-Gibson A480s in which Andre Negrao had posted a 3m29.395s just over 40 minutes earlier.

Negrao's best lap on Wednesday afternoon was just one thousandth of a second quicker than Kazuki Nakajima's mark in the #8 Toyota.

The Japanese driver set the pace from the beginning, ending up on a 3m29.396s before the first half hour was over.

The best of the LMP2s, the United Autosports Oreca-Gibson 07 driven by Phil Hanson, was only a further tenth off the ultimate pace in fourth position overall.

Hanson's 3m29.441s gave him a margin of over half over the G-Drive Aurus-badged Oreca that Nyck de Vries put fifth overall with a 3m30.094s right at the end of the session.

The fastest two cars in P2s ended up ahead of both Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercars.

Glickenhaus failed to get within a second of Olivier Pla's time-topping mark in the official Le Mans test day on Sunday.

Richard Westbrook ended up sixth overall in the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH on a 3m30.216s and Pla seventh with a 3m30.325s in #708.

Tom Blomqvist claimed third in P2 with a 3m30.629s set late on in the best of the JOTA Oreca, just edging out Louis Deletraz's 3m30.724s in the #41 WRT Oreca.

Paul-Loup Chatin took fifth in class for IDEC Sport and Ben Hanley sixth for DragonSpeed.

Ferrari tops GTE Pro

Ferrari led the way in GTE Pro, Daniel Serra improving the #52 AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evo's best to a 3m50.123s as the session neared an end.

That time, seven tenths up on last year's class pole, gave him the top spot by just four hundredths over Nick Tandy, who posted a 3m50.163s in the dying seconds aboard the best of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs.

Gianmaria Bruni was third quickest in the #92 Manthey-run Porsche 911 RSR on 3m50.488s, while James Calado took fourth in the second of the factory Ferraris with a 3m50.611s.

Laurens Vanthoor took fifth in the first of the customer Porsches racing in GTE Pro this year, the Proton-run WeatherTech Racing entry.

Project 1 Porsche driver Matteo Cairoli end up fastest in GTE Am with a 3m50.193s, a time that bettered the GTE Pro pack until the closing minutes.

It still stood as the third best GTE time at the end of the session and gave him a margin of over a second over the GR Racing Porsche in second position in class.

The session was interrupted by two red flags.

The first stoppage came with little more than a minute on the clock when Marco Sorensen tagged the barriers leaving the pits in the #20 High Class Racing Oreca.

The second in the final hour resulted from a coming together between Antonio Felix da Costa's JOTA Oreca and the AF Corse-run GTE Am class Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by Antonio Fuoco.

First qualifying for the 89th edition of Le Mans starts at 7pm local time.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP1 results:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota 3'29.309 2 36 André Negrão

Nicolas Lapierre

M.Vaxivière Alpine/Gibson 3'29.395 0.086 3 8 Sébastien Buemi

Kazuki Nakajima

Brendon Hartley Toyota 3'29.396 0.087 4 22 Phil Hanson

F.Albuquerque

Fabio Scherer ORECA/Gibson 3'29.441 0.132 5 26 Roman Rusinov

Franco Colapinto

Nyck de Vries Aurus/Gibson 3'30.094 0.785 6 709 Ryan Briscoe

R.Westbrook

Romain Dumas Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'30.216 0.907 7 708 Pipo Derani

Franck Mailleux

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'30.325 1.016 8 28 S.Vandoorne

Sean Gelael

Tom Blomqvist ORECA/Gibson 3'30.629 1.320 9 41 Robert Kubica

Louis Delétraz

Yifei Ye ORECA/Gibson 3'30.724 1.415 10 48 Paul Lafargue

Paul-Loup Chatin

Patrick Pilet ORECA/Gibson 3'30.912 1.603 11 21 Ben Hanley

Henrik Hedman

J.P.Montoya ORECA/Gibson 3'30.991 1.682 12 70 Loïc Duval

Norman Nato

Esteban Garcia ORECA/Gibson 3'30.996 1.687 13 31 Robin Frijns

Charles Milesi

F.Habsburg ORECA/Gibson 3'31.158 1.849 14 38 Roberto González

A.F.da Costa

Anthony Davidson ORECA/Gibson 3'31.279 1.970 15 25 John Falb

Roberto Merhi

Rui Andrade Aurus/Gibson 3'31.322 2.013 16 32 Nicolas Jamin

J.Aberdein

Manuel Maldonado ORECA/Gibson 3'31.568 2.259 17 30 Tristan Gommendy

Memo Rojas

Rene Binder ORECA/Gibson 3'32.145 2.836 18 65 Julien Canal

Will Stevens

James Allen ORECA/Gibson 3'32.236 2.927 19 29 G.van der Garde

Job van Uitert

Frits van Eerd ORECA/Gibson 3'32.428 3.119 20 82 Ryan Cullen

Oliver Jarvis

Felipe Nasr ORECA/Gibson 3'32.523 3.214 21 23 Paul Di Resta

Alex Lynn

Wayne Boyd ORECA/Gibson 3'32.690 3.381 22 20 Dennis Andersen

Ricky Taylor

Marco Sørensen ORECA/Gibson 3'32.970 3.661 23 44 Miro Konopka

Oliver Webb

Matej Konopka ORECA/Gibson 3'33.052 3.743 24 24 Patrick Kelly

Simon Trummer

Gabriel Aubry ORECA/Gibson 3'33.308 3.999 25 49 Anders Fjordbach

Jan Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen ORECA/Gibson 3'33.456 4.147 26 34 J.Smiechowski

R.van der Zande

Alex Brundle ORECA/Gibson 3'33.491 4.182 27 17 Thomas Laurent

Dwight Merriman

Ryan Dalziel ORECA/Gibson 3'33.612 4.303 28 39 V.Capillaire

Arnold Robin

Maxime Robin ORECA/Gibson 3'33.767 4.458 29 1 Sophia Flörsch

Tatiana Calderón

Beitske Visser ORECA/Gibson 3'34.114 4.805 30 84 Takuma Aoki

Nigel Bailly

Matthieu Lahaye ORECA/Gibson 3'34.510 5.201 31 74 James Winslow

Tom Cloet

John Corbett Ligier/Gibson 3'37.048 7.739 32 52 Daniel Serra

Miguel Molina

Sam Bird Ferrari 3'50.123 20.814 33 64 Nick Tandy

Tommy Milner

Alexander Sims Chevrolet 3'50.163 20.854 34 56 Matteo Cairoli

Egidio Perfetti

Riccardo Pera Porsche 3'50.193 20.884 35 91 Gianmaria Bruni

Richard Lietz

F.Makowiecki Porsche 3'50.488 21.179 36 51 James Calado

A.P.Guidi

Côme Ledogar Ferrari 3'50.611 21.302 37 79 Cooper MacNeil

Laurens Vanthoor

Earl Bamber Porsche 3'50.737 21.428 38 72 Dries Vanthoor

Maxime Martin

Álvaro Parente Porsche 3'51.188 21.879 39 86 Mike Wainwright

Ben Barker

Tom Gamble Porsche 3'51.326 22.017 40 63 Antonio García

Jordan Taylor

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet 3'51.330 22.021 41 88 Julien Andlauer

Dom Bastien

Lance D.Arnold Porsche 3'51.519 22.210 42 92 Neel Jani

Kévin Estre

M.Christensen Porsche 3'51.542 22.233 43 18 Andrew Haryanto

A.Picariello

Marco Seefried Porsche 3'51.826 22.517 44 57 Takeshi Kimura

Mikkel Jensen

Scott Andrews Ferrari 3'51.911 22.602 45 33 Ben Keating

Felipe Fraga

Dylan Pereira Aston Martin 3'52.224 22.915 46 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Nicki Thiim

Marcos Gomes Aston Martin 3'52.329 23.020 47 80 Callum Ilott

Matteo Cressoni

Rino Mastronardi Ferrari 3'52.349 23.040 48 95 John Hartshorne

Ollie Hancock

Ross Gunn Aston Martin 3'52.488 23.179 49 47 Roberto Lacorte

G.Sernagiotto

Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 3'52.528 23.219 50 83 François Perrodo

Nicklas Nielsen

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 3'52.598 23.289 51 55 Duncan Cameron

Matt Griffin

David Perel Ferrari 3'52.809 23.500 52 54 G.Fisichella

F.Castellacci

Thomas Flohr Ferrari 3'52.838 23.529 53 85 Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting

Sarah Bovy Ferrari 3'52.873 23.564 54 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Tomonobu Fujii

Andrew Watson Aston Martin 3'52.880 23.571 55 60 C.Schiavoni

Paolo Ruberti

R.Giammaria Ferrari 3'53.042 23.733 56 71 Brendan Iribe

Ollie Millroy

Ben Barnicoat Ferrari 3'53.076 23.767 57 77 Christian Ried

Jaxon Evans

Matt Campbell Porsche 3'53.200 23.891 58 388 Pierre Ehret

Christian Hook

J.Bleekemolen Ferrari 3'53.222 23.913 59 99 Harry Tincknell

Florian Latorre

V.Inthraphuvasak Porsche 3'53.915 24.606 60 46 Dennis Olsen

Anders Buchardt

Robby Foley Porsche 3'54.970 25.661 61 69 Robert Renauer

Ralf Bohn

Rolf Ineichen Porsche 3'55.223 25.914 62 66 Thomas Neubauer

Rodrigo Sales

Jody Fannin Ferrari 3'55.682 26.373