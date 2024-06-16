Le Mans 24h, H18: Porsche surges ahead of Toyota as safety car returns
Porsche jumped ahead of Toyota with a well-timed pitstop to take the lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours at the three-fourth mark, as a major crash for Aston Martin brought back the safety car.
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
The factory #6 Porsche Penske 963 of Laurens Vanthoor was circulating a few seconds clear of the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID driven by Ryo Hirakawa after 18 hours of racing at Le Mans, with marshals still replacing the barriers at Indianapolis under the caution period.
Heart of Racing driver Daniel Mancinelli was being lapped by the #51 Ferrari LMH car when the Italian lost control of the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 on his own and slammed heavily into the barriers, with his car going airbone and landing upside down on the track.
Mancinelli walked away unscathed from the crash, but the SC had to be deployed to recover the car and replace the tyre barriers at the inside of the banked left-hander.
The #6 Porsche of Vanthoor was leading the race by 18s when the SC bunched the field back up, having jumped the #8 Toyota in the previous round of pitstops.
Ironically, it was a crash for the sister #4 Penske car that had helped Vanthoor circle into the lead, with the Belgian pitting under a slow zone caused by Felipe Nasr losing the rear-end of his 963 on slick tyres into Indianapolis. The incident put the additional Penske IMSA entry out of the race.
The #8 Toyota had been leading the Hypercar class until that point, with Hirakawa having made a clean restart in the 17th hour after the racing finally resumed after a four-hour safety car period.
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Hirakawa had pitted a few laps before Nasr’s off in green conditions, which allowed Vanthoor to jump into the lead, but was still running a comfortable second ahead of the sister #7 car driven by Nyck de Vries.
De Vries was the first Hypercar runner to switch to slick tyres as he was already due to make a pitstop, having been running out of kilter with its rivals. However, that also meant that he had to return to the pitlane under the safety car for more fuel, which dropped him down the order.
The #2 Cadillac was the main beneficiary as Earl Bamber assumed third place, but he is yet to complete his pitstop. Fourth place is being held by the #5 Porsche of Frederic Makoweicki, who fended off Robert Shwartzman in the #83 AF Corse Ferrari before the safety car period.
The #50 Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco was running right behind the duo and continues to hold sixth, ahead of the #7 Toyota now driven by de Vries’ team-mate Kamui Kobayashi.
The LMP2 class featured a number of changes in the last three hours, as the order shuffled during every pitstop phase.
At the end of hour 18, Ben Barnicoat was back in front in the #183 AF Corse ORECA-07, ahead of the #22 United Autosports car now driven by Oliver Jarvis.
Vector Sport also made headways after putting platinum-rated Patrick Pilet in the car, while the #37 Cool Racing dropped to fourth as Lorenzo Fluxa took over.
In LMGT3, the class-leading #92 Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R dropped out of contention with gearbox issues, as Klaus Bachler brought the car into the garage shortly after the race went green again. It took 24 minutes for the German squad to fix the problem, which meant it lost five laps and in the lower regions of the top 20.
The sister #91 Manthey EMA Porsche of Richard Lietz took over the baton from Bachler, but dropped to third late in the 18th hour after making a pitstop.
That put Gregoire Saucy in front in the #59 United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3, ahead of the #87 ASP Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth.
Results after Hour 18:
|POS
|#
|CLASS
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS
|GAPS
|1
|6
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|221
|-
|2
|8
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|221
|1.386
|3
|2
|Hypercar H
|CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|221
|2:25.244
|4
|5
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|221
|2:26.548
|5
|83
|Hypercar H
|AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|221
|2:30.160
|6
|50
|Hypercar H
|FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|221
|2:31.051
|7
|7
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|221
|2:35.656
|8
|12
|Hypercar H
|HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|220
|4:29.952
|9
|38
|Hypercar H
|HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|220
|4:32.016
|10
|3
|Hypercar H
|CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|220
|4:37.587
|11
|51
|Hypercar H
|FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|220
|4:42.003
|12
|19
|Hypercar H
|LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini SC63
|219
|2 laps
|13
|94
|Hypercar H
|PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|219
|4:32.928
|14
|311
|Hypercar H
|WHELEN CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|219
|4:33.988
|15
|93
|Hypercar H
|PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|219
|4:35.201
|16
|63
|Hypercar H
|LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini SC63
|219
|1 lap
|17
|99
|Hypercar H
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Porsche 963
|216
|5 laps
|18
|11
|Hypercar H
|ISOTTA FRASCHINI
|
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
|215
|7:26.811
|19
|4
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|211
|10 laps
|20
|183
|LM P2 P/A
|AF CORSE
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|211
|2:23.796
|21
|22
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|210
|11 laps
|22
|10
|LM P2
|VECTOR SPORT
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|210
|4:43.506
|23
|37
|LM P2
|COOL RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|210
|4:46.661
|24
|34
|LM P2
|INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|210
|2.774
|25
|28
|LM P2
|IDEC SPORT
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|210
|3.480
|26
|14
|LM P2 P/A
|AO BY TF
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|209
|12 laps
|27
|33
|LM P2 P/A
|DKR ENGINEERING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|209
|11 laps
|28
|25
|LM P2
|ALGARVE PRO RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|208
|12 laps
|29
|65
|LM P2 P/A
|PANIS RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|208
|13 laps
|30
|47
|LM P2 P/A
|COOL RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|205
|16 laps
|31
|24
|LM P2
|NIELSEN RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|205
|2:23.072
|32
|85
|LMGT3
|IRON DAMES
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|199
|22 laps
|33
|59
|LMGT3
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|199
|4:36.420
|34
|87
|LMGT3
|AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|199
|4:37.388
|35
|91
|LMGT3
|MANTHEY EMA
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|199
|4:38.792
|36
|31
|LMGT3
|TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|199
|4:41.206
|37
|95
|LMGT3
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|199
|4.636
|38
|78
|LMGT3
|AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|199
|5.203
|39
|88
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|199
|6.142
|40
|44
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|199
|2:27.350
|41
|86
|LMGT3
|GR RACING
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|198
|23 laps
|42
|55
|LMGT3
|VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|198
|4:44.307
|43
|777
|LMGT3
|D'STATION RACING
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|198
|1.520
|44
|155
|LMGT3
|SPIRIT OF RACE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|198
|2:29.525
|45
|82
|LMGT3
|TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|197
|24 laps
|46
|27
|LMGT3
|HEART OF RACING TEAM
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|196
|25 laps
|47
|70
|LMGT3
|INCEPTION RACING
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|195
|26 laps
|48
|92
|LMGT3
|MANTHEY PURERXCING
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|194
|27 laps
|49
|81
|LMGT3
|TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|191
|30 laps
|50
|60
|LMGT3
|IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|186
|35 laps
|51
|23
|LM P2 P/A
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|186
|7:25.226
|52
|77
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|146
|75 laps
|53
|20
|Hypercar H
|BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M HYBRID V8
|92
|129 laps
|54
|45
|LM P2 P/A
|CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|149
|72 laps
|55
|66
|LMGT3
|JMW MOTORSPORT
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|112
|108 laps
|56
|30
|LM P2 P/A
|DUQUEINE TEAM
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|112
|109 laps
|57
|46
|LMGT3
|TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|109
|112 laps
|58
|15
|Hypercar H
|BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M HYBRID V8
|102
|119 laps
|59
|36
|Hypercar H
|ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|88
|133 laps
|60
|9
|LM P2
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|86
|135 laps
|61
|35
|Hypercar H
|ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|75
|146 laps
|62
|54
|LMGT3
|VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|30
|191 laps
