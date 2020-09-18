Top events
Previous
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Rebellion leads Toyota in fourth practice

shares
comments
Le Mans 24h: Rebellion leads Toyota in fourth practice
By:

Rebellion Racing went fastest in final free practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours as the LMP1 teams prepared for the new Hyperpole qualifying session.

Gustavo Menezes posted a 3m21.132s aboard the #1 Rebellion R-13 in the last 15 minutes of the one-hour session to end up half a second quicker than Mike Conway in the quickest of the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids on a 3m21.630s.

The FP4 times were some way off the fastest free practice laps set by both teams on Wednesday, the fastest of which was a 3m17.089s.

All five LMP1 cars are taking part in the half-hour Hyperpole session that follows final practice.

Louis Deletraz took third in the #3 Rebellion with a 3m22.382s, which was just quicker than Brendon Hartley's 3m22.525s in the second of the Toyotas.

The ByKolles team's ENSO CLM P1/01 ended on a 3m29.921s in the hands of Tom Dillmann.

Paul di Resta went quickest in LMP2 for the United Autosports squad late in the session.

His 3m27.185s aboard the #22 Oreca 07 jumped him ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne, who ended up on a 3m28.586s in the G-Drive Racing Oreca.

A 3m29.663s from Antonio Felix da Costa was good enough to for third in the JOTA Sport Oreca, which was bumped from the top six in first qualifying on Thursday and will not take part in the Hyperpole session.

Renger van der Zande was fourth fastest for DragonSpeed with a 3m29.925s set early in the session.

Porsche ended up quickest in GTE Pro courtesy of a 3m51.985s from Michael Christensen aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

That put him just under half a second up on the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, which posted a 3m52.482s in the hands of Sam Bird. The second of the two factory Ferrari was third in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi on 3m52.684s.

Alex Lynn set the fastest Aston Martin time with a 3m52.875s aboard the #97 Vantage GTE.

Matteo Cairoli was fastest in GTE Am in his Project 1 Porsche on a 3m53.884s. That put him just five hundredths up on Come Ledogar in the Luzich Racing Ferrari.

Hyperpole for the top six cars in each class in Thursday's first qualifying session begins at 11:30am local time.

Session results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap Int
1 1 BRA Bruno Senna
FRA Norman Nato
USA Gustavo Menezes		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'21.132    
2 7 GBR Mike Conway
JPN Kamui Kobayashi
ARG Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'21.630 0.498 0.498
3 3 FRA Romain Dumas
FRA Nathanael Berthon
SUI Louis Deletraz		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'22.382 1.250 0.752
4 8 SUI Sebastien Buemi
JPN Kazuki Nakajima
NZL Brendon Hartley		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'22.525 1.393 0.143
5 22 GBR Philip Hanson
POR Filipe Albuquerque
GBR Paul di Resta		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'27.185 6.053 4.660
6 26 RUS Roman Rusinov
FRA Jean-Eric Vergne
DEN Mikkel Jensen		 Aurus 01 LMP2 3'28.586 7.454 1.401
7 38 GBR Anthony Davidson
POR Antonio Felix da Costa
MEX Roberto Gonzalez		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.663 8.531 1.077
8 4 FRA Tom Dillmann
CAN Bruno Spengler
GBR Oliver Webb		 ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 3'29.921 8.789 0.258
9 27 SWE Henrik Hedman
GBR Ben Hanley
HOL Renger van der Zande		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.925 8.793 0.004
10 21 COL Juan Pablo Montoya
FRA Timothe Buret
MEX Memo Rojas		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.123 8.991 0.198
11 42 FRA Nicolas Lapierre
CZE Antonin Borga
SUI Alexandre Coigny		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.728 9.596 0.605
12 16 IRL Ryan Cullen
GBR Oliver Jarvis
GBR Nick Tandy		 Aurus 01 LMP2 3'31.060 9.928 0.332
13 36 BRA Andre Negrao
FRA Pierre Ragues
FRA Thomas Laurent		 Alpine A470 LMP2 3'31.451 10.319 0.391
14 33 JPN Kenta Yamashita
USA Mark Patterson
DEN Anders Fjordbach		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.457 10.325 0.006
15 32 USA William Owen
GBR Alex Brundle
HOL Job van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.517 10.385 0.060
16 31 FRA Nico Jamin
FRA Julien Canal
FRA Matthieu Vaxiviere		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.648 10.516 0.131
17 47 ITA Roberto Lacorte
ITA Andrea Belicchi
ITA Giorgio Sernagiotto		 Dallara P217 LMP2 3'31.983 10.851 0.335
18 25 USA John Falb
SUI Simon Trummer
USA Matt McMurry		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.215 11.083 0.232
19 37 CHN Ho-Pin Tung
FRA Gabriel Aubry
GBR Will Stevens		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.804 11.672 0.589
20 17 FRA Patrick Pilet
GBR Kyle Tilley
GBR Jonathan Kennard		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.025 12.893 1.221
21 30 SUI Jonathan Hirschi
RUS Konstantin Tereshchenko
FRA Tristan Gommendy		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.279 13.147 0.254
22 11 FRA Adrien Tambay
FRA Erik Maris
BEL Christophe d'Ansembourg		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'34.956 13.824 0.677
23 39 AUS James Allen
FRA Vincent Capillaire
FRA Charles Milesi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.588 14.456 0.632
24 34 POL Jakub Smiechowski
AUT Rene Binder
RUS Matevos Isaakyan		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'35.732 14.600 0.144
25 50 COL Tatiana Calderon
GER Sophia Floersch
HOL Beitske Visser		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.995 14.863 0.263
26 28 FRA Paul Lafargue
FRA Paul Loup Chatin
GBR Richard Bradley		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.062 18.930 4.067
27 29 HOL Frits van Eerd
HOL Giedo van der Garde
HOL Nyck de Vries		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'41.409 20.277 1.347
28 24 CAN Garett Grist
GBR Alex Kapadia
GBR Anthony Wells		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'46.153 25.021 4.744
29 35 JPN Nobuya Yamanaka
AUS Nick Foster
ESP Roberto Merhi		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'48.147 27.015 1.994
30 92 DEN Michael Christensen
FRA Kevin Estre
BEL Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'51.985 30.853 3.838
31 71 ITA Davide Rigon
ESP Miguel Molina
GBR Sam Bird		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'52.482 31.350 0.497
32 51 ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi
GBR James Calado
BRA Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'52.684 31.552 0.202
33 97 BEL Maxime Martin
GBR Alex Lynn
GBR Harry Tincknell		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'52.875 31.743 0.191
34 82 FRA Olivier Pla
FRA Sebastien Bourdais
FRA Jules Gounon		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'53.274 32.142 0.399
35 91 ITA Gianmaria Bruni
AUT Richard Lietz
FRA Frederic Makowiecki		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'53.342 32.210 0.068
36 95 DEN Nicki Thiim
DEN Marco Sorensen
GBR Richard Westbrook		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'53.742 32.610 0.400
37 56 NOR Egidio Perfetti
HOL Larry ten Voorde
ITA Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'53.884 32.752 0.142
38 61 USA Francesco Piovanetti
BRA Oswaldo Negri Jr
FRA Come Ledogar		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.937 32.805 0.053
39 63 USA Cooper MacNeil
FIN Toni Vilander
USA Jeffrey Segal		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.044 32.912 0.107
40 90 TUR Salih Yoluc
IRL Charlie Eastwood
GBR Jonathan Adam		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'54.668 33.536 0.624
41 83 FRA François Perrodo
FRA Emmanuel Collard
DEN Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.250 34.118 0.582
42 98 CAN Paul Dalla Lana
GBR Ross Gunn
BRA Augusto Farfus		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.254 34.122 0.004
43 75 ITA Rino Mastronardi
ITA Matteo Cressoni
ITA Andrea Piccini		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.682 34.550 0.428
44 57 USA Ben Keating
BRA Felipe Fraga
HOL Jeroen Bleekemolen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.088 34.956 0.406
45 54 SUI Thomas Flohr
ITA Francesco Castellacci
ITA Giancarlo Fisichella		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.365 35.233 0.277
46 55 GBR Duncan Cameron
GBR Aaron Scott
ITA Matt Griffin		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.047 35.915 0.682
47 78 AUT Horst Felbermayr Jr.
ITA Michele Beretta
HOL Max van Splunteren		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.852 36.720 0.805
48 66 USA Richard Heistand
USA Max Root
DEN Jan Magnussen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.278 37.146 0.426
49 60 ITA Claudio Schiavoni
ITA Sergio Pianezzola
ITA Paolo Ruberti		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.334 38.202 1.056
50 77 GER Christian Ried
ITA Riccardo Pera
AUS Matt Campbell		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'59.548 38.416 0.214
51 89 FRA Philippe Haezebrouck
FRA Julien Piguet
GRE Andreas Laskaratos		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'00.416 39.284 0.868
52 86 GBR Michael Wainwright
GBR Ben Barker
GBR Andrew Watson		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'01.733 40.601 1.317
53 70 JPN Takeshi Kimura
FRA Vincent Abril
JPN Kei Cozzolino		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'02.331 41.199 0.598
54 85 ITA Manuela Gostner
SUI Rahel Frey
DEN Michelle Gatting		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'03.781 42.649 1.450
55 52 CZE Christoph Ulrich
GER Steffen Gorig
GBR Alexander West		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'08.479 47.347 4.698
56 88 AUT Thomas Preining
USA Dominique Bastien
BEL Adrien de Leener		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'09.767 48.635 1.288
57 72 TPE Morris Chen
GBR Tom Blomqvist
BRA Marcos Gomes		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'12.693 51.561 2.926
58 62 GBR Bonamy Grimes
GBR Johnny Mowlem
IRL Charles Hollings		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM no time    
59 99 THA Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
SUI Lucas Legeret
FRA Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM no time    

 

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Author Gary Watkins

