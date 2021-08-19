Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Alpine splits the Toyotas in FP4

By:

Alpine split the Toyotas in the final practice ahead of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, the blue riband round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Le Mans 24h: Alpine splits the Toyotas in FP4

Nicolas Lapierre got within three tenths of Kazuki Nakajima's time-topping Toyota during the fourth period of free practice that followed the Hyperpole qualifying session.

Nakajima set the pace from the beginning of Thursday evening's night session in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, ending up on a 3m27.994s.

Lapierre posted an improvement with 40 minutes to go, getting down to a 3m28.280s aboard the Alpine A480. Pole winner Kamui Kobayashi improved to a 3m29.567s late in the session but remained third in the #7 Toyota.

Read Also:

Ryan Briscoe ended up fastest of the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs with a 3m30.309s.

Franco Colapinto took LMP2 honours in the G-Drive Racing's lead entry. The Argentinian took the top spot with 3m31.414s set early in the session aboard his Aurus-badged Oreca 07-Gibson.

That put him nearly half a second up on Job van Uitert's 3m31.862sin the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca.

Filipe Albuquerque claimed third spot for United Autosports ahead of Gabriel Aubry's Panis Racing-run PR1/Mathiasen Oreca.

#79 Weathertech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Cooper MacNeil, Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor

#79 Weathertech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Cooper MacNeil, Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Paul Foster

WeatherTech Porsche heads GTE Pro

Laurens Vanthoor, older brother of class pole winner Dries, led the way in GTE Pro for the privateer WeatherTech Racing Porsche squad.

The Belgian's 3m48.246s aboard the Proton-run WeatherTech Porsche 911 RSR-19 put him a second clear of Gianmaria Bruni in the only factory Porsche to take part in the session.

Bruni's 3m49.334s had leapfrogged him to the top of the times ahead of the two Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs halfway through the session. Antonio Garcia ended up third with a 3m49.406s ahead of Alexander Sims, who was just behind on 3m49.684s.

The pole-winning HubAuto Porsche claimed fifth in Maxime Martin's hands ahead of the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

GTE Am honours went to the AF Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, who was just over a tenth up on Optimum-run Inception Racing Ferrari in Ben Barnicoat's hands.

The session was halted 15 minutes before its two-hour duration was complete when Ollie Millroy put the Inception Ferrari in the barriers at the Ford Chicane.

Fifty-eight of the 62 cars entered for the race took part in FP4. Those missing included the #92 factory Porsche crashed by Kevin Estre during Hyperpole qualifying.

Track action resumes at Le Mans at 1130 local time with the 15-minute warm-up session ahead of the 1600 race start of the 89th edition of the 24 Hours.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP4 results

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'27.994
2 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'28.280 0.286
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'29.567 1.573
4 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Romain Dumas
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'30.309 2.315
5 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Aurus 01 LMP2 3'31.414 3.420
6 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.862 3.868
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.006 4.012
8 24 United States Patrick Kelly
France Gabriel Aubry
Switzerland Simon Trummer
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.209 4.215
9 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.223 4.229
10 41 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.324 4.330
11 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.377 4.383
12 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.744 4.750
13 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.209 5.215
14 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.238 5.244
15 32 France Nico Jamin
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.366 5.372
16 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.135 6.141
17 82 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.310 6.316
18 65 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.332 6.338
19 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United States Ricky Taylor
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.366 6.372
20 25 United States John Falb
Spain Roberto Merhi
Portugal Rui Andrade
Aurus 01 LMP2 3'34.409 6.415
21 49 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.701 6.707
22 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.899 6.905
23 30 Austria Rene Binder
Mexico Memo Rojas
France Tristan Gommendy
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.017 7.023
24 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.462 7.468
25 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.875 7.881
26 708 Brazil Pipo Derani
France Franck Mailleux
France Olivier Pla
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'36.178 8.184
27 39 France Vincent Capillaire
France Arnold Robin
France Maxime Robin
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.604 8.610
28 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka
Oreca 07 LMP2 3'43.383 15.389
29 74 United Kingdom James Winslow
Australia John Corbett
Belgium Tom Cloet
Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'44.020 16.026
30 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'48.246 20.252
31 84 Japan Takuma Aoki
Belgium Nigel Bailly
France Matthieu Lahaye
Oreca 07 INNOVATIVE CAR 3'48.747 20.753
32 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'49.334 21.340
33 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'49.603 21.609
34 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'49.684 21.690
35 72 Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Portugal Alvaro Parente
Belgium Maxime Martin
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'50.886 22.892
36 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
France Côme Ledogar
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'51.473 23.479
37 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'51.561 23.567
38 71 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'51.692 23.698
39 99 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Thailand Vutthikorn Inthrapuvasak
France Florian Latorre
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'51.736 23.742
40 18 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Germany Marco Seefried
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'51.758 23.764
41 66 France Thomas Neubauer
United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Jody Fannin
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'51.838 23.844
42 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Brazil Marcos Gomes
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'52.053 24.059
43 46 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Robby Foley
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'52.268 24.274
44 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'52.311 24.317
45 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
United Kingdom Sam Bird
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'52.821 24.827
46 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.900 24.906
47 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Australia Scott Andrews
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'52.928 24.934
48 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.299 25.305
49 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.415 25.421
50 388 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'53.437 25.443
51 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'53.525 25.531
52 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'53.560 25.566
53 88 France Julien Andlauer
United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Lance David Arnold
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'54.202 26.208
54 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.517 26.523
55 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'54.808 26.814
56 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
South Africa David Perel
Ireland Matthew Griffin
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.843 26.849
57 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Paolo Ruberti
Italy Raffaele Giammaria
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.421 27.427
58 69 Germany Robert Renauer
Germany Ralf Bohn
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.899 28.905
59 17 United States Dwight Merriman
France Thomas Laurent
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Oreca 07 LMP2
60 33 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM
61 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO
62 95 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
United Kingdom Ollie Hancock
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM
View full results
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole

Previous article

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine

15 h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in

3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

4
Supercars

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

5
TCR Australia

TCR Australia leader joins Excel enduro

Latest news
Le Mans 24h: Alpine splits the Toyotas in FP4
LM24

Le Mans 24h: Alpine splits the Toyotas in FP4

1 h
Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole
LM24

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole

3 h
Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota
LM24

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota

4 h
The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
LM24

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

6 h
Le Mans 24h: Alpine demotes Toyota in accident-filled FP3 session
LM24

Le Mans 24h: Alpine demotes Toyota in accident-filled FP3 session

9 h
Latest videos
2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
2 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

Will Buxton at Le Mans for the first time 03:35
Le Mans
9 h

Will Buxton at Le Mans for the first time

Le Mans 24h: Qualifying Results 01:47
Le Mans
16 h

Le Mans 24h: Qualifying Results

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Qualifying Highlights 03:29
Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Qualifying Highlights

Le Mans: Glickenhaus expects to challenge for win 00:45
Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021

Le Mans: Glickenhaus expects to challenge for win

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'
IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

Trending Today

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

TCR Australia leader joins Excel enduro
TCR Australia TCR Australia

TCR Australia leader joins Excel enduro

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
12 h
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
15 h
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Prime

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

Le Mans
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021

Latest news

Le Mans 24h: Alpine splits the Toyotas in FP4
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Alpine splits the Toyotas in FP4

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole
Le Mans Le Mans

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.