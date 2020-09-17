Le Mans 24h: Toyota remains on top in second practice
Toyota remained firmly on top in the second three-hour practice session for the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours, which was interrupted twice by heavy accidents.
Both Toyota TS050 Hybrids were initially hovering around the 3m21s mark until Sebastien Buemi fired off a lap of 3m19.719s in the #8 car just before the two-hour mark. Buemi’s time was nine tenths clear of the #7 sister car, which was second-fastest courtesy of Mike Conway's late 3m20.611s.
Nathanael Berthon put the #3 Rebellion R-13 in third, 3.456s removed from Buemi’s benchmark. The lone #4 ByKolles entry was fourth in class, but slower than the leading LMP2 car, Tom Dillmann clocking a 3m27.304s at the start of the session.
Rebellion’s #1 car was stuck in the garage for most of the session to complete an engine change.
In LMP2, reigning FIA Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries set a benchmark of 3m27.884s in the first hour in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07.
It took until the final hour for the competition to catch up to the Dutchman, Will Stevens clocking a 3m28.011s in the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca. But De Vries then put the Dutch team further out in front with a 3m27.185s in the yellow machine.
Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa was third in the #38 JOTA Sport Oreca, a further five tenths back from Stevens.
Read Also:
Aston Martin looked set to continue its clean sweep in GTE Pro until Michael Christensen overhauled Alex Lynn’s time to go fastest in the #92 Porsche RSR-19. Christensen set a time of 3m52.783s in the final 20 minutes of the session, bettering Lynn’s benchmark in the #97 Aston Martin Vantage by more than half a second.
Gianmaria Bruni was third in the #91 Porsche, followed by Toni Vilander in the #63 WeatherTech Racing Ferrari and James Calado in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari.
In GTE Am the #98 Aston long remained on top by virtue of Augusto Farfus’ early laptime of 3m55.167s, until Come Ledogar bettered the Brazilian’s time with just 10 minutes to go in the #61 Luzich Ferrari.
Ledogar was then overhauled himself by Matt Campbell in the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche. The Porsche works driver lowered the benchmark to 3m53.961s, which was the fifth-fastest time of any GTE car.
The session was red flagged twice for heavy crashes, each involving an IDEC Sport LMP2 car. Just before the one-hour mark Paul Lafargue hit the barriers coming out of the second chicane in the #28 IDEC Sport Oreca.
An hour later, teammate Dwight Merriman crashed heavily coming out of the Porsche Curves in the #17 sister car, meaning the French team is facing an uphill battle to get ready for Thursday afternoon’s first 45-minute qualifying session.
The fastest six cars in each class from that session will progress to Friday’s Hyperpole shootout.
Session results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|Int.
|1
|8
| Sebastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'19.719
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'20.611
|0.892
|0.892
|3
|3
| Romain Dumas
Nathanaël Berthon
Louis Deletraz
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|3'23.175
|3.456
|2.564
|4
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'27.185
|7.466
|4.010
|5
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Bruno Spengler
Oliver Webb
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|3'27.304
|7.585
|0.119
|6
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'28.011
|8.292
|0.707
|7
|38
| Anthony Davidson
Antonio Felix da Costa
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'28.450
|8.731
|0.439
|8
|33
| Kenta Yamashita
Mark Patterson
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'29.064
|9.345
|0.614
|9
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Jean-Eric Vergne
Mikkel Jensen
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|3'29.436
|9.717
|0.372
|10
|32
| William Owen
Alex Brundle
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'29.666
|9.947
|0.230
|11
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.171
|10.452
|0.505
|12
|31
| Nico Jamin
Julien Canal
Matthieu Vaxivière
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.375
|10.656
|0.204
|13
|21
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Timothe Buret
Pipo Derani
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.485
|10.766
|0.110
|14
|30
| Jonathan Hirschi
Konstantin Tereshchenko
Tristan Gommendy
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.592
|10.873
|0.107
|15
|27
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Renger van der Zande
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'30.934
|11.215
|0.342
|16
|25
| John Falb
Simon Trummer
Matthew McMurry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.061
|11.342
|0.127
|17
|39
| James Allen
Vincent Capillaire
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.365
|11.646
|0.304
|18
|36
| André Negrão
Pierre Ragues
Thomas Laurent
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|3'31.649
|11.930
|0.284
|19
|35
| Nobuya Yamanaka
Nick Foster
Roberto Merhi
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'32.725
|13.006
|1.076
|20
|16
| Ryan Cullen
Oliver Jarvis
Nick Tandy
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|3'32.735
|13.016
|0.010
|21
|50
| Tatiana Calderón
Sophia Floersch
Beitske Visser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.915
|13.196
|0.180
|22
|28
| Paul Lafargue
Paul Loup Chatin
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.995
|13.276
|0.080
|23
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|3'33.122
|13.403
|0.127
|24
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Rene Binder
Matevos Isaakyan
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'34.991
|15.272
|1.869
|25
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.050
|15.331
|0.059
|26
|24
| Garret Grist
Alex Kapadia
Anthony Wells
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.053
|16.334
|1.003
|27
|17
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
John Kennard
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.402
|16.683
|0.349
|28
|11
| Adrien Tambay
Erik Maris
Christophe d'Ansembourg
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'51.919
|32.200
|15.517
|29
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|3'52.783
|33.064
|0.864
|30
|97
| Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
Harry Tincknell
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.346
|33.627
|0.563
|31
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.561
|33.842
|0.215
|32
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeffrey Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.670
|33.951
|0.109
|33
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.961
|34.242
|0.291
|34
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'54.088
|34.369
|0.127
|35
|95
| Nicki Thiim
Marco Sørensen
Richard Westbrook
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'54.501
|34.782
|0.413
|36
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
Sam Bird
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'54.734
|35.015
|0.233
|37
|82
| Olivier Pla
Sebastien Bourdais
Jules Gounon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'54.776
|35.057
|0.042
|38
|61
| Francesco Piovanetti
Oswaldo Negri Jr
Côme Ledogar
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.901
|35.182
|0.125
|39
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Andrew Watson
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.061
|35.342
|0.160
|40
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Ross Gunn
Augusto Farfus
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.167
|35.448
|0.106
|41
|99
| Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
Lucas Légeret
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.226
|35.507
|0.059
|42
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.507
|35.788
|0.281
|43
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.670
|35.951
|0.163
|44
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.674
|35.955
|0.004
|45
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charlie Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.722
|36.003
|0.048
|46
|75
| Rino Mastronardi
Matteo Cressoni
Andrea Piccini
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.352
|36.633
|0.630
|47
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Larry ten Voorde
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.462
|36.743
|0.110
|48
|88
| Thomas Preining
Dominique Bastien
Adrien de Leener
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.501
|36.782
|0.039
|49
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Sergio Pianezzola
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.196
|37.477
|0.695
|50
|70
| Takeshi Kimura
Vincent Abril
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.633
|37.914
|0.437
|51
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Aaron Scott
Matt Griffin
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.703
|37.984
|0.070
|52
|66
| Richard Heistand
Max Root
Jan Magnussen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.908
|38.189
|0.205
|53
|78
| Horst Felbermayr Jr.
Michele Beretta
Max van Splunteren
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.056
|38.337
|0.148
|54
|85
| Manuela Gostner
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.713
|38.994
|0.657
|55
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'00.462
|40.743
|1.749
|56
|72
| Morris Chen
Tom Blomqvist
Marcos Gomes
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'00.694
|40.975
|0.232
|57
|89
| Philippe Haezebrouck
Julien Piguet
Andreas Laskaratos
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'01.737
|42.018
|1.043
|58
|52
| Christoph Ulrich
Steffen Gorig
Alexander West
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'04.604
|44.885
|2.867
|59
|1
| Bruno Senna
Norman Nato
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|no time
Previous article
Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 1990s & 2000s cars
Next article
Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominates first qualifying session
About this article
|Series
|Le Mans
|Event
|24 Hours of Le Mans
|Sub-event
|FP2
|Teams
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
|Author
|Filip Cleeren