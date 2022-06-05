Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota Next / Glickenhaus: BoP revisions means underdog has Le Mans win chance
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans test day Testing report

Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota

Toyota maintained its position at the top of the times in the second session of the Le Mans 24 Hours test day on Sunday, with Jose Maria Lopez again leading the way.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota

After topping the times in this morning's session, 2021 Le Mans winner Lopez once more led the way for the Japanese manufacturer with a 3m29.896s, the fastest time of the day, set deep into the second of the two four-hour sessions that precede next weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship centrepiece.

Lopez put his Toyota GR010 Hybrid back on top in the penultimate hour on Sunday afternoon after Romain Dumas had gone quickest for Glickenhaus with a 3m30.104s just minutes before.

The time from Lopez was still down on the 3m29.115s with which Glickenhaus driver Oliver Pla topped the test day times last August.

Lopez precipitated an early end to the session with three minutes left on the clock when he briefly went off at Mulsanne Corner before continuing.

The second Toyota GR010 Hybrid ended up third quickest — in the session and overall — with a 3m30.490s from Ryo Hirakawa.

Franck Mailleux moved up to fourth with half an hour remaining in the second of the Glickenhaus 007 LMHs.

A 3m30.822 jumped him ahead of the best LMP2 car, the United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson driven by Filipe Albuquerque.

The Portuguese driver’s 3m32.099s put him three tenths up on the Alpine A480-Gibson in which Matthieu Vaxiviere bettered his morning best with a 3m32.420s.

JOTA took sixth overall and second in LMP2 courtesy of a 3m32.382s from Antonio Felix da Costa in the best of its Orecas.

The second United Oreca took third in class 3m32.879s from Alex Lynn, who arrived in Le Mans at lunchtime after traveling from the USA where he was taking part in the Detroit round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday.

Norman Nato was fourth in LMP2 aboard the Realteam by WRT Oreca with a 3m32.958s, which was a couple of tenths up on Rene Rast’s 3m33.154s in WRT’s other full-season WEC entry.

Top in the LMP2 Pro/Am subclass was again the TDS Racing entry with Mathias Beche at the wheel.

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, Alexander Sims

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, Alexander Sims

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Corvette Racing maintained its grip on the GTE Pro class thanks to a late lap from Alexander Sims.

The Briton posted a 3m54.001s to move ahead of Davide Rigon in the the best of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Rigon’s 3m53.037s was two tenths up on Frederic Makowiecki’s 3m54.263s in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

Kessel Racing led the way in GTE Am courtesy of a 3m54.827s from Mikkel Jensen, who will form part of Peugeot's Hypercar roster later this year in the WEC.

Track action resumes at Le Mans on Wednesday: practice for the 24 Hours begins at 14:00 local time, with the one-hour first qualifying session beginning at 19:00.

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
Previous article

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
Next article

Glickenhaus: BoP revisions means underdog has Le Mans win chance

Glickenhaus: BoP revisions means underdog has Le Mans win chance
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus: BoP revisions means underdog has Le Mans win chance
Le Mans

Glickenhaus: BoP revisions means underdog has Le Mans win chance

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Peugeot 9X8 unveil Prime
WEC

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Latest news

How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition"
IMSA IMSA

How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition"

Glickenhaus: BoP revisions means underdog has Le Mans win chance
Le Mans Le Mans

Glickenhaus: BoP revisions means underdog has Le Mans win chance

Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.