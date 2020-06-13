Leclerc "definitely" wants to race in real-world Le Mans

Leclerc is sharing the #52 AF Corse Ferrari with Alfa Romeo F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi and reigning F1 Esports champion David Tonizza and 2018 eRace of Champions winner Enzo Bonito.

Heading towards the end of the race's sixth hour, the #52 Ferrari sat sixth in the GTE class, in 36th position overall for the event, which is a collaboration between the World Endurance Championship, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Motorsport Games.

Leclerc spoke to Motorsport Network’s Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen after he had completed his opening stint.

When asked if he intended to try the real-life Le Mans event after entering the virtual challenge, Leclerc replied: “Definitely - this is something I’ve wanted to do even before trying this virtually.

“It’s a mythical race in motorsport and definitely one day I would like to be part of it.”

In the video, Leclerc also outlined the early stages of the event from his perspective and explained his tactics for the rest of the race – including his plans for sleeping and fuelling ahead of his next stints at the wheel.

