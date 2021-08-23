Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

By:
, News Editor

Jan Magnussen admits it was "hard to comprehend" the extent of the misfortune suffered by the LMP2 car he shared with his son Kevin in last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

The #49 High Class Racing Oreca 07-Gibson piloted by the Danish father-and-son duo, along with compatriot Anders Fjordbach, trailed home 17th in the LMP2 class, 27 laps down on the winning Team WRT car.

It followed a litany of misfortune for what was ex-Formula 1 racer Kevin's first Le Mans start and sportscar veteran Jan's 23rd.

The elder Magnussen was at the wheel just after the halfway point when he was hit by the G-Drive Racing car of Roman Rusinov, which was then followed shortly by a rear puncture resulting in a crash.

After he coaxed the wounded Oreca back to the pits, the High Class crew were able to repair the car and send it back out, but engine trouble later in the race resulted in more unscheduled trips to the garage.

“I love that it happened and that we got to do it together like this," said Jan. "That part of it is a dream come true. Obviously I wanted a lot more for Kevin this weekend but that’s how it goes, especially here at Le Mans!

"The whole project, from start to finish, has been amazing to be part of and I’m so grateful that it happened and that we had people who believed in us and supported us the way they did to make this dream come true.

"It’s hard to comprehend how much bad luck we had; it never ended, even in the last couple of laps I had a big issue. But the emotion and experience of driving with Kevin in the same car here at Le Mans will be the thing I am going to remember for always.”

Read Also:

 

Kevin, who will be part of Peugeot's Hypercar assault from next year, added: “Well obviously it wasn’t the result we were wanting or even expecting but the chance to do this race with my dad is something we’ve talked about for many years.

"To be able to call my dad my teammate is awesome; he’s won Le Mans himself and I’m aiming to do it in the future! It was really cool to be teammates and something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.  

"Running here at Le Mans was so great, even though it’s not as good a feeling when you’re frustrated about the race. Even so, it’s a really cool track and event and this experience has made me want to win it even more.”

The sister #20 High Class car of Ricky Taylor, Marco Sorensen and Dennis Andersen finished 13th in LMP2 and fourth in the Pro/Am subclass.

shares
comments
Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

Previous article

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

2
Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

2 h
3
Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

37 min
4
World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

15 h
5
Supercars

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang

3 h
Latest news
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
LM24

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

37m
Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
Video Inside
LM24

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

12 h
Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
LM24

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

13 h
Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Video Inside
LM24

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

16 h
Buemi: #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
Video Inside
LM24

Buemi: #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

17 h
Latest videos
2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
17 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
17 h

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours 04:59
Le Mans
19 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours 05:00
Le Mans
20 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours 05:02
Le Mans
22 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Mugen's Sasahara felt like "a boxer taking blow after blow" Suzuka
Super GT

Mugen's Sasahara felt like "a boxer taking blow after blow"

Matsuda's Suzuka charge gave Quintarelli title flashbacks Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Matsuda's Suzuka charge gave Quintarelli title flashbacks

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Jan Magnussen More from
Jan Magnussen
Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father Road to Le Mans
Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father

Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's
IMSA

Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's

High Class Racing More from
High Class Racing
High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault

Jan Magnussen: 2021 Le Mans "last chance" to partner Kevin
Video Inside
Le Mans

Jan Magnussen: 2021 Le Mans "last chance" to partner Kevin

Magnussen eyeing full-time WEC switch after Bahrain test
WEC

Magnussen eyeing full-time WEC switch after Bahrain test

Trending Today

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report
Supercars Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
Le Mans Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang
Supercars Supercars

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Penske: Keselowski 'wanted to have ownership' in NASCAR Cup series
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Penske: Keselowski 'wanted to have ownership' in NASCAR Cup series

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
Le Mans Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.