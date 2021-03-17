Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing
Le Mans / Obituary

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

By:

Manfred Kremer, who has died aged 81, was the engineering mastermind of the family Porsche team run together with brother Erwin that won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1979.

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

Victory in the French enduro with Klaus Ludwig and the Whittington brothers, Bill and Don, for Kremer Racing's own K3 version of the Porsche 935 was the highpoint of Manfred Kremer's involvement in top-line sportscar racing over the course of four decades.

Kremer won a race of attrition at Le Mans in '79 ahead of the Dick Barbour Racing 935 in which Hollywood legend Paul Newman was on the driver roster alongside Rolf Stommelen and the team owner.

The winning 935K3 spent an hour parked at the side of the Mulsanne Straight while the elder of the Whittington brothers, Don, effected ad hoc repairs to get the car back to the pits after an injector-belt failure.

Manfred Kremer's K3 design was the most successful of all the variants of the factory-developed Porsche Group 5 racer, also winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours in the hands of the team's customers.

The victories for the Barbour team at Sebring in 1980 and Bob Garretson's squad at Daytona the following year weren't the last for a Kremer-built car in one of the big sportscar enduros. The team's open-top version of the Porsche 962 Group C car, the K8 Spyder, won at Daytona in 1995 with Christophe Bouchut, Marco Werner, Giovanni Lavaggi and Jurgen Lassig driving.

The victory came in spite of the car's flat-six turbo engine being pegged back by a late rule change, which had resulted in Porsche withdrawing its new WSC95 World Sports Car design from the event.

Kremer Racing was founded in Cologne to race Porsches in 1962 by Manfred and his elder brother Erwin, who ran the business side of the team and also initially drove its cars. The pair would spend more than 35 years running — as well as trying to improve upon — the German manufacturer's equipment.

John Fitzpatrick, Kremer Porsche, 1972 Le Mans 24 Hours

John Fitzpatrick, Kremer Porsche, 1972 Le Mans 24 Hours

Photo by: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

John Fitzpatrick, who notched up Kremer's first major title success in the 1972 European GT Championship driving a 911S, remembers Manfred as a quiet but hard-working engineer.

"Manfred was definitely the backroom boy in the partnership," he told Motorsport.com. "He would work all night and all weekend to get the cars ready for the weekend.

"His strength was as an engine man: his engines weren't necessarily more powerful than everyone else's, but they were more reliable."

Manfred and Erwin Kremer quickly took their team into the international arena in the European Touring Car Championship in 1967 and started winning races in the series the following season. Fitzpatrick would reprise his GT title in 1974 when he twice switched between Kremer and the Georg Loos-run GELO Racing team over the course of the season.

The K3 was third in a line of four Kremer-developed 935 designs; its strengths were its aerodynamics and an air-to-air intercooler. Fitzpatrick also won the 1980 IMSA GT Championship driving Barbour's K3, while in Europe Klaus Ludwig dominated the German-based DRM series in 1979, winning all bar one of the 11 races with Kremer's own team.

Kremer built its own Group C car, the CK5, for 1982 prior to the first batch of Porsche 956s becoming available to customers for 1983.

It was a stalwart of what can be generically called the world sportscar championship throughout the Group C era, though only triumphed in a single race: it fortuitously won the 1985 Monza 1000Km when a tree fell over in a storm, blocked the track and resulted in a red flag.

Manfred and his team continued to develop the 956/962 into the 1990s, last running a K8 roadster at Le Mans in 1998.

He retired from the team in 1998, but bought the business back after the death of Erwin in 2006. Manfred subsequently sold it to a local entrepreneur in 2010 to ensure the legacy of the family name.

Manfred Kremer

Manfred Kremer

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing

Previous article

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Teams Kremer Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
WRC

Loeb's race against time to rebuild the Peugeot 306 Maxi

2
WRC

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

3
WRC

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

1h
4
Supercars

Van Gisbergen will travel to Sandown

5
Supercars

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

Latest news
Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies
LM24

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

54m
Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing
LM24

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing

7h
GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Mar 10, 2021
Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list
LM24

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

Mar 9, 2021
Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Mar 8, 2021
Latest videos
Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:01
Le Mans
Mar 9, 2021

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976 00:48
Le Mans
Jan 5, 2021

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:42
Le Mans
Dec 23, 2020

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars 02:43
Le Mans
Dec 22, 2020

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Middle Eastern event to replace cancelled Suzuka 10 Hours
Endurance / Breaking news

Middle Eastern event to replace cancelled Suzuka 10 Hours

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement Spa-Francorchamps
WEC / Breaking news

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era Prime

The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era

Porsche is returning to the top class of Le Mans with an LMDh prototype that it hopes will write its next successful chapter in sportscar racing. But it will have to go some to emulate its 956/962, a car which defines the Group C age more than any other.

Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020
How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend Prime

How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend

He is synonymous with success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but Tom Kristensen's sportscar legacy amounts to much more than his record-breaking nine Le Mans wins, as the most successful driver ever at Sebring and a world champion to boot…

Le Mans
Dec 7, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020

Trending Today

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies
Le Mans Le Mans / Obituary

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
GT GT / Obituary

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans
WRC WRC / News

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's WRC Rally Croatia plans

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

Latest news

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies
LM24 Le Mans / Obituary

Manfred Kremer obituary: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list
Video Inside
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.