NASCAR Garage 56 set for 12-hour Daytona test before Sebring race-run attempt
The NASCAR-inspired Garage 56 entry for this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours will switch focus to endurance running at Daytona on Wednesday.
The Next Gen-based Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which has been built by Hendrick Motorsports to represent NASCAR at Le Mans for its centenary race in 2023, has tested at road courses across America to increase its performance level up to sportscar standards.
Now that program manager Chad Knaus is content about the car’s potential, attention will now turn to the endurance side to prove out its ability in lasting for the demands of the French sportscar classic.
The car began a two-day test at Daytona’s road course on Tuesday, which includes acclimatizing recently-confirmed third driver Jenson Button alongside Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, before testing the car’s new headlights when darkness descends.
“The goal is to try to get about 12 hours of straight runtime in [on Wednesday],” said Knaus. “Obviously that will encroach into the evening hours, so we’re excited to see how that works. This is the first time they put headlights in a NASCAR car since however many years ago, we’ve worked on them at the shop, we’ve done preliminary testing and we’re excited.
“So a 12-hour straight test here on Day 2, and we’ve got a bunch of setup things too. From an overall design standpoint, we feel like we’re pretty close with this car – you’ve got to draw a line in the sand at some point.
“Then we’re going to Sebring at the end of next month and the goal is to run 18-24 hours straight at Sebring. If you can do that at Sebring, you’re getting pretty close [to what’s expected at Le Mans]. And we’ll be sharing the track with some other classes of cars there, so that will be good for us to get around cars, to pass and be passed.”
Hendrick Motorsports, Garage 56, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports
Knaus says he’s happy with the test program to date, which has included running at Virginia International Raceway and Sebring.
“It’s been amazing, almost 2000 miles of testing to date,” he said. “We’ve had one day of rain at every test we’ve done, you couldn’t have scripted it. From my NASCAR world it would suck, right?
“Honestly for road course racing, and what we’re trying to do, our partners at Goodyear had a great opportunity to see what the car does and doesn’t like in wet weather. We’re working on wipers, we’re working on brakes – so testing has been really great.”
“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle
Acura aces hope Rolex 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook
Latest news
Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races
Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races
Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren
Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren
McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes
McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes
NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season
NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
Steve Soper's sportcar exploits The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
How FE drivers influenced Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
The rise and fall of GTE Pro When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
The great Le Mans garagistes The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future
How Prema is readying for its future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.