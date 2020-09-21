Podcast: Toyota feels the highs and lows of Le Mans

The Kamui Kobayashi/Mike Conway/Jose Maria Lopez entry once again looked to be the car to beat at the Circuit de la Sarthe, only to be ruled out of the running for victory due to a turbo issue during the night.

That opened the door for the #8 sister car driven by Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley to cruise to the win, the #7 Toyota only sneaking onto the podium thanks to a late problem with the #3 Rebellion.

Filip Cleeren, one of the few journalists on the ground at Le Mans this year, joins Andrew van Leeuwen and Jamie Klein on the Motorsport.com Podcast to recap the race, and give his impressions from what was perhaps the most unique Le Mans ever.

There's also some detailed analysis on the future of the race post-LMP1, as well as a breakdown of yet another thrilling chapter in the 2020 MotoGP season.