Porsche reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

The revised colour scheme for the trio of entries run by the Porsche Penske Motorsport squad in the double-points round of the World Endurance Championship on 10/11 June celebrates the 75 years of the marque and the 100th anniversary of a race it has won a record 19 times overall.

The extra car entered in the French enduro in addition to the two full-season entries also marks the anniversary of Porsche’s birth by carrying race number #75.

The livery features 15 stripes that flow from the nose and then flare out to the rear of each of the cars.

Each colour celebrates an endurance racer and its colours from Porsche’s rich sportscar history.

The orange tips its hat to the Gulf-sponsored 917Ks run by the JW Automotive team in 1970 and ’71, while the green and blue are from the 917L Martini International ‘hippy car’ that finished second at Le Mans in ’70.

Red and yellow stripes pay tribute to Porsche RS Spyder LMP2, which claimed a trio of American Le Mans Series titles in 2006-08 as well as 11 outright victories.

The three cars will be distinguished by different coloured dorsal fins: the #5 will be black, #6 white and #75 red.

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach said: “I do not doubt that this design will immediately win the hearts of fans.

“We embraced the vehicle designs from Porsche’s rich and illustrious history at Le Mans.

“The 917 as a ‘pink pig’ and the ‘hippy car’ from 1970, these liveries have made racing history and are still popular today.

“With our special design on the three Porsche 963, we’re continuing this great tradition at Le Mans.”

Porsche’s history of running special liveries at Le Mans has continued into the modern era.

The three 919 Hybrid LMP1s entered in 2015 each ran in different colours, while three years later in 2018 two of its four GTE Pro class 911 RSRs ran in liveries celebrating its Le Mans history.

One was schemed after the 'pink pig' 917/20 that raced in the 24 Hours in 1971 and the other in colours that mimicked its Rothmans-sponsored 956 and 962 Group C cars in the 1980s.