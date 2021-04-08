Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

By:
, News Editor

Porsche has revealed its full driver line-ups for its two-car factory GTE Pro assault in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Frederic Makowiecki will continue to partner Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19, while the regulars in the #92 car, Neel Jani and Kevin Estre, are joined by Michael Christensen.

Both Makowiecki and Christensen will also race in the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship season at Portimao, which will be run over eight hours on the June weekend originally occupied by Le Mans - which has been pushed back to August.

Read Also:

“It’s great that I can share driving duties in the number 91 car at Le Mans with Gimmi and Richie for the fourth year in a row," said Makowiecki, who will be embarking on his eighth consecutive appearance at La Sarthe with Porsche.

"We’re a very well-oiled threesome and we’ve always done well at our races. Unfortunately, it’s never been quite enough for us to win our class at Le Mans yet, but that should change this year.

"We’ll tackle the WEC race in Portugal with the aim of refining the interaction with our new race engineer John McGregor. There’s not a lot of time to work on some aspects during the Le Mans week, so we’ll do that in Portimao. That puts us in a good starting position.”

Christensen was one of several drivers axed from Porsche's official factory roster ahead of the 2021 season, as he was replaced by Jani alongside Estre for the full WEC campaign.

“I’m very much looking forward to our joint outing in the number 92 car at the Portimao race," commented the Dane. "I also feel particularly fortunate to be able to drive for Porsche at Le Mans this year.

"It’s the biggest, toughest and most important race on the calendar every year and, if we’re successful, the most wonderful. I hope we’ll perform as well as we did in 2018. Another class victory would be a dream come true.”

Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell was confirmed late last month as part of Proton Competition's #77 Porsche line-up in the GTE Am class alongside Christian Ried and Jaxon Evans.

Another one of the brands works drivers, Pat Long and Porsche 'young professional' Julien Andlauer will anchor Proton's #88 and #99 cars respectively, with teammates yet to be announced. 

shares
comments
Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Drivers Frédéric Makowiecki , Michael Christensen
Teams Porsche Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

2
Formula 1

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

12h
3
MotoGP

Binder was "scared" about Doha MotoGP tyre gamble

4
Le Mans

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

31min
5
Formula 1

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

18h
Latest news
Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

31m
Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

22h
Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day
LM24

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day

Apr 6, 2021
Lotterer sees Le Mans comeback as ‘long-term’ ambition
LM24

Lotterer sees Le Mans comeback as ‘long-term’ ambition

Mar 29, 2021
Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Formula 1

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

Mar 22, 2021
Latest videos
1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans 01:51
Le Mans
Mar 22, 2021

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:01
Le Mans
Mar 9, 2021

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976 00:48
Le Mans
Jan 5, 2021

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:42
Le Mans
Dec 23, 2020

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub' Fuji
Super Formula / Commentary

How Sasahara proved he's more than a 'super-sub'

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day
Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Frédéric Makowiecki
Tandy “very sad” in Sebring glory as Porsche signs off Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy “very sad” in Sebring glory as Porsche signs off

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020 Road Atlanta II
IMSA / Breaking news

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"
Super GT / Breaking news

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"

More from
Porsche Team
Wehrlein keen to avenge Mahindra near-misses with Porsche
Formula E / Breaking news

Wehrlein keen to avenge Mahindra near-misses with Porsche

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance
WEC / Interview

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success Prime
Formula E / Analysis

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era Prime

The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era

Porsche is returning to the top class of Le Mans with an LMDh prototype that it hopes will write its next successful chapter in sportscar racing. But it will have to go some to emulate its 956/962, a car which defines the Group C age more than any other.

Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020
How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend Prime

How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend

He is synonymous with success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but Tom Kristensen's sportscar legacy amounts to much more than his record-breaking nine Le Mans wins, as the most successful driver ever at Sebring and a world champion to boot…

Le Mans
Dec 7, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020

Trending Today

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Garry Holt Gold Coast race notes
Supercars Supercars / News

Garry Holt Gold Coast race notes

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

NIO indicates commitment to Formula E Gen3 rules
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

NIO indicates commitment to Formula E Gen3 rules

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

Latest news

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day

Lotterer sees Le Mans comeback as ‘long-term’ ambition
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Lotterer sees Le Mans comeback as ‘long-term’ ambition

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.