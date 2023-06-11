Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Race report

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Ferrari scored its first outright Le Mans 24 Hours victory in 58 years as Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi took top honours ahead of Toyota in the centenary edition of the race.

Jamie Klein
By:
Race winners Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

On the Italian manufacturer's return to top-flight competition at the Circuit de la Sarthe with the new 499P Le Mans Hypercar, the #51 crew delivered Ferrari its first outright Le Mans win since Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt took top honours in 1965.

Pier Guidi took the chequered flag one minute and 21 seconds ahead of the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.

Taking the final spot on the overall podium was the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R shared by Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook, a lap behind the winning Ferrari.

In a race of heavy attrition, the fight for the lead boiled down to a straight battle between the #51 Ferrari and the #8 Toyota, although it was the 499P that appeared to have the advantage on sheer pace for much of the second half of the race.

After suffering an off in the hands of Pier Guidi at the first Mulsanne chicane in the evening hours, the #51 Ferrari was back into the lead and almost a minute clear of the Toyota, but the gap was virtually eradicated when Pier Guidi had to perform a power cycle at a pitstop in the 19th hour.

That brought the Toyota well back into contention, with the two leaders circulating just seconds apart at this point of the race, but the Ferrari had already started to assert its advantage when an off for Hirakawa in the penultimate hour defused the battle.

Hirakawa lost it under braking at Arnage, hitting the barriers, but was able to get the damaged #8 car to the pits and was sent on his way without losing a lap.

There was a minor scare for the #51 car in the closing stages as Pier Guidi had to perform another power cycle with 23 minutes to go, but his advantage over the Toyota was such that he was able to resume in a clear lead before going on to make history for Ferrari.

The third-placed #2 Cadillac enjoyed a largely clean run, save for a spin for Westbrook in the night-time hours, but the sister #3 Chip Ganassi Racing-run car endured a much more eventful time on its way to fourth.

Sebastien Bourdais was rear-ended by a GTE Am car at the Dunlop chicane during an early slow zone, sending the car into the garage for repairs, and there was a similar incident involving Bourdais with one of the WRT cars at Tertre Rouge just as the Frenchman had got back onto the lead lap in the night.

Ultimately, Bourdais and team-mates Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon finished three laps down in fourth, followed home by the #50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina in fifth.

The pole-winning car had already slipped out of lead contention following an off for Nielsen at the Porsche Curves during one of two heavy rain showers in the evening hours, and then lost multiple laps overnight due to an energy recovery system fluid leak.

The two remaining Hypercar manufacturers, Peugeot and Porsche, endured races to forget.

Peugeot had both of its unconventional 9X8s in the thick of the lead battle early on, but a spin in the wet for Jean-Eric Vergne in the #93 car at Mulsanne corner cost that car two laps, while Gustavo Menezes suffered a crash in the sister #94 machine at the first Mulsanne chicane in the early hours.

Both Peugeots were then taken into the garage for hydraulic issues, with the better of the two, the #93 car in which Vergne shared with Paul di Resta and Mikkel Jensen, finishing eighth.

Porsche endured an even more miserable showing with its trio of Penske-entered 963 LMDhs, which all suffered multiple delays.

The third-string #75 Porsche became the first Hypercar retirement with a fuel pressure problem, before a crash at the Porsche Curves for Kevin Estre put the marque's best-placed car, the #6, out of contention before it lost even more time replacing the hybrid battery.

Porsche's #5 machine was on course to come home fifth, having suffered delays due to a puncture and a cooling system leak, before finally suffering a driveshaft issue in the final hour that dropped it down to ninth.

The late drama cleared the way for boutique manufacturer Glickenhaus to score an unlikely sixth place in the manufacturer-dominated Hypercar class with the #708 entry shared by Oliver Pla, Romain Dumas and Ryan Briscoe, ahead of the sister #709 car.

That was despite multiple shunts involving both of the non-hybrid 007 LMHs, including near-identical offs Pla and Esteban Gutierrez at Indianapolis.

The #51 Ferrari completed only 342 laps en route to victory, the fewest number of laps racked up by the race winner since Audi in 2001.

LMP2: Inter Europol scores underdog win

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The LMP2 class was won by the Polish Inter Europol Competition squad with the #34 ORECA shared by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa and Fabio Scherer - who incredibly sustained a suspected broken foot during the race.

Swiss driver Scherer sustained the injury when the Corvette GTE Am car ran over his left foot during a round of pitstops, but that didn't stop Inter Europol from clinching a first World Endurance Championship win on the biggest stage of all.

Inter Europol had been in command for the final eight hours of the race, surviving multiple investigations for pitstop infringements in the closing stages to beat the #41 Team WRT car of Louis Deletraz, Robert Kubica and Rui Andrade by 21 seconds.

Duqueine took the final spot on the podium with Neel Jani, Rene Binder and Nico Pino, assisted by a late issue for the second of the WRT ORECAs, the #31 car, which was brought into the pits with a suspected suspension issue with 11 minutes to go.

Alpine's lead contender, the #36 machine of Charles Milesi, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Julien Canal, was promoted to fourth, with the #31 car of Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Ferdinand Habsburg coming away with fifth after its late dramas.

United Autosports suffered a nightmare race, with both of its ORECAs involved in incidents. Its top finisher was the #23 car in eighth place following a night-time crash for Tom Blomqvist that necessitated a trip to the medical centre as the car's medical alarm had been triggered.

GTE: Corvette gives C8.R farewell victory

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Corvette Racing secured a fitting final victory for GTE machinery at Le Mans, before the class bows out in favour of GT3 cars for 2024.

That was an outcome that looked unlikely early in the race as the solo C8.R went into the garage for 10 minutes to replace a front damper, losing two laps, and then failed to get a lap back during an early safety car procedure after some cars were released from the pits early.

However, a smooth run thereafter combined with rapid pace from Nicky Catsburg, Nico Varrone and Ben Keating allowed them to claw back the lost ground, the #33 machine finally getting back on the lead lap by the 16th hour.

By the 21st hour, the Corvette was established in the lead at the expense of the all-female crewed Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy.

Frey was demoted another position by the ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage, which had lost ground in the night with a puncture and a drive-through penalty awarded for Ahmad Al Harthy passing behind the safety car.

In the final reckoning, the #33 TF Sport car of Al Harthy, Michael Dinan and Charlie Eastwood finished two minutes behind the Corvette, with the GR Racing Porsche of Michael Wainwright, Ben Barker and Riccardo Pera denying the Iron Dames car the final spot on the podium in the closing stages.

There was late drama for the 'Rexy'-liveried AO Racing - Project 1 Porsche, which had been in podium contention but was forced into the garage due to an issue with the right-rear corner.

The Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car, shared by Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, was classified 39th after a series of delays in the final stages owing to apparent gearbox issues.

A total of 40 cars out of the 62 starters were classified, the lowest figure since the 2015 race.

Le Mans 24 Hours - race results:

Cla   # Drivers Car Class Laps Gap
1   51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi		 Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 342  
2   8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 342 1'21.793
3   2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 341 1 Lap
4   3 France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 340 2 Laps
5   50 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 337 5 Laps
6   708 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
France Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 335 7 Laps
7   709 France Nathanael Berthon
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
France Franck Mailleux		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 333 9 Laps
8   93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne		 Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 330 12 Laps
9   5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 329 13 Laps
10   34 Spain Albert Costa
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Poland Jakub Smiechowski		 Oreca 07 LMP2 328 14 Laps
11   41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Poland Robert Kubica		 Oreca 07 LMP2 328 14 Laps
12   30 Austria Rene Binder
Switzerland Neel Jani
Chile Nicolas Pino		 Oreca 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps
13   36 France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi
France Matthieu Vaxiviere		 Oreca 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps
14   31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg		 Oreca 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps
15   48 France Paul-Loup Chatin
Germany Laurents Hörr
France Paul Lafargue		 Oreca 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps
16   10 France Gabriel Aubry
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser		 Oreca 07 LMP2 325 17 Laps
17   311 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 324 18 Laps
18   23 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson		 Oreca 07 LMP2 323 19 Laps
19   35 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas		 Oreca 07 LMP2 322 20 Laps
20   45 Australia James Allen
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz		 Oreca 07 LMP2 322 20 Laps
21   22 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Frederick Lubin		 Oreca 07 LMP2 321 21 Laps
22   6 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 320 22 Laps
23   37 Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Denmark Malthe Jakobsen
France Nicolas Lapierre		 Oreca 07 LMP2 317 25 Laps
24   28 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 316 26 Laps
25   65 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado
Netherlands Job Van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 316 26 Laps
26   33 Netherlands Nick Catsburg
United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 313 29 Laps
27   94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller		 Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 312 30 Laps
28   25 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
United States Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
29   86 United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Michael Wainwright		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
30   85 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
31   54 Italy Francesco Castellacci
Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
32   43 Belgium Maxime Martin
Belgium Tom Van Rompuy
Belgium Ugo de Wilde		 Oreca 07 LMP2 311 31 Laps
33   98 United Kingdom Ian James
Italy Daniel Mancinelli
Spain Alex Riberas		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 310 32 Laps
34   9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Romania Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal		 Oreca 07 LMP2 310 32 Laps
35   56 Italy Matteo Cairoli
United States PJ Hyett
United States Gunnar Jeannette		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 309 33 Laps
36   100 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
United States Chandler Hull
United States Jeff Segal		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 307 35 Laps
37   39 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Italy Roberto Lacorte
France Patrick Pilet		 Oreca 07 LMP2 303 39 Laps
38   74 Japan Kei Cozzolino
Japan Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Japan Naoki Yokomizo		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 303 39 Laps
39   24 United Kingdom Jenson Button
United States Jimmie Johnson
Germany Mike Rockenfeller		 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 285 57 Laps
40   38 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
China Ye Yifei		 Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 244 98 Laps
    57 United States Scott Huffaker
Japan Takeshi Kimura
Brazil Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 254 88 Laps
    911 Germany Michael Fassbender
Austria Richard Lietz
Estonia Martin Rump		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 246 96 Laps
    80 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
France Norman Nato
France François Perrodo		 Oreca 07 LMP2 183 159 Laps
    88 Germany Jonas Ried
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Don Yount		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 170 172 Laps
    4 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
France Tristan Vautier		 Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 165 177 Laps
    777 Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Japan Satoshi Hoshino
United Kingdom Casper Stevenson		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 163 179 Laps
    47 France Reshad de Gerus
Russian Federation Vlad Lomko
France Simon Pagenaud		 Oreca 07 LMP2 158 184 Laps
    77 France Julien Andlauer
Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 118 224 Laps
    32 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
United States Mark Kvamme
Denmark Jan Magnussen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 117 225 Laps
    63 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
France Doriane Pin		 Oreca 07 LMP2 113 229 Laps
    7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 103 239 Laps
    66 France Thomas Neubauer
Italy Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 89 253 Laps
    923 United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Turkey Salih Yoluc		 Oreca 07 LMP2 87 255 Laps
    75 France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Nick Tandy		 Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 84 258 Laps
    72 France Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 58 284 Laps
    83 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Italy Alessio Rovera
France Lilou Wadoux		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 309 Laps
    60 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Italy Claudio Schiavoni		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 28 314 Laps
    16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 28 314 Laps
    55 Denmark Gustav Birch
Denmark Jens Reno Moller
Denmark Marco Sorensen		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 21 321 Laps
    21 France Simon Mann
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw
France Julien Piguet		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 21 321 Laps
    13 Germany René Rast
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Steven Thomas		 Oreca 07 LMP2 19 323 Laps
    14 Switzerland Mathias Beche
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Rodrigo Sales		 Oreca 07 LMP2 18 324 Laps

 

