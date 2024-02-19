The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Check out the full entry list for the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours, the 92nd running of the French endurance classic and the blue riband round of the 2024 World Endurance Championship.
Hypercar - 23 cars
|2
|Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Alex Palou
|3
|Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Sebastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|4
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Mathieu Jaminet
TBA
TBA
|5
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Matt Campbell
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki
|6
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|
Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|11
|Isotta Fraschini
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6
|
Antonio Serravalle
Jean-Karl Vernay
Carl Wattana Bennett
|12
|Hertz Team JOTA
|Porsche 963
|
Will Stevens
Norman Nato
Callum Ilott
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Dries Vanthoor
Raffaele Marciello
Marco Wittmann
|19
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini SC63
|
Romain Grosjean
Andrea Caldarelli
Matteo Cairoli
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Sheldon van der Linde
Robin Frijns
Rene Rast
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
Paul-Loup Chatin
Ferdinand Habsburg
Charles Milesi
|36
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Mick Schumacher
|38
|Hertz Team JOTA
|Porsche 963
|
Oliver Rasmussen
Jenson Button
Phil Hanson
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|63
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini SC63
|
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Edoardo Mortara
|83
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Robert Kubica
Robert Shwartzman
Yifei Ye
|93
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
TBA
TBA
|94
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
TBA
|99
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|
Neel Jani
Harry Tincknell
Julien Andlauer
|311
|Action Express Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Pipo Derani
Jack Aitken
TBA
|
LMP2 - 16 cars
Bold represents Pro/Am entry
|9
|Proton Competition
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Jonas Ried
TBA
|10
|Vector Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Ryan Cullen
Gabriel Aubry
Stephane Richelmi
|14
|AO by TF
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
PJ Hyett
Louis Deletraz
TBA
|22
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Filipe Albuquerque
TBA
|23
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Ben Keating
Nicolas Pino
Ben Hanley
|24
|Nielsen Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Albert Costa
TBA
|25
|Algarve Pro Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Mathias Kaiser
Olli Caldwell
TBA
|28
|IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Paul Lafargue
Job van Uitert
Reshad de Gurus
|30
|Duqueine Team
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
James Allen
TBA
|33
|DKR Engineering
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Alexander Mattschull
TBA
|34
|Inter Europol Competition
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Tom Dillmann
TBA
|37
|Cool Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Lorenzo Fluxa
Malthe Jakobsen
Ritomo Miyata
|45
|Crowdstrike by APR
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
George Kurtz
Colin Braun
TBA
|47
|Cool Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Naveen Rao
Matthew Bell
Frederik Vesti
|65
|Panis Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Manuel Maldonado
TBA
|183
|AF Corse
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Francois Perrodo
Ben Barnicoat
Nicolas Varrone
|
LMGT3 - 23 cars
|27
|Heart of Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|31
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|
Augusto Farfus
Darren Leung
Sean Gelael
|44
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Christian Ried
TBA
|46
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|
Valentino Rossi
Ahmad Al Marthy
Maxime Martin
|54
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|55
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Francois Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|59
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S GT3
|
Gregoire Saucy
Nicolas Costa
|60
| Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Franck Perera
|66
|JMW Motorsport
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Giacomo Petrobelli
TBA
|70
|Inception Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Brendan Iribe
Ollie Millroy
Frederik Schandorff
|77
| Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Ben Barker
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
|78
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
Kelvin van der Linde
Timur Boguslavskiy
Arnold Robin
|81
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Charlie Eastwood
Rui Andrade
Tom Van Rompuy
|82
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Daniel Juncadella
Hiroshi Koizumi
Sebastien Baud
|85
|Iron Dames
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Doriane Pin
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|86
| GR Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Michael Wainwright
TBA
|87
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
Jose Maria Lopez
Takeshi Kimura
Esteban Masson
|88
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Giorgio Roda
Mikkel Pedersen
Dennis Olsen
|91
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Richard Lietz
Morris Schuring
Yasser Shahin
|92
|Manthey PureRXcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Aliaksandr Malykhin
Joel Sturm
Klaus Bachler
|95
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S GT3
|
Marino Sato
Hiroshi Hamaguchi
TBA
|155
|Spirit of Race
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Duncan Cameron
Matthew Griffin
David Perel
|777
|D'station Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Marco Sorsensen
Erwan Bastard
Reserve cars
|NO.
|CLASS
|TEAM
|CAR
|79
|Hypercar
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|43
|LMP2
|Inter Europol Competiton
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|72
|LMGT3
|Racing Spirit of LeMan
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|74
|LMGT3
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|52
|LMGT3
|Formula Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|29
|LMP2
|Richard Mille by TDS
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|41
|LMP2
|StaySail Motorsport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
