Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

50,000 fans are set to be admitted to this year's event in August.

Fans will be able to attend the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time in two years as tickets go on sale to the public for the 2021 race.

Traditionally held in June to allow for longer daylight hours, the 2021 edition of the race has been moved to August to increase the likelihood of fans being able to attend the event. The 2020 race was postponed, and eventually held in September, but behind-closed-doors due to the nature of the pandemic.

The 2021 race will now host 50,000 fans, and takes place across the weekend of the 21-22 August.

Organisers will accommodate fans in grandstands and campsites throughout the Circuit de la Sarthe this year. Both tickets and camping options are available to book now with Motorsport Tickets.

Weekend grandstand tickets are priced from £122 per person, while children under 8 go free. General admission areas will also be open throughout race week, with tickets form £70 for race weekend and children under 16 admitted for free.

To ensure safety throughout the event, attendees will be required to have proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations administered at least 15 days before admission, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours. There will be testing facilities locally, and mandatory check points at the track prior to entry.

While in Le Mans for the race, fans will be able to soak up the traditional atmosphere which will include a fan zone area, support races and the Le Mans museum.

It’s an exciting time for fans of the World Endurance Championship. The championship heads to Monza for the first time in its history, while this year’s Le Mans will be the first edition to feature the new-generation Hypercar machines.

Last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours winners Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima are confirmed for the 2021 grid in the #8 Toyota, while the full entry list of drivers includes the likes of Kevin Magnussen, Robert Kubica, Paul di Resta, Nyck de Vries and Alexander Sims.

