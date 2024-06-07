All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Le Mans

Toyota driver Conway ruled out of Le Mans, replaced by Lopez

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Conway will miss this year’s edition of the World Endurance Championship blue riband after sustaining injuries in a cycling accident.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The Briton, who triumphed at the French enduro in 2021, broke his ribs and collarbone in an incident on Thursday and will be unable to take up his place in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hybrid.

Conway, 40, will be replaced in the line-up for Le Mans on 15/16 June alongside Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries by Jose Maria Lopez

Lopez returns to the line-up in the #7 car after being dropped at the end of last season in favour of de Vries.

The Argentinian partnered Conway and Kobayashi to Le Mans victory in ’21, as well as the WEC drivers’ title in 2019-20 and ’22. 

Toyota Gazoo Racing has turned to the experienced Lopez rather than Ritomo Miyata, who is the team’s official test and reserve driver for the WEC. 

The announcement from the Toyota Gazoo Racing squad on Friday afternoon contained no other details of Conway’s injuries, how they occurred or the likely recuperation time before he can return to the cockpit. 

It came little more than a day before the 62-car Le Mans field is due on track for the official Test Day on Sunday, which leads into race week. 

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Lopez, 41, remains under contract to Toyota and was due to race at Le Mans with sister brand Lexus. 

He is driving one of its LMGT3 class RC F GT3s entered by the Auto Sport Promotion team together with Esteban Masson and Takeshi Kimura in the full WEC this year.

Lopez spent six years as part of the TGR prototype squad in the WEC, first in the LMP1 class and then in Hypercar. 

His stay with the team had been due to come to an end at the end of 2022: de Vries was scheduled to move up from the role of test and reserve driver last year to join Conway and Kobayashi until he landed what turned out to be a short-lived opportunity in Formula 1 with AlphaTauri.

Miyata is racing for the Cool Racing LMP2 squad at Le Mans as part of a programme encompassing the European Le Mans Series. 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Next article Why Toyota chose Lopez over Miyata to replace Conway at Le Mans

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Why Toyota chose Lopez over Miyata to replace Conway at Le Mans

Why Toyota chose Lopez over Miyata to replace Conway at Le Mans

Le Mans
Why Toyota chose Lopez over Miyata to replace Conway at Le Mans
Peugeot receives biggest BoP break for Le Mans in WEC Hypercar class

Peugeot receives biggest BoP break for Le Mans in WEC Hypercar class

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Peugeot receives biggest BoP break for Le Mans in WEC Hypercar class
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

Latest news

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Prime

Discover prime content
The new faces among Le Mans’ oldest class

The new faces among Le Mans’ oldest class

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
By Stephen Lickorish
The new faces among Le Mans’ oldest class
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
By James Newbold
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia