Previous / Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans News

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

By:
News Editor

United Autosports has announced that Wayne Boyd will join Paul di Resta and Alex Lynn in its third LMP2 entry for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Boyd has been given the nod to fill the final vacancy in United's #23 Oreca 07-Gibson for this year's running of the French endurance classic having made his FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Portimao last month.

The 30-year-old was drafted in last-minute to join di Resta and Phil Hanson in Portugal after the team's regular silver-rated driver Fabio Scherer tested positive for COVID-19. The trio finished the eight-hour race third in the LMP2 class behind the two JOTA cars.

United team boss Richard Dean said: “Wayne truly deserves the opportunity to make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this year. He is a real talent and has been one of United’s most successful and adaptable drivers since we started in sportscars.

"The fact Wayne has also remained loyal to the team for so long now meant this was an easy decision in the end. I know the whole team is delighted to see Wayne get this chance and we have every faith in him to deliver on the biggest stage.”

Boyd's regular programme is with United in the LMP3 class of the European Le Mans Series, in which he won the title last year. He has also gained further LMP2 mileage this year with a pair of appearances in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring and Watkins Glen.

Next month will mark the Ulsterman's first Le Mans start, but he has experience of the Circuit de la Sarthe from his outings in the Road to Le Mans support race for LMP3 and GT3 machinery.

“I am so unbelievably excited to be making my Le Mans debut this year and with such a mega line up with Paul di Resta and Alex Lynn," said Boyd. "Massive thanks to Zak [Brown, team co-owner], Richard and United for giving me such an opportunity.

"Le Mans is one of my favourite circuits and luckily, I've had a decent amount of mileage around the track with doing the Le Mans Cup the last two years. We were on pole last year in LMP3 by eight tenths so I'm confident I'll be up to speed quickly. 

"It’s a great opportunity for me to be racing with the 2020 Le Mans winners. The team had such a great season last year and I’m hoping to be able to contribute to that this year.”

United's primary #22 WEC entry will be driven at Le Mans by Hanson, Scherer and Filipe Albuquerque, who was forced to skip his home round at Portimao due to an IMSA clash.

The team's #32 car is filled by the squad's ELMS LMP2 regulars Nico Jamin, Jonathan Aberdein and Manuel Maldonado.

Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours

Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
