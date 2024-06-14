Verstappen already "contacted" by teams over future Le Mans effort

The three-time Formula 1 world champion has voiced his desire to contest the prestigious endurance race on a number of occasions in the past and has taken part in the virtual version as part of the Team Redline line-up.

But ahead of this year's race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Verstappen has pointed to approaches from teams looking to recruit him for a tilt at a future victory.

"Of course, you get contacted by certain people, but it has to come at the right time and in the right way," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if conversations had taken place.

"I don't want to rush into a decision either. With those new cars, I think it will take at least another one or two years before it's all better understood because at the end of the day, it is still a Balance of Performance story and that makes it difficult."

The last driver to try and compete in both F1 and Le Mans in the same season was Nico Hulkenberg, who won the 2015 staging with Porsche.

Verstappen had previously suggested any Le Mans entry would come after he had finished his F1 career, though slightly softening his stance, the Red Bull driver added: "That depends fully on the preparation, whether it can be done in a good way or not.

"That's a bit the same as what I usually do on the simulator. I obviously wouldn't have driven that sim race during the Imola weekend if I couldn't prepare properly for it, but this time I could and therefore it was possible.

"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula 1 in one weekend, but if it can be combined in a good way, then I think it can be done during the F1 season."

The Hypercar regulations remain in their relative infancy following the initial application in 2021, with a later convergence with LMDh now bearing fruit with a bursting top-class entry list.

But Verstappen is happy to hold tight until certain flaws with the ruleset are ironed out before jumping into a potential seat.

"It's too early for me to enter because of the new regulations as well, I think they need to sort out the BOP a little bit better between the cars.

"It's a bit hit-and-miss here and there, I find. Plus, for me, also the driver weight, I feel like there needs to be a limit on that, because I might rock up at 80 kilos with kit, but there is also a driver that can be 55 or 60.

"When you go to Le Mans, you have no chance - that already is a couple of tenths a lap. It's pretty incredible, the difference.

"So they need to sort that out. There needs to be an average or minimum weight that you need to comply to. But for sure in the future, I would like to race. Yeah, it's an incredible event."

Any chance of Verstappen appearing next year has already been ruled out by a calendar clash, with the 2025 running falling on the same weekend as the Canadian Grand Prix.