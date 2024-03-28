All Series
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test

Sebastian Vettel is yet to make a decision on a potential Le Mans 24 Hours debut this June after successfully testing Porsche's 963 Hypercar.

Ben Vinel
Upd:
Sebastian Vettel tests the Porsche 963

Sebastian Vettel tests the Porsche 963

Porsche Motorsport

Vettel covered 581km at the wheel of Porsche Penske Motorsport's WEC challenger at Motorland Aragon earlier this week. The four-time Formula 1 world champion had previously taken part in a simulator day as well as an inaugural run at the German marque's Weissach track.

Despite playing down future opportunities before the test, claiming "at the moment there are no further plans for the future", Vettel has now acknowledged the possibility of taking part in the French endurance classic for the first time.

Speaking during a press conference in his role as Perple sports drink's ambassador, Vettel clarified: "I was curious how these cars behave, and that was the reason for the test. It was a very nice experience, I enjoyed it a lot, I had a lot of fun.

"Now I need to think and decide, and make my mind up what I maybe want to do in terms of racing in the future. But I don't know yet."

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 campaign, concluding a successful 16-year career during which he took 57 pole positions and 122 podium finishes, including 53 race wins.

When he announced his retirement in July 2022, the German explained: "My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and most importantly being able to learn from them and let them inspire me."

Sebastian Vettel, Porsche 963

Sebastian Vettel, Porsche 963

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Therefore, Vettel has not taken part in any competitive racing since leaving F1, although he is understood to have been in preliminary talks with Porsche customer squad Jota for a WEC programme last year.

Porsche will now enter a third factory car at Circuit de la Sarthe to boost its chances, having taken pole position, victory and a double podium finish in the inaugural round of the 2024 WEC season in Qatar earlier this month.

Porsche had previously stated that it would use its IMSA SportsCar Championship roster to complete the line-up for its third Le Mans entry, leaving Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron as the only drivers in the running to share the #4 car alongside Mathieu Jaminet, who has already been nominated by the German constructor on the entry list.

Porsche had been planning to announce the full line-up in either late March or early April but might have changed its stance following Vettel's successful test in Spain.

As a potential Le Mans debut becomes more credible, Vettel was asked whether he would have the Perple drink in his car during those 24 Hours. "If I decide to… I'll tell you what, it was in the drinks pouch when I tested the car!" he replied. "So yeah, should I race in Le Mans, 100% it will be there, because it's exactly what I would need at a race where you sit in the car for a very long time."

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - Under the Skin of Endurance Racing's Advanced Tech

