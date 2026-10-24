Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026
Lamborghini | Barcelona selected to host the 2027 Super Trofeo World Finals
During the Gala Night at Monza, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer announced that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the final races and the grand finale of the Lamborghini championships next year on the weekend of November 13–14. The event will also mark the first on-track World Finals appearance of the Temerario
Julian Thomas
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 5:30 PM
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Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo
Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo
Lamborghini Squadra Corse has announced that Barcelona will be the host venue for the World Finals, which will take place at the conclusion of the 2027 season.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the season-ending event for the Super Trofeo competitors for the first time; next year, these drivers will also debut the brand-new Temerario.
The dates - confirmed during the Gala Night held at Monza this weekend - are set for November 13–14. As is customary, this will be preceded by the final rounds of the European, North American and Asian series, the calendars for which were announced at the end of September.
Here are the details on where the Lamborghini Super Trofeo will be appearing around the globe throughout the upcoming season.
EUROPE
May 21–23: Imola, Italy
June 23–26: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
July 16–18: Misano, Italy
August 27–29: Nurburgring, Germany
October 1–3: Hungaroring, Hungary
November 11–12: Barcelona, Spain
NORTH AMERICA
March 17–19: Sebring, Florida
April 30–May 2: Laguna Seca, California
June 24–26: Watkins Glen, New York
August 5–7: Road America, Wisconsin
September 17–19: Indianapolis, Indiana
November 11–12: Barcelona, Spain
ASIA
April 9–11: Sepang, Malaysia
May 14–16: Inje, South Korea
June 11–13: Suzuka, Japan
June 25–27: Fuji, Japan
August 27–29: Shanghai, China
November 11–12: Barcelona, Spain
WORLD FINALS
November 13–14: Barcelona, Spain
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