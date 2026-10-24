Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026

Lamborghini | Barcelona selected to host the 2027 Super Trofeo World Finals

During the Gala Night at Monza, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer announced that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the final races and the grand finale of the Lamborghini championships next year on the weekend of November 13–14. The event will also mark the first on-track World Finals appearance of the Temerario

Julian Thomas

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 5:30 PM

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Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has announced that Barcelona will be the host venue for the World Finals, which will take place at the conclusion of the 2027 season.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the season-ending event for the Super Trofeo competitors for the first time; next year, these drivers will also debut the brand-new Temerario.

The dates - confirmed during the Gala Night held at Monza this weekend - are set for November 13–14. As is customary, this will be preceded by the final rounds of the European, North American and Asian series, the calendars for which were announced at the end of September.

Here are the details on where the Lamborghini Super Trofeo will be appearing around the globe throughout the upcoming season.

EUROPE

May 21–23: Imola, Italy

June 23–26: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

July 16–18: Misano, Italy

August 27–29: Nurburgring, Germany

October 1–3: Hungaroring, Hungary

November 11–12: Barcelona, Spain

NORTH AMERICA

March 17–19: Sebring, Florida

April 30–May 2: Laguna Seca, California

June 24–26: Watkins Glen, New York

August 5–7: Road America, Wisconsin

September 17–19: Indianapolis, Indiana

November 11–12: Barcelona, Spain

ASIA

April 9–11: Sepang, Malaysia

May 14–16: Inje, South Korea

June 11–13: Suzuka, Japan

June 25–27: Fuji, Japan

August 27–29: Shanghai, China

November 11–12: Barcelona, Spain

WORLD FINALS

November 13–14: Barcelona, Spain

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