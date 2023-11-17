Lamborghini | Europe AM-LC, Race 2: Rindone and Privitelio champions

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Friday at Vallelunga, which started with a 40-minute delay due to fog on the track, saw Alban Varutti and Julien Piguet dominate Race 2 of the Europe division dedicated to the AM and Lamborghini Cup (LC) classes.

The Autovitesse team car, which started from pole position, held on to the lead of the race throughout, with Varutti already gaining an advantage of over 7 seconds by the fifth lap.

On lap 7, Marc Rostan had a spin due to a contact with Grzegor Moczulski, but managed to restart, albeit losing ground. With 21 minutes to go, when the Iron Lynx car returned to the pits, the mechanics tried to fix the damage, but it was forced to retire. The Polish driver, who was held to the cause of the incident, was penalized 10 seconds.

In the second half of the race, a battle for third place broke out, with Rindone getting the better of Pierre Feligioni. Five minutes from the end of the scheduled 50, the Italian from the VSR team tried to overtake Randazzo in second, but the two touched and Rindone span.

However, the Leipert Motorsport driver managed to finish the race on the lowest step of the podium, a position which earned him the AM category championship. Roee Meyuhas also concluded his race in the Top 5. Teenager Ibrahim Badawy, in his first year of racing, was unlucky as he found himself dropping down the order right from the start; the cause was a broken alternator, which forced him to stop on the track on the last lap.

As for the Lamborghini Cup, Luciano and Donovan Privitelio became champions, getting the better of Jurgen Krebs, who finished the race in 13th position and was caught on the last lap, which put paid to his hopes of winning the title.