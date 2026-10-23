Race report
Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026
Lamborghini Super Trofeo |Europe, Race 2: Salonen/Tuomaala take the win, Iaquinta/Gilardoni crowned champions
Superb recovery by the Leipert Motorsport duo, who take a 1-2 win for the team ahead of Stati/Leitch after the incident to Fraboni at the start. In PRO/AM the win goes to Biglieri/Moretti, and in AM to Lewandowski. Ostergaard/Moller Demant crowned Cup champions thanks to a podium finish.
Julian Thomas
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 1:17 PM
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#88 Matias Salonen, Henri Toumaala, Leipert Motorsport
Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo
Matias Salonen and Henri Tuomaala claimed victory in the second encounter of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe at Monza, a race that saw Kevin Gilardoni and Simone Iaquinta crowned 2026 PRO class champions.
The race was highly eventful, complicated by a persistent, intermittent drizzle that began to fall on the Monza asphalt just minutes before the start. During the formation lap, Patrik Fraboni (Oregon Team) hit the wall exiting the 'Ascari' chicane, ending his title hopes and effectively sealing the championship for Iaquinta and Gilardoni.
The first half of the race was characterised by the Safety Car. After a few laps of green-flag racing, it was deployed once again following off-track excursions by Alessio Ruffini (ASR), Philip Tang (DL Racing), and Euan Hankey (VSR). It remained on track until 22 minutes from the end, coinciding with the opening of the pit-stop window.
Following the initial lead held by Marzio Moretti ahead of Nicolas Stati, the classification shifted significantly during the round of pit stops, as teams—including those that had started on rain tyres—switched to dry-weather rubber.
The #88 Huracán driven by Tuomaala and Salonen surged into the lead; having started in sixth position, their climb through the field secured a one-two finish for Leipert Motorsport, with Stati and Leitch taking second place overall.
Rounding out the podium were Berreby and Giraud in the Villorba-entered Huracán, followed by their teammates Strignano and Pujatti, while Leitzke Grotta and Spina (Oregon Team) fought their way into the top five. Moretti and Paolo Biglieri dropped to sixth, but they were able to celebrate victory in the PRO/AM class, finishing ahead of Cristovao/Levet (VSR) and Astafjev/Cecotto (Invictus Corse), who took ninth and tenth place overall.
Positioned ahead of them were Jerzy Spinkiewicz (Uniq Racing) and the duo of Volfe/Balestriero (Leipert Motorsport).
Iaquinta and Gilardoni, who started from the back of the grid due to a fuel pump issue encountered during Qualifying 2, managed to fight their way up to 14th place, but were handed a 10-second penalty for a pit-stop infringement.
Despite a spin at the 'Roggia' chicane, Andrzej Lewandowski secured the win in the AM class behind the wheel of his ASR-entered Huracán, finishing ahead of Knoll/Kuppens (Micanek Motorsport) and Lémeret/Gillion (CMR).
In the Lamborghini Cup class, Claude-Yves Gosselin (Villorba Corse) got the better of Ostergaard/Moller Demant (DC Motorsport)—who were crowned category champions—following a hard-fought second half of the race, with Adalberto Baptista (Oregon) coming in third.
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa - Monza: classifica Gara 2
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