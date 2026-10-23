Race report

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026

Lamborghini Super Trofeo | North America, Race 2: Bamber dominates to take the win

The XO9 Racing driver powers to a comfortable solo win from his rivals, with Perkins/Eriksson getting the better of De La Torre/Lind after a long battle. Formal/Doyle work their way up to fourth place to win PRO/AM, the AM win goes to Staab, and Touchette in the LC class.

Julian Thomas

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:06 AM

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#133 XO9 Racing - Will Bamber

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America ended with a dominant solo win for New Zealand’s Will Bamber in Race 2 at Monza which provided a lot more excitement in the battle for the other two places on the podium.

Under a cloudy grey sky, with rain forecast for the afternoon’s action, the XO9 Racing driver got off to a superb start to take the lead into the first chicane, an advantage he held until the middle of the race when the obligatory pitstops got underway. At the half-way point Bamber had an 11 second lead over his rivals, who in the meantime were getting involved in a terrific scrap for the runner-up slot.

Specifically, the three Huracán ST EVO2s in the battle were those of Persing/Eriksson (Wayne Taylor Racing), De La Torre/Lind (TR3 Racing), and Conwright/Morillo (SP Racing). The latter ceded third place to De La Torre—who had already secured the PRO championship title on Thursday—who then caught up to Persing and began attacking him for second place.

The duel continued into the second half of the race between Eriksson and Lind; the Dane overtook his Swedish rival with a skilful move at the end of the straight, but a slight error at the 'Ascari' chicane forced him to hand back the position once again.

Meanwhile, the Huracán driven by Danny Formal—who had climbed from sixth place after taking over the wheel from Graham Doyle—closed in on the pair. However, the order remained unchanged until the chequered flag, which confirmed a comfortable victory for Bamber, ahead of Persing/Eriksson and De La Torre/Lind.

By finishing fourth, Formal/Doyle secured the win in the PRO/AM class, while Conwright/Morillo dropped to fifth following the pit-stops, followed by Morey/Wallis (Wayne Taylor Racing) and Giano Taurino (Taurino Racing).

Rounding out the top ten were Brewer/Tandon, driving the Forty7 Motorsports Huracán—earning them second place in the PRO/AM class—along with Queen/Gore (Ansa Motorsport) and David Staab (Precision Performance Motorsport). Staab claimed victory in the AM class with a comfortable lead over his teammate Cooper Broll and Dean Neuls (TR3 Racing).

Completing the PRO/AM podium were Foster/Henry (Kaizen Autosport), who finished 12th overall. The Huracán driven by Chambers/Porter (Rafa Racing) dropped out while in contention for a podium spot.

In the Lamborghini Cup class, victory went to Philippe Touchette (TB Autosports), who moved into the lead after the pit-stop window, with Fred Roberts (Leipert Motorsport) and Ray Shahi (Taurino Racing) coming in behind. It was an unfortunate outcome for Rocky Bolduc (Topp Racing), who had led the first part of the race but was forced to retire due to technical issues.

Lamborghini ST NA - Monza: Gara 2

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