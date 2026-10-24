Qualifying report
Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026
Lamborghini World Finals | AM-LC Qualifying: Lewandowski dominates, taking pole for both races
The qualifying sessions for the Lamborghini World Finals in the AM/LC category took place this morning at Monza, with Lewandowski securing pole position for both races. In Q1, he was followed by Kuppens and Holguin, while for Race 2, Staab will start second, with Stephane Lemeret in third.
Julian Thomas
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 11:23 AM
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#16 Andrzej Lewandowski, Auto Sport Racing Service
Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo
Lamborghini World Finals - Monza 2026
Lamborghini Squadra Corse celebra il gran finale dei campionati Super Trofeo all'Autodromo Nazionale Monza il fine settimana del 22-25 ottobre 2026
It was Andrzej Lewandowski who claimed pole position in the Lamborghini World Finals for both races in the AM/LC category after the experienced Pole clocked the fastest time of 1m47.087s in Q1 and 1m47.197s in Q2.
In the first session, the ASR driver pulled well clear of the field, finishing a full second clear of second placed Renaud Kuppens (Micanek Motorsport), with Gabriel Holguin (PPM) rounding out the top three. Sharing the second row will be his PPM teammate, David Staab. Behind them can be found Raffaele Giannone (Automobile Tricolore) and Donovan Privitelio (Rexal Villorba Corse)—the latter being the top-placed driver in the LC class.
The fourth row is headed by Anthony Bullock (XO9 Racing), with Rocky Bolduc (Topp Racing) alongside, while Fred Roberts (Leipert Motorsport) and Rodrigue Gillion (CMR) completed the top ten.
The qualifying session for Race 2 was a lot more closely contested, particularly at the front, and this time Lewandowski had to work hard to replicate his earlier success. Staab showed a significant improvement, setting a time of 1m47.229s—a lap that would have put him on pole, had it not been deleted for a track-limits violation.
The second row is headed by Lemeret, with his CMR teammate Gillion, while alongside is Holguin, whose result is one position worse than in Q1. Bullock set the fifth-fastest time, with Paul Whiting (SP Motorsports) in sixth. Johan Schwartz (89x Motorsports) will start at the front of the fourth row, alongside Giannoni, while Neuls and Knoll rounded out the top 10.
For the AM-LC category, Race 1 will take place today at 14:20, with Race 2 scheduled for tomorrow at 11:05.
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