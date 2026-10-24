Race report

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026

Lamborghini World Finals | AM-LC Race 1: An unstoppable Lewandowski dominates to win Race 1

Following his earlier pole position, Lewandowski repeated the performance in Race 1, securing victory in the AM/LC category. Despite a late-race Safety Car that bunched up the field and a time penalty, the expert Polish driver managed to come out on top ahead of Knoll/Kuppens. Holguin rounded out the podium.

Julian Thomas

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 2:45 PM

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#16 Andrzej Lewandowski, ASR, AM

Photo by: AG Photo

From pole to the win for Pole Andrzej Lewandowski! The ASR driver, who claimed the top qualifying slot earlier today for both races scheduled at Monza this weekend, made the most of his earlier success by dominating today’s race 1 and bringing his Huracán across the finish line in first place in the AM/LC category at the Lamborghini World Finals.

Despite the broad smile visible in his onboard footage as he tackled the ultra-fast corners of the Monza circuit, Lewandowski demonstrated a true competitive edge in this first encounter, leading from start to finish—save for a brief change in the lead during the pit-stop window. After successfully navigating the opening chicane at the start, the ASR driver maintained a consistent pace in the 1m48s range throughout the race.

A late scare arrived toward the end when the Safety Car was deployed, bunching the field back together for the final couple of laps. Andrzej had to ensure he held a sufficient gap to secure the win, even with a one-second penalty incurred for failing to meet the 93-second minimum pit-stop duration. The #16 car finished ahead of David Staab (Precision Performance Motorsport), who managed to close the gap on the final lap; however, Staab was demoted to sixth place following a 5-second penalty added to his final race time. Jakub Knoll (Micanek Motorsport), who took over from Renaud Kuppers during the pit stop sequence, was thus promoted to second place.

Staab’s teammate, Holguin, also benefitted from the penalty, securing the final spot on the podium.

Behind him finished Raffaele Giannone (Automobili Tricolore) and Anthony Bullock (XO9 Racing). Seventh place went to Dean Neuls, TR3 Racing’s Canadian driver, followed by the Belgian duo of Stephane Lemeret and Rodrigue Gillion (CMR). Ninth place went to the top finisher in the LC class, Rocky Bolduc (Topp Racing).

Rounding out the top 10 were Daniel Morillo and Paul Whiting (SP Motorsports). Race 2 is scheduled to start at 11:05 AM on Sunday.

The points standings for both classes (AM and LC) are as follows:

CLASSIFICA AM

1 - Lewandowski 17 punti

2 - Knoll-Kuppens 12

3 - Holguin 10

4 - Giannoni 8

5 - Bullock 6

6 - Staab 5

7 - Neuls 4

8 - Gillion/Lemeret 3

9 - Fitzpatrick/Schwartz 2

10 - Morillo/Whiting 1

CLASSIFICA LC

1 - Bolduc 16

2 - Gosselin 12

3 - D.Privitelio/L.Privitelio 11

4 - Koebbe 8

5 - Tang 6

6 - Roberts 5

7 - Turzo 4

8 - Ostergaard/Moller Deman 3

9 - Touchette 2

10 - Shahi 1

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