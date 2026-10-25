Race report

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026

Lamborghini World Finals AM-LC Race 2: Lewandowski wins again to seal title

Following his Race 1 victory, Lewandowski doubled up in Race 2 to take his second win in the AM-LC category of the Lamborghini World Finals and clinch the championship title. The Polish driver finished ahead of Staab and the Fitzpatrick/Schwartz duo.

Julian Thomas

Edited: Oct 25, 2026, 2:18 PM

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#16 Andrzej Lewandowski, ASR, AM

Photo by: AG Photo

Lamborghini World Finals - Monza 2026



Lamborghini Squadra Corse celebra il gran finale dei campionati Super Trofeo all'Autodromo Nazionale Monza il fine settimana del 22-25 ottobre 2026

The Polish flag flew once again on the podium at Monza as Andrzej Lewandowski of the ASR Team claimed his second victory in the Lamborghini World Finals in the AM-LC category.

Having already steered his Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 2 to the chequered flag first in yesterday’s Race 1, the Pole repeated his success today with an impressive performance across the albeit few corners of the Autodromo.

Although Lewandowski started from pole position—earned during the second qualifying session—he was edged out of the lead at the start. However, this was only temporary, as Stephane Lemeret (CMR) had overtaken him by cutting across the track at the Prima Variante.

The Belgian driver subsequently yielded the position but was still handed a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by failing to properly navigate Turn 2.

This allowed the Pole to replicate his strategy from Race 1, stringing together a series of near-identical fast laps during the first part of the race.

Lemeret delivered an excellent performance in the opening stint; despite the penalty, he managed to stay right on his rival’s tail for the entire duration.

The CMR driver ensured that his teammate and fellow countryman, Rodrigue Gillion, rejoined the race in the lead following the round of pit stops.

However, it didn’t take long for Lewandowski to reclaim the top spot, as he launched an attack on the #27 Huracan at the Roggia chicane. From that point on, it was a cruise to the finish line for the Polish driver, despite the looming threat of an investigation for pit-lane speeding and the deployment of a Safety Car late in the race—triggered by a collision between Francesco Galli and Raffaele Giannoni—which, much like yesterday, bunched the field back up for the final couple of laps.

The ASR driver managed to hold the lead at the restart, crossing the finish line first once again and securing the Lamborghini World Finals title in the AM category.

American David Staab (Precision Performance Motorsport) finished second, staging a comeback from sixth place after losing several positions at the start. Rounding out the podium was another American Michael Fitzpatrick, driving alongside Johan Schwartz for 89x Motorsports.

Just outside the top three, Cooper Broll (Precision Performance Motorsport) also contributed to an overall excellent performance by the US ‘squad’, completing a fantastic recovery from twenty-ninth on the grid.

Dean Neuls (TR3 Racing) finished fifth, followed by Anthony Bullock and Lemeret’s teammate Gillion—the latter dropping to seventh after the five-second penalty, incurred at the start, was added to his final race time.

Christopher Koebbe took ninth; he was the top finisher in the LC category and second in the overall points classification, in the hands of Rocky Bolduc, who finished eleventh. Daniel Morillo placed between them. The American driver, paired with Paul Whiting, also lost several positions due to a five-second penalty.

In the overall standings, Lewandowski triumphed in the AM category, claiming a perfect score across Race 1 and Race 2. Staab took second place, ahead of the Micanek duo of Jakub Knoll and Renaud Kuppens, who finished outside the top ten today.

In the LC category, as previously noted, the victory went to Bolduc, ahead of Koebbe and Gosselin. The complete standings are as follows:

AM STANDINGS

1 - Lewandowski 32 points

2 - Staab 18

3 - Knoll/Kuppens 14

4 - Bullock 13

5 - Fitzpatrick/Schwartz 12

6 - Neuls 11

7 - Giannoni 10

8 - Gillion/Lemeret 8

9 - Broll 8

10 - Morillo/Whiting 6

LC STANDINGS

1 - Bolduc 28

2 - Koebbe 23

3 - Gosselin 17

4 - D.Privitelio/L.Privitelio 14

5 - Roberts 13

6 - Baptista 10

7 - Turzo 7

8 - Tang 6

9 - Touchette 5

10 - Shahi 4

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