Lamborghini| World Finals, PRO/PRO-AM: pole for Bonduel, Cecotto and Schandorff

Saturday morning in the Lamborghini World Finals at Vallelunga also hosted the qualifying session for the starting grids for Race 1 and Race 2 dedicated to the PRO/PRO-AM categories.

In the first qualifying heat Amaury Bonduel obtained a great pole position thanks to a time of 1m32.133s. The Frenchman from the BDR Competition team outdistanced his rivals by a considerable margin.

Riccardo Ianniello, second with the Huracan of the DL Consulting team, suffered a deficit of over 4 tenths of a second which well illustrates the situation in the first part of the qualifying session dedicated to the most competitive drivers of the 2023 World Finals of the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand.

Brendon Leitch, after taking the Super Trofeo title yesterday, finished in third, just missing out on second place by 46 thousandths of a second. 66 thousandths behind him can be found the second driver of the DL Consulting team, the Italian Luca Segù, while the Top 5 was completed by the Frenchman from CMR, Stéphane Tribaudini.

In the PRO-AM class, Jonathan 'Johnny' Cecotto took pole position with a time of 1m32.932s, 8 tenths behind Bonduel's time but by far the best in his category. Emanuele Zonzini (Iron Lynx) came in second place, 2 tenths behind Cecotto, while third was Jim Pla (Villorba Corse).

In the second heat of the Qualifying dedicated to the Lamborghini World Finals PRO/PRO-AM, the benchmark time went to Frederik Schandorff. The Target Racing team driver was on top form and set a lap time of 1m32.715s with which he outpaced the first Italian in the standings, Loris Spinelli, behind him.

The Italian VSR driver missed out on pole by just 24 thousandths but qualifying proved to be very tight due to the small gaps between the top three. Amaury Bonduel (BDR Competition) ranked behind Schandorff and Spinelli, 53 thousandths slower than the Dane of Target Racing. The first three were separated by just 5 hundredths of a second.

Fourth position went to the Russian Egor Orudzhev. The former single-seater driver (he raced, among other categories, in Formula Renault Alps and Formula Renault V8 3.5) was 3 tenths behind the poleman for Race 2 but preceded Largim Ali (Target Racing) by just under a tenth. Loris Cabirou (CMR) was sixth ahead of Brendon Leitch and Artem Petrov.

Federico Scionti (DL Consulting) and Karol Basz (Micanek Motorsport ACCR) completed the Top 10, edging out Daan Arrow, Riccardo Ianniello, Chris van der Drift and Edoardo Liberati.