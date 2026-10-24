Qualifying report

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026

Lamborghini World Finals | PRO-PRO/AM Qualifying: Pole position for Lind, Bamber, Van der Drift and Marcelli

Intense battles to claim the top spots in the grand finals, with drivers from VSR, TR3, TB and ASR emerging at the front—separated by mere hundredths of a second. Here are the complete starting grids for the two rounds taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

Julian Thomas

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 1:14 PM

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#298 Todd Kingsford, Chris van der Drift, VSR

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Lamborghini World Finals - Monza 2026



Lamborghini Squadra Corse celebra il gran finale dei campionati Super Trofeo all'Autodromo Nazionale Monza il fine settimana del 22-25 ottobre 2026

Dennis Lind and Chris van der Drift claimed the overall pole positions for the Lamborghini World Finals at Monza, where the champions of the PRO and PRO/AM categories will be crowned.

At the chilly Brianza circuit, under clear, sunny skies, the Huracán ST EVO2 cars—representing the Super Trofeo Europe, Asia, and North America series—battled it out this morning for pole position ahead of the two races scheduled for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

During the first 20-minute session, Lind found himself in a tight duel, which was decided by mere hundredths of a second, against Brendon Leitch. The TR3 Racing driver came out on top with a time of 1m45.430s, edging out his rival from Leipert Motorsport by 0.099 seconds.

Will Bamber (X09 Racing) climbed to third place in the final moments, finishing 0.301 seconds off the pace; he will be joined on the second row by Giano Taurino (Taurino Racing).

The top five consisted entirely of PRO drivers, led by an impressive Simone Iaquinta in the DL Racing Huracán—half a second behind the leader—followed by Kyle Marcelli, who secured pole position in the PRO/AM class for TB Autosports.

Positions seven through nine are held by another trio of PRO drivers: VSR’s Gustaw Wisniewski leads the Wayne Taylor Racing duo of Danny Formal and Hampus Eriksson, all of whom finished 0.7 seconds off the top time.

Rounding out the top ten was Anthony Pretorius (Micanek Motorsport). He and Jonathan Cecotto (Invictus Corse) ranked second and third in the PRO/AM class, while Paul Levet (VSR) and Keawn Tandon (Forty7 Motorsports) also placed within the top five of the category, finishing 13th and 17th overall, respectively.

In the second session, Van der Drift set the fastest lap with a time of 1m46.064s—a result that delighted VSR, as it meant that a PRO/AM car will start at the front of the field. Bamber once again secured a spot on the front row; though he missed the top spot by just 0.015 seconds, he can take comfort in being the fastest driver in the PRO category.

Jerzy Spinkiewicz (Uniq Racing) and Taurino took third and fourth place, trailing by 0.180 and 0.285 seconds, respectively, with Marzio Moretti (ASR) following in second place among the PRO/AM entrants.

Among the top ten are other PRO drivers, starting with Liam Sceats (VSR) in sixth place—ahead of Nick Persing (Wayne Taylor Racing), Jaden Conwright (SP Racing), Nicholas Stati (Leipert) and Finlay Green (VSR)—all within 0.4 seconds of the leader.

Marc Miller (Wayne Taylor Racing) finished eleventh, securing third place in the PRO/AM class, while others such as Wyatt Foster (Kaizen Autosport) and Josef Knopp (Oregon Team) placed further back, finishing 15th and 18th overall.

The start of Race 1 is scheduled for 16:55.

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