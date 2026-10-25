Race report

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Monza 2026

Lamborghini World Finals PRO-PRO/AM Race 2: Leitch/Stasi dominate to seal title

The duo of Leitch/Stati dominated, triumphing in Race 2 and securing the overall title. Wisniewski/Sceats finished second, ahead of Bamber, while the pairing of Lind/De la Torre came in fifth. The Dane staged a remarkable comeback following his teammate’s spin, but it wasn’t enough to claim the championship.

Julian Thomas

Published: Oct 25, 2026, 3:15 PM

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Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Lamborghini World Finals - Monza 2026



Lamborghini Squadra Corse celebra il gran finale dei campionati Super Trofeo all'Autodromo Nazionale Monza il fine settimana del 22-25 ottobre 2026

Brendon Leitch and Nicolas Stati clinched the 2026 Super Trofeo PRO-PRO/AM World Finals title, winning Race 2 after a second-place finish the previous day. In the afternoon at Monza, the Leipert Motorsport drivers dominated the PRO-PRO/AM category race, thanks to an outstanding stint by the New Zealander, who fought his way up the field and clocked a series of laps in the 1m46s range, ultimately bringing his Huracan ST EVO 2 machine across the finish line in first place.

With this result, the pair climbed to the top of the points standings, securing victory in the finals organized by the Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer. They edged out the duo of Dennis Lind and Elias De la Torre, whose race was compromised by a collision at the first chicane that sent their TP3 Racing car into a spin.

After bringing the car back to the pits, De la Torre handed the Huracan over to his teammate, Lind, who staged an extraordinary comeback, fighting his way up from the back of the pack to within striking distance of the podium. However, a fifth-place finish was not enough to retain the top spot in the standings that they had secured with yesterday’s victory.

The race, watched by a large crowd that turned out in force to see the Super Trofeo action, began with a major incident at the Curva Grande, which forced the race director to deploy the Safety Car.

At the restart, Van Der Drift demonstrated his strong form, maintaining the lead after starting from pole position. The New Zealander finished his stint in first place, holding a comfortable gap over Will Bamber. However, once his teammate, AM-class driver Todd Kingsford, took the wheel, the VSR team’s car slipped back, ultimately finishing in sixth place (though they were the top finishers in the PRO/AM category).

Bamber lost some ground during the pit stops but managed to recover, securing a spot on the podium (both in the race results and in the overall standings). Sceats/Wisniewski (VSR) produced an excellent second half of the race, claiming the middle step of the podium, though they did not quite break into the top three in the overall championship standings.

Fourth place went to Colin Queen and Tommi Gore (ANSA Motorsports), who finished ahead of the duo of Lind/De la Torre—but not even the Dane’s heroic performance was enough to clinch the title. The pair finished second in the overall standings, five points behind the champions.

Seventh place went to Simone Iaquinta and Kevin Gilardoni (DL Racing), followed by Benedetto Strignano and Nicholas Pujatti (Scuderia Villorba Corse) and Jerzy Spinkiewicz (Uniq Racing). Rounding out the top 10 was Giano Taurino (Taurino Racing), who dropped two positions due to a one-second penalty.

In the PRO/AM category, Bronislaw Formanek/Anthony Pretorius (Micanek Motorsport) finished at the top of the standings, followed by Josef Knopp/Pietro Perolini (Oregon) and Van Der Drift/Kingsford—the latter’s excellent performance in Race 2 ultimately not being enough to secure the top spot.

The final classification is as follows:

PRO STANDINGS

1 - Leitch/Stati 27 points

2 - De la Torre/Lind 22

3 - Bamber 21

4 - Sceats/Wisniewski 20

5 - Gore/Queen 12

6 - Eriksson/Perkins 6

7 - Taurino 6

8 - Doyle/Formal 5

9 - Gilardoni/Iaquinta 5

10 - Pujatti/Strignano

PRO/AM STANDINGS

1 - Formanek/Pretorius 27 points

2 - Knopp/Perolini 18

3 - Kingsford/Van Der Drift 16

4 - Foster/Henry 14

5 - Brewer/Tandon 14

6 - Biglieri/Moretti 10

7 - Cristovao/Levet 8

8 - Boucher/Marcelli 6

9 - Miller/Nemschoff 6

10 - Astafjev/Cecotto

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