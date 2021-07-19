Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November
FIM Endurance News

Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours

By:
, News Editor

Kawasaki has named its rider line-up for its factory entry for the postponed 2021 edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours

Provec Racing, which operates Kawasaki's dominant World Superbike squad, will field a works ZX-10RR for Jonathan Rea, Alex Lowes and Lucas Mahias for the Japanese event on November 7.

The trio will attempt to defend the victory the marque took in the most recent running of the Suzuka 8h in 2019 with Rea and then-Kawasaki WSBK riders Leon Haslam and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Six-time WSBK title-winner Rea commented: “I am so excited that I will be part of KRT and Kawasaki factory taking part in the 2021 Suzuka 8 Hour race. I’ve been on the podium four times now at Suzuka, and my fondest memory was winning the race for Kawasaki in 2019.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t do the race in 2020 due to the global pandemic going on, but we’ll be back in 2021 and I promise I will be making my best efforts to do the best for Kawasaki and all our fans."

Three-time event winner Lowes was scheduled to join Kawasaki's Suzuka 8h assault last year alongside Rea and Xavi Fores before the event was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m delighted that I’ll be part of the KRT Kawasaki factory racing team for the 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours," said Lowes. "Already I’ve been on the winning team three times at Suzuka. It’s a fantastic event and a really great circuit – one of my favourites.

"Now I’ll have the chance to push for a Kawasaki win on the latest Ninja ZX-10RR. I’m really looking forward to being part of this famous race again. We have a great team, and the Ninja is an amazing machine."

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Suzuka 8h, this year's event was moved from its traditional July slot to November in the hopes that Japan's travel restrictions will be eased by then.

Both MotoGP and the FIA World Endurance Championship have had to cancel their respective Japanese rounds for a second year in a row, while the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka also hangs in the balance.

shares
comments
Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November

Previous article

Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

29 min
2
Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

4 h
3
Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

2 h
4
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

11 h
5
World Rallycross

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 schedule

Latest news
Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours

24m
Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November

Mar 17, 2021
Rea “absolutely gutted” by Suzuka 8 Hours cancellation
FIM Endurance

Rea “absolutely gutted” by Suzuka 8 Hours cancellation

Aug 12, 2020
Suzuka 8 Hours cancelled amid Japan travel restrictions
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours cancelled amid Japan travel restrictions

Aug 12, 2020
Suzuka 8 Hours postponed to November
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours postponed to November

Apr 27, 2020
Latest videos
Live: 12 Hours of Estoril 12:00:00
FIM Endurance
Jul 15, 2021

Live: 12 Hours of Estoril

Live: 24 Heures Motos - Race 18:12:15
FIM Endurance
Jun 11, 2021

Live: 24 Heures Motos - Race

The 80 million euro Spa-Francorchamps revamp 02:17
FIM Endurance
Oct 9, 2020

The 80 million euro Spa-Francorchamps revamp

Live: FIM EWC - 12H Estoril 12:00:00
FIM Endurance
Sep 23, 2020

Live: FIM EWC - 12H Estoril

FIM EWC: 24H Le Mans Motos - 22 hour highlights 02:41
FIM Endurance
Aug 30, 2020

FIM EWC: 24H Le Mans Motos - 22 hour highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi Motegi
Super GT

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat Motegi
Video Inside
Super GT

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Alex Lowes More from
Alex Lowes
WSBK stars blast yellow flag rule for "ruining" qualifying Estoril
World Superbike

WSBK stars blast yellow flag rule for "ruining" qualifying

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium Aragon
World Superbike

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury
World Superbike

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead Donington Park
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead

Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet Donington Park
World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet

Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano WSBK weekend Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano WSBK weekend

Trending Today

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 schedule
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 schedule

Line wins season-opener in Pomona for Team Summit and Anderson
NHRA NHRA

Line wins season-opener in Pomona for Team Summit and Anderson

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance FIM Endurance

Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours

Latest news

Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance FIM Endurance

Kawasaki names rider line-up for 2021 Suzuka 8 Hours

Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November
FIM Endurance FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November

Rea “absolutely gutted” by Suzuka 8 Hours cancellation
FIM Endurance FIM Endurance

Rea “absolutely gutted” by Suzuka 8 Hours cancellation

Suzuka 8 Hours cancelled amid Japan travel restrictions
FIM Endurance FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours cancelled amid Japan travel restrictions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.