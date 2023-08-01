Mackenzie handed last-minute Honda Suzuka 8 Hours seat

The 2021 British Superbike champion will partner Mike di Meglio and Alan Techer aboard the TSR outfit's #1 Honda CBR1000RR-R at the legendary Japanese track.

Mackenzie has been drafted in to replace Josh Hook, who was forced to withdraw when he broke his right shoulder while training last week.

Australian rider Hook had surgery immediately after the accident but will focus on recovering in time for the FIM Endurance World Championship finale, the Bol d'Or, in September.

Team manager Masakazu Fujii said in a brief statement: "I'm really looking forward to seeing what kind of performance he [Mackenzie] will show us.

"It also helps with the strategy [having three riders instead of only two], and it's an important step in our race preparations."

Mackenzie's Suzuka call-up comes hot off the heels of his first victory in the World Supersport championship at Most in mixed conditions last weekend, riding for the MIE Honda team.

The 27-year-old move to the World Superbike support category this year after an injury-affected title defence in BSB that ended with a disappointing seventh in the championship.

Mackenzie had been hoping to step up to WSBK full-time after making a wildcard appearance at his home round at Donington Park last year.

His victory at Most came after a series of difficult races on his Honda CBR600RR, and puts him 17th in the standings.

Mackenzie will get his first taste of Suzuka on Wednesday in pre-event testing ahead of this weekend's race.