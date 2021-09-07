Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Acosta made his grand prix debut at the start of the 2021 season with the Ajo KTM squad, the 16-year-old making an immediate impression with a debut podium in the Qatar GP.

In the following week's Doha GP, Acosta sensationally came from pitlane to claim his first grand prix victory and has gone on to secure four more wins to take a commanding 46-point lead in the championship.

Motorsport reported last month that Acosta would be stepping up to Moto2 in 2022 having penned a new three-year deal with KTM, which includes a move to MotoGP in 2024.

"Jumping to Moto2 was my goal because I believe it's the step I need to make," Acosta, now 17, said.

"Of course, there is always more to learn - and I could do that in Moto3 - but when it comes to details and my development as a rider then it feels like the right move.

"It's a big advantage to stay in the Red Bull KTM Ajo team as we now have a year of working together and it's always important to keep a good and positive feeling with the people around you.

"The team have really helped me in my first world championship year. It's been a big step into the world championship, but I worked for it and I'm happy with how things have been going."

Ajo Motorsport will field an all-new line-up in Moto2 next year, with Augusto Fernandez moving from Marc VDS to partner Acosta at the KTM-backed outfit.

The pair replace Tech3 MotoGP-bound Remy Gardner and Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez.

"We are very pleased to announce the Moto2 rider line-up with Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez for our KTM GP Academy," KTM boss Pit Bierer said.

"Together with Red Bull KTM Ajo we have the best possible structure to support both riders in their next challenge.

"Aki Ajo and his team have played a fundamental role in the careers of many riders and we can be proud to have him by our side for the next project in rider development.

"It is a great pleasure to support Pedro's desire to move up from Moto3 to the next category.

"What he has shown in his first world championship season is outstanding and we believe he can keep the momentum going.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"He will continue to focus on his goal for 2021, but we will then tackle the next challenge together.

"With Augusto we welcome another promising talent to our Red Bull KTM family. He has shown great signs and we are happy to have an experienced Moto2 rider in our line-up.

"I am sure that under Aki's guidance he can make the next level in performance and we will celebrate some exciting results in the near future."

Last week Moto2 rookie Tony Arbolino was announced by Marc VDS as one of its riders for 2022.