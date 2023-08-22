Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024

Motorsport.com has learned that Marc van der Straten's team, which was negotiating with several candidates who had offered themselves as Arbolino's replacement with a view to 2024, closed the deal last weekend at the Red Bull Ring with the current second-placed rider in Moto2.

Aspar followed suit with Dixon.

Arbolino is now in his third season in Moto2. After a very solid start to the season, in which he took two victories and six podiums in the first seven rounds of the calendar.

In the last three, he has lost out to Pedro Acosta, who erased a 27-point gap to take the championship lead.

He will move up to MotoGP next season with KTM, though it is not yet known where he will ride given the Austrian manufacturer's current seat logjam.

In recent weeks, Arbolino has been strongly linked with one of the MotoGP bikes still without an owner for next season.

In this regard, it is worth noting that the extension of the Marc VDS deal does not completely rule out the possibility that he will race in MotoGP next year, although it does make it more difficult.

With this move, Marc VDS secures one of two things: either one of the main attractions of the Moto2 championship or the payment of his cancellation clause.

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

One of the possible destinations for Arbolino appeared to be Gresini, to ride the bike that Fabio di Giannantonio will most likely vacate.

Dixon, whose promotion to MotoGP would have been welcomed by the promoters in an attempt to boost television audiences in Britain, was also in contention for di Giannantonio's seat. However, the Dutch Grand Prix winner has preferred to remain with Jorge Martinez Aspar's team.

On the other hand, the confirmation that Johann Zarco will leave Pramac to replace Alex Rins at LCR in 2024 means that one of the two Desmosedici GP24s available to Paolo Campinoti's team is still without an owner.

Logic would suggest that Marco Bezzecchi would land the seat. However, everything seems to indicate that the Italian will stay with VR46, even if that means having to give up the latest specification of the Ducati.

Valentino Rossi told Sky Italia this weekend that he has been “pushing” Bezzecchi to stay where he is as he feels VR46 can still offer him a competitive package despite not having full factory bikes.

Bezzecchi’s decision will have an impact on what happens with Franco Morbidelli, who will leave Yamaha at the end of the year.

If Bezzecchi stays, the most coherent move would see Franco Morbidelli fill Zarco's vacancy at Pramac.