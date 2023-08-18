Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Jake Dixon has publicly apologised for his “not on” outburst about Darryn Binder on TNT Sport following their tangle in the Moto2 race at the MotoGP British Grand Prix.
The Briton was nudged into a crash at the final corner of the opening lap of the Silverstone race two weeks ago when he tried to go around the outside of Binder.
Binder was handed a long-lap penalty for the incident, while Dixon was unable to re-join.
After the incident, a heated Dixon slammed Binder on TNT Sport, branding him a “clown” and calling for him to be banned by the stewards.
On Friday at the Austrian GP, however, Dixon rolled back on his comments and apologised to both Dixon and the Intact GP team.
“Silverstone was not ideal, and first of all I want to apologise to Darryn Binder for my words because they were not on and I just did not do it in the correct way,” Dixon said on TNT Sport.
“I didn’t want to talk at the time and I want to apologise to him and his team because I was outspoken on that and it was not good and it didn’t look good either. So, I apologise for that.
“We’ve got 11 races to go, anything is to play for. We need to just keep our heads down, and see what happens because you never know what’s going to happen in this championship.”
Darren Binder, Husqvarna Intact GP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dixon is still being linked to a MotoGP step in 2024, possibly with Gresini – where his manager Frankie Carchedi also serves as crew chief to Fabio Di Giannantonio – but insists his future is still up in the air.
“It’s all rumours, it’s all silly season,” he added. “I have no idea where I’m going, no idea what I’m doing. Currently, I am a free agent. So, let’s see.”
In an exclusive interview with de.motorsport.com, Binder says he “didn’t appreciate” what Dixon said about him on television, but feels the matter is now “done and dusted”.
“I really didn’t appreciate what he had to say about me on TV, but at the end of the day it is what it is,” Binder said.
“[On Thursday] in Austria he came to apologise and we spoke, and it’s one of those things.
“There’s nothing you can do. I didn’t appreciate what he had to say about me, but at the same time there was nothing I could do to prevent that incident.
“If I couldn’t see him, it is what it is. But anyway, it’s all done and dusted.”
