Moto2 teams hold emergency meeting after alarming bike issue arises at COTA
Moto2 teams were summoned to an emergency meeting on Saturday at the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix after seven bikes stopped suddenly without warning and caused dangerous situations on the track.
The origin of the breakdown has not been located, although there are certain suspicions that point in different directions.
The most widespread has to do with the connectivity between the electronic control unit and an electrical switch of a specific supplier, which most of the teams incorporate.
Although some bikes had already stopped for no apparent reason in the two previous grand prix in Portugal and Argentina, the number of cases has increased alarmingly upon arrival at the Circuit of the Americas.
On Saturday, at least seven riders were affected by this sudden shutdown of their machines.
One of the most striking cases was that of Ai Ogura, to whom it happened when approaching the long right-hand corner of the last sector.
Behind him was Jake Dixon, who almost crashed into the Japanese rider. In addition to Ogura, it is known that Marcos Ramirez and Aron Canet were also victims of these disconnections.
In view of the growing concern in the garages, Triumph, the sole engine supplier, called a meeting attended by representatives of all the teams in the intermediate category, as well as a member of IRTA (the International Race Teams' Association), and another representative of MotoGP promoter Dorna, and Magnetti Marelli, the electronics supplier in the category.
Aron Canet, Pons Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Despite not being certain about the source of the problem, the temporary solution that came out of that meeting was to separate the electric regulator from the engine, by means of a small structure that would prevent a hypothetical overheating.
It is understood that this measure is provisional, since a series of in-depth analyses are planned with the intention of finding the key to the problem.
"We don't know exactly the cause," a team manager of one of the Moto2 teams explained to Motorsport.com. "There are several theories. One of them points to the vibrations that can cause the engine, which this year gives 400 revolutions per minute more.
"Another, that the bumps in Austin have increased the problem. And another, that the heat is the cause of the coil breaking (which is inside the switch) and causing the bikes to stop."
Another technician, who wanted to remain anonymous, added: "The worst of all is that it can generate very dangerous situations.
"We don't want to imagine what could happen if someone's bike stops in the middle of a straight and when riding in a group. Let's hope nothing happens."
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.