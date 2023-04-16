Subscribe
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Pedro Acosta snatched victory in a tense Moto2 race as Ivan Ortola scored a maiden win in Moto3 at the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The 14-lap Moto3 race kicked off Sunday’s grand prix proceedings and was a thriller down to the wire.

Angeluss MTA rider Ivan Ortola took the chequered flag to score his maiden Moto3 victory after the 18-year-old Spaniard survived a massive scare going through Turn 2 on the opening lap.

As Intact GP Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki took the lead from Leopard Honda poleman Jaume Masia, Ortola touched the kerb on the way into the Turn 2 right-hander and was almost thrown from his KTM.

Completing the first lap in 18th, Ortola began a stunning charge that saw him move into the lead at Turn 12 on the final tour when MT Helmets KTM rider Diogo Moreira ran wide.

Ortola held firm through the final few corners to score the first win for both himself in Moto3 and the Angeluss MTA team.

Ivan Ortola, Angeluss MTA Team

Ivan Ortola, Angeluss MTA Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He beat Masia by 0.457s, who briefly held the lead in the latter stages before being forced off track at Turn 13 when Sasaki crashed out of first on lap 12.

Masia was dropped 1.5s adrift of the race lead, but fought through to snatch second at the final corner from Prustel GP’s Xavi Artigas.

Moreira was denied a podium by 0.009s after being passed by Masia and Artigas at the last corner, with Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado and Ajo KTM rider Deniz Oncu rounding out the top six.

The top 10 was completed by CIP KTM’s David Salvador, Aspar GASGAS duo David Alonso and Ryusei Yamanaka and Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda.

Sasaki re-joined after his crash but pulled into pitlane shortly after.

Holgado now leads the championship joint on 49 points from Moreira, with Artigas 17 points adrift.

Moto3 results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Ivan Ortola
KTM
2 Spain Jaume Masia
Honda 0.457 0.457
3 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 0.558 0.101
4 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 0.567 0.009
5 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 0.657 0.090
6 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 9.493 8.836
7 David Salvador
KTM 9.547 0.054
8 David Alonso
GASGAS 9.663 0.116
9 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
GASGAS 9.975 0.312
10 Jose Antonio
KTM 10.085 0.110
11 Japan Kaito Toba
Honda 12.430 2.345
12 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 15.789 3.359
13 Collin Veijer
Husqvarna 15.967 0.178
14 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 16.179 0.212
15 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 16.214 0.035
16 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 23.833 7.619
17 David Almansa
CF MOTO 24.204 0.371
18 Filippo Farioli
KTM 24.401 0.197
19 Italy Andrea Migno
KTM 24.676 0.275
20 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 24.913 0.237
21 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 35.940 11.027
Spain David Munoz
KTM 1 Lap 1 Lap
Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 1 Lap 0.133
Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 2 Laps 1 Lap
Italy Matteo Bertelle
Honda 8 Laps 6 Laps
Syarifuddin Azman
KTM 9 Laps 1 Lap
Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 10 Laps 1 Lap
United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda
View full results

Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta registered his second win of the 2023 Moto2 season after overtaking Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino on the last lap.

Acosta got the holeshot from second on the grid, but found himself overtaken by Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez with a daring move at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

The Ajo rider quickly deposed Arbolino and led the field for the opening few tours, but the Spaniard would drop to fourth when he hit a false neutral at Turn 12.

Regrouping from this, Acosta would join Arbolino in breaking away from the pack as the pair ran line astern for much of the second half of the grand prix.

Acosta made his decisive move for the lead at Turn 12 on the last lap and fended off the Marc VDS rider to get to the chequered flag first.

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bo Bendsneyder scored his first Moto2 podium for the SAG Team in thirdm beating Gresini duo Jeremy Alcoba and Filip Salac.

Speed Up duo Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez followed, with Pons’ Aron Canet, poleman Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) and Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Manuel Gonzales.

Aspar’s Jake Dixon was due to start from sixth, but crashed on the warm-up lap.

Arbolino continues to lead the championship, with Acosta seven points adrift.

Moto2 Results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex
2 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 0.146 0.146
3 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 5.851 5.705
4 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 6.049 0.198
5 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 7.462 1.413
6 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 7.668 0.206
7 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 7.715 0.047
8 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 8.078 0.363
9 Italy Celestino Vietti
Kalex 11.114 3.036
10 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 12.561 1.447
11 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 13.607 1.046
12 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 14.001 0.394
13 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 20.054 6.053
14 Italy Dennis Foggia
Kalex 22.990 2.936
15 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 28.820 5.830
16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 31.893 3.073
17 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex 34.734 2.841
18 Sean Kelly
Kalex 34.934 0.200
19 United Kingdom Rory Skinner
Kalex 42.540 7.606
20 Borja Gomez
Kalex 49.973 7.433
21 Spain Izan Guevara
Kalex 51.470 1.497
22 David Sanchis
Forward F2 1'05.224 13.754
23 Soichiro Minamimoto
Kalex 1'44.447 39.223
Spain Sergio García
Kalex
Spain Marcos Ramirez
Forward F2
Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex
Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex
Germany Lukas Tulovic
Kalex
United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex
View full results
