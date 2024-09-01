All Series

Race report
Moto2 Motorland Aragon

MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

A first Moto3 win for Rueda and a continuation of fine form for Dixon in Moto2 at Aragon

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Jake Dixon, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Jose Antonio Rueda benefited from a shrewd hard rear-tire choice to take the Moto3 victory by almost two seconds at Aragon.

The MotorLand surface was soaked by overnight storms but the summer temperatures in the day helped dry the track in time for racing to begin.

Championship leader and polesitter David Alonso had built up a two-second lead by the third lap but then had to slow down to preserve his Pirelli medium tyre in order to make the finish line.

Rueda put his harder compound to good use, passing the Colombian who would eventually finish fourth.

The performance gave the former Red Bull Rookies Cup and JuniorGP champion his first victory in 31 Moto3 starts, making him the 400th different rider to celebrate grand prix success.

His maiden win was also the first of the year for the Red Bull KTM Ajo crew and made him the 39th Spaniard to stand on the top step in the smaller cylinder category.

Collin Veijer was runner-up despite also selecting the medium tyre to pick up his sixth trophy of the season on the Husqvarna, the result vaulting him to sixth in the standings.

Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was third for his first career rostrum appearance after recovering from a recent wrist injury.

Joel Kelso finished fifth ahead of Taiyo Furusato, while rookie Xabi Zurutuza broke into the top 10 for the first time to finish eighth.

Two-time winner this season Ivan Ortola struggled, however, finishing a lowly 12th.

Moto 3 Aragon results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 17

34'51.635

148.5 25
2
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 17

+1.985

34'53.620

1.985 148.4 20
3
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
58 Honda 17

+3.556

34'55.191

1.571 148.2 16
4
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 17

+4.942

34'56.577

1.386 148.1 13
5 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 17

+8.503

35'00.138

3.561 147.9 11
6 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 17

+13.628

35'05.263

5.125 147.5 10
7 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 17

+16.962

35'08.597

3.334 147.3 9
8
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 KTM 17

+17.029

35'08.664

0.067 147.3 8
9 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 17

+17.165

35'08.800

0.136 147.3 7
10 Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 17

+17.578

35'09.213

0.413 147.3 6
11 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 17

+19.026

35'10.661

1.448 147.2 5
12
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 17

+20.422

35'12.057

1.396 147.1 4
13 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 17

+23.417

35'15.052

2.995 146.9 3
14 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 17

+23.532

35'15.167

0.115 146.8 2
15
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 17

+23.594

35'15.229

0.062 146.8 1
16 United Kingdom S. Ogden Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 17

+31.150

35'22.785

7.556 146.3
17
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 17

+37.694

35'29.329

6.544 145.9
18
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
22 Honda 17

+37.799

35'29.434

0.105 145.9
19 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 17

+44.457

35'36.092

6.658 145.4
20 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 17

+51.534

35'43.169

7.077 144.9
21
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 17

+51.593

35'43.228

0.059 144.9
22
F. Aditama Honda Team Asia
93 Honda 17

+55.582

35'47.217

3.989 144.7
dnf
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 7

+10 Laps

14'38.776

10 Laps 145.5 Retirement
dnf
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 7

+10 Laps

14'42.263

3.487 145.0 Accident
dnf
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 6

+11 Laps

13'33.308

1 Lap 134.8 Retirement
View full results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jose Antonio Rueda, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Moto2, Jake Dixon triumphed for the second time this season.

The CFMOTO Aspar rider - who now sits fifth in the championship, 43 points down on leader Sergio Garcia - gunned away from pole and controlled the 19-lap race ahead of Tony Arbolino, who picked up a podium for the first time this season.

Dixon's win continues a rich vein of form - the result is his fourth podium in a row after a succession of injury problems and set-up adjustments with the WP Suspension configuration meant that he did not appear on the podium until round six of the current calendar.

Behind Arbolino in third was Moto2 rookie Deniz Oncu, who only recently returned from a wrist injury. It was a career-best for Oncu, whose previous best was an 11th-place finish in Austria.

Spanish duo Alonso Lopez and Manuel Gonzalez filled fourth and fifth respectively as Somkiat Chantra, announced on Thursday as the first full-time Thai rider to enter MotoGP for 2025, took sixth.

Meanwhile, Garcia (MT Helmets – MSi) had a miserable weekend: a crash in qualifying leaving him in 29th place on the grid. A long lap penalty in the race for exceeding track limits put paid to a points-place finish and he would retire after 11 laps.

Austrian Grand Prix winner Celestino Vietti was punted off the track at Turn 16 by Joe Roberts when running in the top six, though recovered to 10th.

Roberts dropped to seventh despite being given a long lap penalty but then crashed on the last lap while trying to pass American Racing Team team-mate Marcos Ramirez.

The Spaniard led Ai Ogura across the line with the Japanese rider in eighth, a result which slices Garcia’s advantage in the championship to just 12 points.

Moto2 Aragon result

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 19

35'54.402

161.1 25
2 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 19

+1.779

35'56.181

1.779 161.0 20
3 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 19

+5.479

35'59.881

3.700 160.7 16
4 Spain A. López Sync SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 19

+9.190

36'03.592

3.711 160.5 13
5 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 19

+11.098

36'05.500

1.908 160.3 11
6 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 19

+13.060

36'07.462

1.962 160.2 10
7 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 19

+16.494

36'10.896

3.434 159.9 9
8 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 19

+18.672

36'13.074

2.178 159.8 8
9 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 19

+19.757

36'14.159

1.085 159.7 7
10 Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 19

+21.301

36'15.703

1.544 159.6 6
11 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 19

+24.737

36'19.139

3.436 159.3 5
12 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 19

+25.415

36'19.817

0.678 159.3 4
13 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 19

+27.794

36'22.196

2.379 159.1 3
14 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 19

+28.493

36'22.895

0.699 159.0 2
15 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 19

+29.684

36'24.086

1.191 158.9 1
16
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 19

+30.080

36'24.482

0.396 158.9
17 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 19

+31.288

36'25.690

1.208 158.8
18 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 19

+31.418

36'25.820

0.130 158.8
19 Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 19

+37.598

36'32.000

6.180 158.4
20
D. Muñoz Preicanos Racing Team
17 Kalex 19

+37.769

36'32.171

0.171 158.4
21 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 19

+43.801

36'38.203

6.032 157.9
22
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
20 Kalex 19

+44.311

36'38.713

0.510 157.9
23 Spain J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team 9 Forward F2 19

+1'02.601

36'57.003

18.290 156.6
24
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 19

+1'16.416

37'10.818

13.815 155.6
dnf United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 18

+1 Lap

34'16.975

1 Lap 159.9 Accident
dnf Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 13

+6 Laps

25'35.885

5 Laps 154.7 Retirement
dnf Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 11

+8 Laps

21'37.072

2 Laps 155.0 Retirement
dnf Spain F. Aldeguer Sync SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 6

+13 Laps

11'25.139

5 Laps 160.0 Accident
dnf Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 0

19 laps

Accident
dnf Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team 64 Kalex 0

19 laps

Accident
dnf Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 0

19 laps

Accident
dnf Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 0

19 laps

Retirement
View full results

