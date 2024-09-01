MotoGP Aragon GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
A first Moto3 win for Rueda and a continuation of fine form for Dixon in Moto2 at Aragon
Jose Antonio Rueda benefited from a shrewd hard rear-tire choice to take the Moto3 victory by almost two seconds at Aragon.
The MotorLand surface was soaked by overnight storms but the summer temperatures in the day helped dry the track in time for racing to begin.
Championship leader and polesitter David Alonso had built up a two-second lead by the third lap but then had to slow down to preserve his Pirelli medium tyre in order to make the finish line.
Rueda put his harder compound to good use, passing the Colombian who would eventually finish fourth.
The performance gave the former Red Bull Rookies Cup and JuniorGP champion his first victory in 31 Moto3 starts, making him the 400th different rider to celebrate grand prix success.
His maiden win was also the first of the year for the Red Bull KTM Ajo crew and made him the 39th Spaniard to stand on the top step in the smaller cylinder category.
Collin Veijer was runner-up despite also selecting the medium tyre to pick up his sixth trophy of the season on the Husqvarna, the result vaulting him to sixth in the standings.
Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was third for his first career rostrum appearance after recovering from a recent wrist injury.
Joel Kelso finished fifth ahead of Taiyo Furusato, while rookie Xabi Zurutuza broke into the top 10 for the first time to finish eighth.
Two-time winner this season Ivan Ortola struggled, however, finishing a lowly 12th.
Moto 3 Aragon results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|17
|
34'51.635
|148.5
|25
|2
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|17
|
+1.985
34'53.620
|1.985
|148.4
|20
|3
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|17
|
+3.556
34'55.191
|1.571
|148.2
|16
|4
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|17
|
+4.942
34'56.577
|1.386
|148.1
|13
|5
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|17
|
+8.503
35'00.138
|3.561
|147.9
|11
|6
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|17
|
+13.628
35'05.263
|5.125
|147.5
|10
|7
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|17
|
+16.962
35'08.597
|3.334
|147.3
|9
|8
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|17
|
+17.029
35'08.664
|0.067
|147.3
|8
|9
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|17
|
+17.165
35'08.800
|0.136
|147.3
|7
|10
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|17
|
+17.578
35'09.213
|0.413
|147.3
|6
|11
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|17
|
+19.026
35'10.661
|1.448
|147.2
|5
|12
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|17
|
+20.422
35'12.057
|1.396
|147.1
|4
|13
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|17
|
+23.417
35'15.052
|2.995
|146.9
|3
|14
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|17
|
+23.532
35'15.167
|0.115
|146.8
|2
|15
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|17
|
+23.594
35'15.229
|0.062
|146.8
|1
|16
|S. Ogden Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|17
|
+31.150
35'22.785
|7.556
|146.3
|17
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|17
|
+37.694
35'29.329
|6.544
|145.9
|18
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|17
|
+37.799
35'29.434
|0.105
|145.9
|19
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|17
|
+44.457
35'36.092
|6.658
|145.4
|20
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|17
|
+51.534
35'43.169
|7.077
|144.9
|21
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|17
|
+51.593
35'43.228
|0.059
|144.9
|22
|
F. Aditama Honda Team Asia
|93
|Honda
|17
|
+55.582
35'47.217
|3.989
|144.7
|dnf
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|7
|
+10 Laps
14'38.776
|10 Laps
|145.5
|Retirement
|dnf
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|7
|
+10 Laps
14'42.263
|3.487
|145.0
|Accident
|dnf
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|6
|
+11 Laps
13'33.308
|1 Lap
|134.8
|Retirement
Jose Antonio Rueda, Red Bull KTM Ajo
In Moto2, Jake Dixon triumphed for the second time this season.
The CFMOTO Aspar rider - who now sits fifth in the championship, 43 points down on leader Sergio Garcia - gunned away from pole and controlled the 19-lap race ahead of Tony Arbolino, who picked up a podium for the first time this season.
Dixon's win continues a rich vein of form - the result is his fourth podium in a row after a succession of injury problems and set-up adjustments with the WP Suspension configuration meant that he did not appear on the podium until round six of the current calendar.
Behind Arbolino in third was Moto2 rookie Deniz Oncu, who only recently returned from a wrist injury. It was a career-best for Oncu, whose previous best was an 11th-place finish in Austria.
Spanish duo Alonso Lopez and Manuel Gonzalez filled fourth and fifth respectively as Somkiat Chantra, announced on Thursday as the first full-time Thai rider to enter MotoGP for 2025, took sixth.
Meanwhile, Garcia (MT Helmets – MSi) had a miserable weekend: a crash in qualifying leaving him in 29th place on the grid. A long lap penalty in the race for exceeding track limits put paid to a points-place finish and he would retire after 11 laps.
Austrian Grand Prix winner Celestino Vietti was punted off the track at Turn 16 by Joe Roberts when running in the top six, though recovered to 10th.
Roberts dropped to seventh despite being given a long lap penalty but then crashed on the last lap while trying to pass American Racing Team team-mate Marcos Ramirez.
The Spaniard led Ai Ogura across the line with the Japanese rider in eighth, a result which slices Garcia’s advantage in the championship to just 12 points.
Moto2 Aragon result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|19
|
35'54.402
|161.1
|25
|2
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|19
|
+1.779
35'56.181
|1.779
|161.0
|20
|3
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|19
|
+5.479
35'59.881
|3.700
|160.7
|16
|4
|A. López Sync SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|19
|
+9.190
36'03.592
|3.711
|160.5
|13
|5
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|19
|
+11.098
36'05.500
|1.908
|160.3
|11
|6
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|19
|
+13.060
36'07.462
|1.962
|160.2
|10
|7
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|19
|
+16.494
36'10.896
|3.434
|159.9
|9
|8
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|19
|
+18.672
36'13.074
|2.178
|159.8
|8
|9
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|19
|
+19.757
36'14.159
|1.085
|159.7
|7
|10
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|19
|
+21.301
36'15.703
|1.544
|159.6
|6
|11
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|19
|
+24.737
36'19.139
|3.436
|159.3
|5
|12
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|19
|
+25.415
36'19.817
|0.678
|159.3
|4
|13
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|19
|
+27.794
36'22.196
|2.379
|159.1
|3
|14
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|19
|
+28.493
36'22.895
|0.699
|159.0
|2
|15
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|19
|
+29.684
36'24.086
|1.191
|158.9
|1
|16
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|19
|
+30.080
36'24.482
|0.396
|158.9
|17
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|19
|
+31.288
36'25.690
|1.208
|158.8
|18
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|19
|
+31.418
36'25.820
|0.130
|158.8
|19
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|19
|
+37.598
36'32.000
|6.180
|158.4
|20
|
D. Muñoz Preicanos Racing Team
|17
|Kalex
|19
|
+37.769
36'32.171
|0.171
|158.4
|21
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|19
|
+43.801
36'38.203
|6.032
|157.9
|22
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|19
|
+44.311
36'38.713
|0.510
|157.9
|23
|J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team
|9
|Forward F2
|19
|
+1'02.601
36'57.003
|18.290
|156.6
|24
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|19
|
+1'16.416
37'10.818
|13.815
|155.6
|dnf
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|18
|
+1 Lap
34'16.975
|1 Lap
|159.9
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|13
|
+6 Laps
25'35.885
|5 Laps
|154.7
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|11
|
+8 Laps
21'37.072
|2 Laps
|155.0
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Aldeguer Sync SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|6
|
+13 Laps
11'25.139
|5 Laps
|160.0
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|0
|
19 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team
|64
|Kalex
|0
|
19 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|0
|
19 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|0
|
19 laps
|Retirement
