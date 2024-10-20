All Series

Moto2 Phillip Island

MotoGP Australian GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Fermin Aldeguer wins epic battle for Moto2 glory while David Alonso takes another Moto3 triumph

Richard Asher
Upd:
Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fermin Aldeguer came out on top of a superb duel with Aron Canet to win the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday.

A fast-paced battle between the pair over the second half of the race reached its crescendo with two changes of lead on the last lap.

Canet (Fantic Racing) took SpeedUp’s Aldeguer at Miller, only for the latter to respond in forceful style with an outbraking move at MG. Neither rider wanted to give an inch as both almost ran off the track on the exit, but Aldeguer made the move stick.

Alonso Lopez (SpeedUp) ran with Canet and Aldeguer before dropping off the pace beyond half-distance. He was being caught for third by Senna Agius (Intact GP) when he fell with two laps remaining.

This allowed Australia’s Agius to claim a podium result at home.

Ai Ogura could only manage fourth place for MT Helmet-MSi, meaning the Japanese rider will have to wait until at least next weekend’s Thai Grand Prix to seal the world championship title that had been a mathematical possibility in Australia.

Diogo Moreira of Italtrans and Gresini Moto2’s Manuel Gonzalez – who had to serve a long lap penalty and thus fell out of the lead group early – were fifth and sixth respectively.

Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia) and Tony Arbolino (VDS) came home seventh and eighth, with Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets-MSI) recovering from 16th on the starting grid to finish ninth.

Marcos Ramirez rounded out the top 10 for American Racing Team.

Moto2 Australian GP - Race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 23

-

25
2 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 23

+0.194

0.194

0.194 20
3
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 23

+7.228

7.228

7.034 16
4 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 23

+8.385

8.385

1.157 13
5 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 23

+8.397

8.397

0.012 11
6 Spain M. Gonzalez Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 23

+10.742

10.742

2.345 10
7 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 23

+10.775

10.775

0.033 9
8 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 23

+17.343

17.343

6.568 8
9 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 23

+17.591

17.591

0.248 7
10 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 23

+17.721

17.721

0.130 6
11 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 23

+29.360

29.360

11.639 5
12 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 23

+29.387

29.387

0.027 4
13 Spain A. Arenas Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 23

+29.864

29.864

0.477 3
14 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 23

+30.077

30.077

0.213 2
15 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 23

+30.465

30.465

0.388 1
16 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 23

+43.934

43.934

13.469
17
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 23

+43.940

43.940

0.006
18
H. Voight Preicanos Racing Team
29 Kalex 23

+51.232

51.232

7.292
19 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 23

+1.150

1.150

20
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
20 Kalex 23

+1.220

1.220

0.070
21 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 22

1 lap

dnf Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 20

3 laps

Accident
dnf Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 17

6 laps

Accident
dnf Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 10

13 laps

Accident
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 4

19 laps

Accident
dnf United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 0

23 laps

Accident
dnf Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 0

23 laps

Accident
View full results

Alonso's impressive run in Moto3 continues

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Earlier, David Alonso made a trademark late break from a multi-bike battle for the lead to score a comfortable win in the Australian Grand Prix Moto3 race.

The Aspar rider, who sealed the world championship title at the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago, was almost three seconds to the good after splitting from the 15-rider pack with three laps remaining.

That left David Munoz (BOE Motorsports), Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and Daniel Holgado (Tech3) to fight it out over second place, with Stefano Nepa (Levelup-MTA) joining that dice over the course of the final lap.

This squabble was settled in Holgado’s favour on the run to the line, with Fernandez completing the podium ahead of Nepa and Munoz.

With his rivals Collin Veijer (Intact GP) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets-MSi) both falling after Veijer lost control on lap 12, second place was an ideal result for Holgado in his bid for second place in the championship.

As Veijer and Ortola failed to score, Holgado emerged in a secure second place on the points table, 23 points ahead of Veijer and 41 clear of Ortola.

Ryusei Yamanaka (Mti Helmets-MSi) led the group disputing sixth place over the line. His Japanese countryman Taiyo Furosata (Honda Team Asia) followed him home.

Also finishing within a second of Furosata were Luca Lunetta (SIC58), Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing).

Moto3 Australian GP - Race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 21

33'49.557

165.6 25
2 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 21

+2.936

33'52.493

2.936 165.4 20
3 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 21

+2.939

33'52.496

0.003 165.4 16
4 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 21

+2.957

33'52.514

0.018 165.4 13
5 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 21

+2.972

33'52.529

0.015 165.4 11
6 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 21

+3.377

33'52.934

0.405 165.4 10
7 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 21

+3.403

33'52.960

0.026 165.4 9
8
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
58 Honda 21

+3.886

33'53.443

0.483 165.3 8
9
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 21

+3.908

33'53.465

0.022 165.3 7
10
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 21

+3.943

33'53.500

0.035 165.3 6
11 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 21

+4.449

33'54.006

0.506 165.3 5
12 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 21

+4.474

33'54.031

0.025 165.3 4
13
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 21

+4.478

33'54.035

0.004 165.3 3
14 Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 21

+5.064

33'54.621

0.586 165.2 2
15 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 21

+12.446

34'02.003

7.382 164.6 1
16
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 21

+30.578

34'20.135

18.132 163.2
17
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 KTM 21

+30.611

34'20.168

0.033 163.2
18
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 21

+39.310

34'28.867

8.699 162.5
19
E. O'Shea FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
8 Honda 21

+39.925

34'29.482

0.615 162.4
20
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 21

+50.895

34'40.452

10.970 161.6
21
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 21

+50.907

34'40.464

0.012 161.6
22 United Kingdom S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 20

+1 Lap

34'28.148

1 Lap 154.8
dnf
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 11

+10 Laps

17'46.652

9 Laps 165.1 Retirement
dnf
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
22 Honda 11

+10 Laps

20'46.458

2'59.806 141.3 Retirement
dnf
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
10 KTM 6

+15 Laps

9'47.407

5 Laps 163.5 Accident
dnf
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 3

+18 Laps

4'57.177

3 Laps 161.6 Accident
View full results

 

