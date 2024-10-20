MotoGP Australian GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Fermin Aldeguer wins epic battle for Moto2 glory while David Alonso takes another Moto3 triumph
Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fermin Aldeguer came out on top of a superb duel with Aron Canet to win the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday.
A fast-paced battle between the pair over the second half of the race reached its crescendo with two changes of lead on the last lap.
Canet (Fantic Racing) took SpeedUp’s Aldeguer at Miller, only for the latter to respond in forceful style with an outbraking move at MG. Neither rider wanted to give an inch as both almost ran off the track on the exit, but Aldeguer made the move stick.
Alonso Lopez (SpeedUp) ran with Canet and Aldeguer before dropping off the pace beyond half-distance. He was being caught for third by Senna Agius (Intact GP) when he fell with two laps remaining.
This allowed Australia’s Agius to claim a podium result at home.
Ai Ogura could only manage fourth place for MT Helmet-MSi, meaning the Japanese rider will have to wait until at least next weekend’s Thai Grand Prix to seal the world championship title that had been a mathematical possibility in Australia.
Diogo Moreira of Italtrans and Gresini Moto2’s Manuel Gonzalez – who had to serve a long lap penalty and thus fell out of the lead group early – were fifth and sixth respectively.
Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia) and Tony Arbolino (VDS) came home seventh and eighth, with Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets-MSI) recovering from 16th on the starting grid to finish ninth.
Marcos Ramirez rounded out the top 10 for American Racing Team.
Moto2 Australian GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|23
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|23
|
+0.194
0.194
|0.194
|20
|3
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|23
|
+7.228
7.228
|7.034
|16
|4
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|23
|
+8.385
8.385
|1.157
|13
|5
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|23
|
+8.397
8.397
|0.012
|11
|6
|M. Gonzalez Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|23
|
+10.742
10.742
|2.345
|10
|7
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|23
|
+10.775
10.775
|0.033
|9
|8
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|23
|
+17.343
17.343
|6.568
|8
|9
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|23
|
+17.591
17.591
|0.248
|7
|10
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|23
|
+17.721
17.721
|0.130
|6
|11
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|23
|
+29.360
29.360
|11.639
|5
|12
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|23
|
+29.387
29.387
|0.027
|4
|13
|A. Arenas Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|23
|
+29.864
29.864
|0.477
|3
|14
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|23
|
+30.077
30.077
|0.213
|2
|15
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|23
|
+30.465
30.465
|0.388
|1
|16
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|23
|
+43.934
43.934
|13.469
|17
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|23
|
+43.940
43.940
|0.006
|18
|
H. Voight Preicanos Racing Team
|29
|Kalex
|23
|
+51.232
51.232
|7.292
|19
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|23
|
+1.150
1.150
|20
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|23
|
+1.220
1.220
|0.070
|21
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|22
|
1 lap
|dnf
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|20
|
3 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|17
|
6 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|10
|
13 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|4
|
19 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|0
|
23 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|0
|
23 laps
|Accident
|View full results
Alonso's impressive run in Moto3 continues
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Earlier, David Alonso made a trademark late break from a multi-bike battle for the lead to score a comfortable win in the Australian Grand Prix Moto3 race.
The Aspar rider, who sealed the world championship title at the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago, was almost three seconds to the good after splitting from the 15-rider pack with three laps remaining.
That left David Munoz (BOE Motorsports), Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and Daniel Holgado (Tech3) to fight it out over second place, with Stefano Nepa (Levelup-MTA) joining that dice over the course of the final lap.
This squabble was settled in Holgado’s favour on the run to the line, with Fernandez completing the podium ahead of Nepa and Munoz.
With his rivals Collin Veijer (Intact GP) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets-MSi) both falling after Veijer lost control on lap 12, second place was an ideal result for Holgado in his bid for second place in the championship.
As Veijer and Ortola failed to score, Holgado emerged in a secure second place on the points table, 23 points ahead of Veijer and 41 clear of Ortola.
Ryusei Yamanaka (Mti Helmets-MSi) led the group disputing sixth place over the line. His Japanese countryman Taiyo Furosata (Honda Team Asia) followed him home.
Also finishing within a second of Furosata were Luca Lunetta (SIC58), Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing).
Moto3 Australian GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|21
|
33'49.557
|165.6
|25
|2
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|21
|
+2.936
33'52.493
|2.936
|165.4
|20
|3
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|21
|
+2.939
33'52.496
|0.003
|165.4
|16
|4
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|21
|
+2.957
33'52.514
|0.018
|165.4
|13
|5
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|21
|
+2.972
33'52.529
|0.015
|165.4
|11
|6
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|21
|
+3.377
33'52.934
|0.405
|165.4
|10
|7
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|21
|
+3.403
33'52.960
|0.026
|165.4
|9
|8
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|21
|
+3.886
33'53.443
|0.483
|165.3
|8
|9
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|21
|
+3.908
33'53.465
|0.022
|165.3
|7
|10
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|21
|
+3.943
33'53.500
|0.035
|165.3
|6
|11
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|21
|
+4.449
33'54.006
|0.506
|165.3
|5
|12
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|21
|
+4.474
33'54.031
|0.025
|165.3
|4
|13
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|21
|
+4.478
33'54.035
|0.004
|165.3
|3
|14
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|21
|
+5.064
33'54.621
|0.586
|165.2
|2
|15
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|21
|
+12.446
34'02.003
|7.382
|164.6
|1
|16
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|21
|
+30.578
34'20.135
|18.132
|163.2
|17
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|21
|
+30.611
34'20.168
|0.033
|163.2
|18
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|21
|
+39.310
34'28.867
|8.699
|162.5
|19
|
E. O'Shea FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|8
|Honda
|21
|
+39.925
34'29.482
|0.615
|162.4
|20
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|21
|
+50.895
34'40.452
|10.970
|161.6
|21
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|21
|
+50.907
34'40.464
|0.012
|161.6
|22
|S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|20
|
+1 Lap
34'28.148
|1 Lap
|154.8
|dnf
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|11
|
+10 Laps
17'46.652
|9 Laps
|165.1
|Retirement
|dnf
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|11
|
+10 Laps
20'46.458
|2'59.806
|141.3
|Retirement
|dnf
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|6
|
+15 Laps
9'47.407
|5 Laps
|163.5
|Accident
|dnf
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|3
|
+18 Laps
4'57.177
|3 Laps
|161.6
|Accident
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Bezzecchi critical of Vinales response to Phillip Island sprint crash
Why McLaren didn’t tell Norris to give place back to Verstappen
Why Norris was penalised – and what F1’s Driver Guidelines really say
US GP fined €500,000 after track incursion by 200 F1 fans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments