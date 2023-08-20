MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Celestino Vietti scored a first win for the Fantic Moto2 team as Deniz Oncu snatched Moto3 victory at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.
A thrilling 20-lap Moto3 contest began the day’s racing action at the Red Bull Ring, with 0.005 seconds the winning margin.
Ajo KTM rider Deniz Oncu snatched victory from Tech3 KTM rider Daniel Holgado after the latter tried a last-corner move on Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki.
Holgado, who led for most of the race, managed to take the lead away from Sasaki at the last corner.
But the momentum he lost in completing the move allowed Oncu in third to get a better run out of the last turn and snatch the win by just 0.005s.
Sasaki held onto third behind Holgado, whose championship lead remains at 26 points, with poleman Collin Veijer a further 0.017s adrift in fourth on the sister Intact GP Husqvarna.
Ivan Ortola was fifth on the Angeluss MTA Team KTM from SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi, while Aspar’s Ryusei Yamanaka was seventh.
The top 10 was completed by MT Helmets rider Diogo Moreira, who started 19th, BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and the second of the Angeluss-run bikes of Stefano Nepa.
Silverstone Moto3 winner David Alonso led the race briefly, but crashed at Turn 2 and ended up 29th and last.
Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia was a factor in the lead battle in the early stages, but his championship hopes have taken a battering after his bike expired on the third lap.
Moto3 race results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|D. Öncü Deniz Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|20
|34'04.291
|153.1
|25
|2
|D. Holgado Daniel Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|20
|+0.005
|0.005
|153.1
|20
|3
|A. Sasaki Ayumu Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|20
|+0.119
|0.114
|153.1
|16
|4
|
C. Veijer Collin Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|+0.136
|0.017
|153.1
|13
|5
|
I. Ortola Ivan Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|20
|+3.135
|2.999
|152.9
|11
|6
|R. Rossi Riccardo Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|20
|+5.270
|2.135
|152.7
|10
|7
|R. Yamanaka Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|20
|+8.137
|2.867
|152.5
|9
|8
|D. Moreira Diogo Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|20
|+8.382
|0.245
|152.5
|8
|9
|D. Munoz David Munoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|20
|+8.453
|0.071
|152.5
|7
|10
|S. Nepa Stefano Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|20
|+8.615
|0.162
|152.4
|6
|11
|
J. Antonio Jose Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|+8.667
|0.052
|152.4
|5
|12
|M. Bertelle Matteo Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|20
|+9.239
|0.572
|152.4
|4
|13
|T. Suzuki Tatsuki Suzuki Leopard Racing
|24
|Honda
|20
|+9.516
|0.277
|152.4
|3
|14
|K. Toba Kaito Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|20
|+14.741
|5.225
|152.0
|2
|15
|
D. Salvador David Salvador CIP
|38
|KTM
|20
|+19.343
|4.602
|151.7
|1
|16
|J. Kelso Joel Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|20
|+19.415
|0.072
|151.6
|17
|R. Fenati Romano Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team
|55
|Honda
|20
|+19.526
|0.111
|151.6
|18
|T. Furusato Taiyo Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|+20.346
|0.820
|151.6
|19
|X. Artigas Xavier Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|20
|+21.524
|1.178
|151.5
|20
|
N. Dettwiler Noah Dettwiler CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|12
|CF MOTO
|20
|+21.758
|0.234
|151.5
|21
|
F. Farioli Filippo Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|20
|+21.850
|0.092
|151.5
|22
|S. Ogden Scott Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team
|19
|Honda
|20
|+22.293
|0.443
|151.7
|23
|
T. Buasri Tatchakorn Buasri Honda Team Asia
|33
|Honda
|20
|+29.684
|7.391
|150.9
|24
|L. Fellon Lorenzo Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|20
|+31.814
|2.130
|150.7
|25
|A. Carrasco Ana Carrasco BOE Motorsports
|22
|KTM
|20
|+31.858
|0.044
|150.7
|26
|M. Aji Mario Suryo Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|20
|+32.013
|0.155
|150.7
|27
|J. Whatley Joshua Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team
|70
|Honda
|20
|+36.954
|4.941
|150.4
|28
|
S. Azman Syarifuddin Azman MT Helmets - MSI
|63
|KTM
|20
|+45.512
|8.558
|149.8
|29
|
D. Alonso David Alonso GasGas Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|19
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|142.9
|dnf
|J. Masia Jaume Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|3
|+17 Laps
|16 Laps
|151.7
|Retirement
|View full results
The 23-lap Moto2 contest came next on the bill, with long-time leader Pedro Acosta having to cede the victory to a storming Celestino Vietti.
Going without a victory since the 2022 Catalan GP, Vietti took the lead away from Acosta in the latter stages having effortlessly carved into his advantage.
Acosta kept him honest briefly, but a close moment on the brakes into Turn 9 almost saw the Ajo KTM rider crash into Vietti.
Vietti was able to put 1.4s between himself and Acosta from that moment to score a first win for the Fantic Racing team, which took over from the VR46 squad.
Acosta held onto second to extend his championship lead to 12, with Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura rounding out the podium.
Jake Dixon was fourth on the Aspar-run bike from Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, Gresini’s Filip Salac, Pons’ Sergio Garcia, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Intact GP’s Lukas Tulovic.
Moto2 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Vietti Celestino Vietti Fantic Racing
|13
|Kalex
|23
|36'25.093
|164.7
|25
|2
|P. Acosta Pedro Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|23
|+1.435
|1.435
|164.6
|20
|3
|A. Ogura Ai Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|23
|+5.189
|3.754
|164.3
|16
|4
|J. Dixon Jake Dixon Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|23
|+6.145
|0.956
|164.2
|13
|5
|S. Chantra Somkiat Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|23
|+8.635
|2.490
|164.1
|11
|6
|T. Arbolino Tony Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|23
|+14.054
|5.419
|163.7
|10
|7
|F. Salač Filip Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|23
|+14.492
|0.438
|163.6
|9
|8
|S. García Sergio García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|23
|+16.445
|1.953
|163.5
|8
|9
|F. Aldeguer Fermin Aldeguer CAG Speed Up
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|23
|+17.178
|0.733
|163.4
|7
|10
|L. Tulovic Lukas Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|23
|+35.361
|18.183
|162.1
|6
|11
|D. Foggia Dennis Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|23
|+37.855
|2.494
|161.9
|5
|12
|J. Alcoba Jeremy Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|23
|+39.551
|1.696
|161.8
|4
|13
|I. Guevara Izan Guevara Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|23
|+40.213
|0.662
|161.7
|3
|14
|M. Ramirez Marcos Ramirez American Racing
|24
|Kalex
|23
|+40.410
|0.197
|161.7
|2
|15
|B. Bendsneyder Bo Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|23
|+41.098
|0.688
|161.7
|1
|16
|
B. Gomez Borja Gomez Fantic Racing
|72
|Kalex
|23
|+43.446
|2.348
|161.5
|17
|A. Surra Alberto Surra Forward Team
|67
|Forward F2
|23
|+45.018
|1.572
|161.4
|18
|R. Skinner Rory Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|23
|+47.622
|2.604
|161.2
|19
|
M. Rato Mattia Rato Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|73
|Kalex
|23
|+49.861
|2.239
|161.0
|20
|K. Nozane Kohta Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|23
|+57.039
|7.178
|160.5
|21
|A. López Alonso López CAG Speed Up
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|23
|+1'09.264
|12.225
|159.6
|22
|Z. van den Goorbergh Zonta van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|23
|+1'10.514
|1.250
|159.6
|dnf
|J. Roberts Joe Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|11
|+12 Laps
|12 Laps
|154.4
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Canet Arón Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|10
|+13 Laps
|1 Lap
|163.0
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Arenas Albert Arenas Ajo Motorsport
|75
|Kalex
|9
|+14 Laps
|1 Lap
|155.1
|Accident
|dnf
|M. Gonzalez Manuel Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|7
|+16 Laps
|2 Laps
|162.3
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Binder Darryn Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|2
|+21 Laps
|5 Laps
|157.8
|Accident
|dnf
|S. Lowes Sam Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|2
|+21 Laps
|0.158
|157.7
|Accident
|View full results
