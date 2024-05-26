MotoGP Catalan GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Ai Ogura took a first win since 2022 in a dramatic Moto2 race as David Alonso scored victory in Moto3 at the 2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.
The 18-lap Moto3 contest opened up Sunday’s race programme and proved to be another typical Barcelona slipstream fest.
Championship leader Alonso prevailed as he faced high pressure on the final lap to score a fourth win of the season.
The Aspar CFMoto rider was one of numerous names to take turns heading the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but crucially led the pack onto the final lap.
Facing intense examination from Ivan Ortola, Jose Antonio Rueda and Collin Veijer, Alonso kept the chasing pack at arm’s length as he navigated the final tour.
The Colombian still led as he rounded the final few corners, ensuring there would be no attack on him on the run to the line, with Alonso taking the chequered flag 0.242 seconds in front.
Ortola held onto second on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM, with Rueda completing the podium on his Ajo KTM.
Rueda snatched third from Intact GP’s Veijer with a last lap overtake at Turn 4, while David Munoz navigated an earlier long lap penalty to finish fifth on the BOE Motorsports KTM.
Tech3 GasGas rider Dani Holgado faded to sixth having led at several stages, with SIC58 Honda’s Luca Lunetta seventh. The top 10 was completed by Jacob Roulstone (Tech3), Filippo Farioli (SIC58) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Honda).
Alonso has opened up a championship lead of 14 points over Holgado, with Veijer 43 adrift in third and five ahead of Ortola in fourth.
Moto3 Race Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|18
|
32'25.084
|155.1
|25
|2
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|18
|
+0.242
32'25.326
|0.242
|155.1
|20
|3
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|18
|
+0.513
32'25.597
|0.271
|155.1
|16
|4
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|18
|
+0.560
32'25.644
|0.047
|155.1
|13
|5
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|18
|
+1.648
32'26.732
|1.088
|155.0
|11
|6
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|18
|
+3.390
32'28.474
|1.742
|154.8
|10
|7
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|18
|
+4.791
32'29.875
|1.401
|154.7
|9
|8
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|18
|
+7.248
32'32.332
|2.457
|154.5
|8
|9
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|18
|
+7.449
32'32.533
|0.201
|154.5
|7
|10
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|18
|
+7.485
32'32.569
|0.036
|154.5
|6
|11
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|18
|
+8.058
32'33.142
|0.573
|154.5
|5
|12
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|18
|
+8.104
32'33.188
|0.046
|154.5
|4
|13
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|18
|
+8.147
32'33.231
|0.043
|154.4
|3
|14
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|18
|
+8.160
32'33.244
|0.013
|154.4
|2
|15
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|18
|
+20.335
32'45.419
|12.175
|153.5
|1
|16
|S. Ogden MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|18
|
+21.297
32'46.381
|0.962
|153.4
|17
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|18
|
+21.359
32'46.443
|0.062
|153.4
|18
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|18
|
+21.418
32'46.502
|0.059
|153.4
|19
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|18
|
+22.327
32'47.411
|0.909
|153.3
|20
|J. Whatley MLav Racing
|70
|Honda
|18
|
+40.533
33'05.617
|18.206
|151.9
|21
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|18
|
+40.552
33'05.636
|0.019
|151.9
|22
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|18
|
+40.600
33'05.684
|0.048
|151.9
|23
|
F. Aditama Honda Team Asia
|93
|Honda
|18
|
+46.685
33'11.769
|6.085
|151.5
|dnf
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|12
|
+6 Laps
22'48.784
|6 Laps
|146.9
|Retirement
|dnf
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|5
|
+13 Laps
9'05.137
|7 Laps
|153.7
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|5
|
+13 Laps
9'05.687
|0.550
|153.6
|Accident
|dnf
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|5
|
+13 Laps
9'08.827
|3.140
|152.7
|Accident
Ogura ends Moto2 drought
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI
MT Helmets – MSI’s Ogura came from 10th on the grid to beat team-mate Sergio Garcia by 3.816s to end a 28-race victory drought.
The Japanese rider found great pace in the latter stages of chaotic race to overhaul Garcia into Turn 1 on lap 18 of 21.
Ogura then proceeded to dart away into the distance to secure his first win of the season and lead a team 1-2.
Garcia led from pole in the early stages before MotoGP-bound Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up) overtook him on lap two.
Aldeguer pulled away from Garcia but was reeled in again midway through race, before the future Ducati MotoGP rider was handed a long lap penalty on lap 15 for exceeding track limits too many times.
As Aldeguer went to serve his long lap penalty at Turn 1, he crashed out.
This released Garcia into the lead, though he was battling fading rubber and succumbed to Ogura’s advances.
Aspar’s Jake Dixon completed the podium in third ahead of Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Jeremy Alcoba, who came from 22nd to fourth.
Senna Agius was fifth on his Intact GP-run bike ahead of Gresini rider Albert Arenas. Marcos Ramirez (American Racing), Alonso Lopez (Speed Up), Joe Roberts (American Racing) and Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) completed the top 10.
Garcia leads the championship by 21 points from Roberts, with Ogura sitting third and Aldeguer holding fourth place. A crash for Aron Canet leaves him sixth in the standings.
Moto2 Race Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
-
|25
|2
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+3.816
3.816
|3.816
|20
|3
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|21
|
+9.186
9.186
|5.370
|16
|4
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|21
|
+12.241
12.241
|3.055
|13
|5
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|21
|
+12.593
12.593
|0.352
|11
|6
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|21
|
+13.666
13.666
|1.073
|10
|7
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|21
|
+15.443
15.443
|1.777
|9
|8
|A. López MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+17.676
17.676
|2.233
|8
|9
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|21
|
+20.790
20.790
|3.114
|7
|10
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|21
|
+18.885
18.885
|6
|11
|J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team
|9
|Forward F2
|21
|
+21.249
21.249
|2.364
|5
|12
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|21
|
+22.435
22.435
|1.186
|4
|13
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|21
|
+23.073
23.073
|0.638
|3
|14
|J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|5
|Kalex
|21
|
+24.540
24.540
|1.467
|2
|15
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|21
|
+24.747
24.747
|0.207
|1
|16
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|21
|
+24.826
24.826
|0.079
|17
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|21
|
+27.908
27.908
|3.082
|18
|M. Pasini MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|19
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+30.424
30.424
|2.516
|19
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|21
|
+38.261
38.261
|7.837
|20
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|21
|
+38.590
38.590
|0.329
|21
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|21
|
+39.214
39.214
|0.624
|22
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|21
|
+50.605
50.605
|11.391
|23
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|19
|
2 laps
|dnf
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|15
|
6 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|14
|
7 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|14
|
7 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
D. Muñoz Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|17
|Kalex
|14
|
7 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|13
|
8 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|1
|
20 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|0
|
21 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|0
|
21 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|0
|
21 laps
|Retirement
