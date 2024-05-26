All Series
Moto2 Barcelona
Race report

MotoGP Catalan GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Ai Ogura took a first win since 2022 in a dramatic Moto2 race as David Alonso scored victory in Moto3 at the 2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 18-lap Moto3 contest opened up Sunday’s race programme and proved to be another typical Barcelona slipstream fest.

Championship leader Alonso prevailed as he faced high pressure on the final lap to score a fourth win of the season.

The Aspar CFMoto rider was one of numerous names to take turns heading the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but crucially led the pack onto the final lap.

Facing intense examination from Ivan Ortola, Jose Antonio Rueda and Collin Veijer, Alonso kept the chasing pack at arm’s length as he navigated the final tour.

The Colombian still led as he rounded the final few corners, ensuring there would be no attack on him on the run to the line, with Alonso taking the chequered flag 0.242 seconds in front.

Ortola held onto second on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM, with Rueda completing the podium on his Ajo KTM.

Rueda snatched third from Intact GP’s Veijer with a last lap overtake at Turn 4, while David Munoz navigated an earlier long lap penalty to finish fifth on the BOE Motorsports KTM.

Tech3 GasGas rider Dani Holgado faded to sixth having led at several stages, with SIC58 Honda’s Luca Lunetta seventh. The top 10 was completed by Jacob Roulstone (Tech3), Filippo Farioli (SIC58) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Honda).

Alonso has opened up a championship lead of 14 points over Holgado, with Veijer 43 adrift in third and five ahead of Ortola in fourth.

Moto3 Race Results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 18

32'25.084

155.1 25
2
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 18

+0.242

32'25.326

0.242 155.1 20
3
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 18

+0.513

32'25.597

0.271 155.1 16
4
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 18

+0.560

32'25.644

0.047 155.1 13
5 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 18

+1.648

32'26.732

1.088 155.0 11
6 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 18

+3.390

32'28.474

1.742 154.8 10
7
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
58 Honda 18

+4.791

32'29.875

1.401 154.7 9
8
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 18

+7.248

32'32.332

2.457 154.5 8
9
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 18

+7.449

32'32.533

0.201 154.5 7
10 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 18

+7.485

32'32.569

0.036 154.5 6
11 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 18

+8.058

32'33.142

0.573 154.5 5
12
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 18

+8.104

32'33.188

0.046 154.5 4
13 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 18

+8.147

32'33.231

0.043 154.4 3
14
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 18

+8.160

32'33.244

0.013 154.4 2
15 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 18

+20.335

32'45.419

12.175 153.5 1
16 United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 18

+21.297

32'46.381

0.962 153.4
17 Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 18

+21.359

32'46.443

0.062 153.4
18
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
10 KTM 18

+21.418

32'46.502

0.059 153.4
19
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 KTM 18

+22.327

32'47.411

0.909 153.3
20 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 18

+40.533

33'05.617

18.206 151.9
21
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 18

+40.552

33'05.636

0.019 151.9
22
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 18

+40.600

33'05.684

0.048 151.9
23
F. Aditama Honda Team Asia
93 Honda 18

+46.685

33'11.769

6.085 151.5
dnf
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
22 Honda 12

+6 Laps

22'48.784

6 Laps 146.9 Retirement
dnf Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 5

+13 Laps

9'05.137

7 Laps 153.7 Accident
dnf Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 5

+13 Laps

9'05.687

0.550 153.6 Accident
dnf Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 5

+13 Laps

9'08.827

3.140 152.7 Accident
View full results

Ogura ends Moto2 drought

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MT Helmets – MSI’s Ogura came from 10th on the grid to beat team-mate Sergio Garcia by 3.816s to end a 28-race victory drought.

The Japanese rider found great pace in the latter stages of chaotic race to overhaul Garcia into Turn 1 on lap 18 of 21.

Ogura then proceeded to dart away into the distance to secure his first win of the season and lead a team 1-2.

Garcia led from pole in the early stages before MotoGP-bound Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up) overtook him on lap two.

Aldeguer pulled away from Garcia but was reeled in again midway through race, before the future Ducati MotoGP rider was handed a long lap penalty on lap 15 for exceeding track limits too many times.

As Aldeguer went to serve his long lap penalty at Turn 1, he crashed out.

This released Garcia into the lead, though he was battling fading rubber and succumbed to Ogura’s advances.

Aspar’s Jake Dixon completed the podium in third ahead of Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Jeremy Alcoba, who came from 22nd to fourth.

Senna Agius was fifth on his Intact GP-run bike ahead of Gresini rider Albert Arenas. Marcos Ramirez (American Racing), Alonso Lopez (Speed Up), Joe Roberts (American Racing) and Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) completed the top 10.

Garcia leads the championship by 21 points from Roberts, with Ogura sitting third and Aldeguer holding fourth place. A crash for Aron Canet leaves him sixth in the standings.

Moto2 Race Results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 21

-

25
2 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+3.816

3.816

3.816 20
3 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 21

+9.186

9.186

5.370 16
4 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 21

+12.241

12.241

3.055 13
5
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 21

+12.593

12.593

0.352 11
6 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 21

+13.666

13.666

1.073 10
7 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 21

+15.443

15.443

1.777 9
8 Spain A. López MB Conveyors SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+17.676

17.676

2.233 8
9 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 21

+20.790

20.790

3.114 7
10 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 21

+18.885

18.885

6
11 Spain J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team 9 Forward F2 21

+21.249

21.249

2.364 5
12 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 21

+22.435

22.435

1.186 4
13 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 21

+23.073

23.073

0.638 3
14 Spain J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 5 Kalex 21

+24.540

24.540

1.467 2
15 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 21

+24.747

24.747

0.207 1
16 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 21

+24.826

24.826

0.079
17
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
20 Kalex 21

+27.908

27.908

3.082
18 Italy M. Pasini MB Conveyors SpeedUp 19 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+30.424

30.424

2.516
19
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 21

+38.261

38.261

7.837
20 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 21

+38.590

38.590

0.329
21 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 21

+39.214

39.214

0.624
22 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 21

+50.605

50.605

11.391
23 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 19

2 laps

dnf Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 15

6 laps

Retirement
dnf Spain F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 14

7 laps

Retirement
dnf Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 14

7 laps

Retirement
dnf
D. Muñoz Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
17 Kalex 14

7 laps

Retirement
dnf Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 13

8 laps

Retirement
dnf Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 1

20 laps

Retirement
dnf Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 0

21 laps

Retirement
dnf Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 0

21 laps

Retirement
dnf Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 0

21 laps

Retirement
View full results

