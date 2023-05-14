Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Le Mans News

MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Tony Arbolino and Daniel Holgado shared the wins in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes at the MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3

The 20-lap Moto3 contest kicked of racing action at MotoGP’s 1000th grand prix event, with Tech3 KTM rider Holgado proving impervious.

Holgado quickly got ahead of poleman Ayumu Sasaki on the Intact GP Husqvarna and put in a perfectly-executed defensive ride in the lead.

Sasaki briefly took the lead away from Holgado at the start of lap 12 on the start/finish straight, but was instantly relegated to second by the Tech3 rider.

Holgado kept the door closed through the final lap to get to the chequered flag 0.150 seconds clear of Sasaki, with Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia completing the podium.

Holgado’s victory is the first for the Tech3 team in any class of the world championship on home soil.

Ivan Ortola was fourth on the Angeluss MTA KTM from Aspar GASGAS rider Ryusei Yamanaka.

The top 10 was completed by Deniz Oncu (Ajo KTM), Xavi Artigas on the Prustel GP CF Moto machine, Aspar’s David Alonso, Jose Rueda (Ajo KTM) the second Angeluss-run bike of Stefano Nepa.

Holgado now leads the championship by 21 points from Ortola and Masia, while Diogo Moreira slid to fourth in the standings after crashing out of the race at Le Mans.

Moto3 - French GP race results (20 laps)

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 0.150 0.150
3 Spain Jaume Masia
Honda 0.946 0.796
4 Ivan Ortola
KTM 1.113 0.167
5 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
GASGAS 2.409 1.296
6 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 2.521 0.112
7 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 3.280 0.759
8 David Alonso
GASGAS 9.372 6.092
9 Jose Antonio
KTM 11.930 2.558
10 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 14.318 2.388
11 Australia Joel Kelso
CF MOTO 14.438 0.120
12 Japan Kaito Toba
Honda 14.606 0.168
13 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 15.077 0.471
14 David Salvador
KTM 16.937 1.860
15 Collin Veijer
Husqvarna 16.969 0.032
16 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 19.059 2.090
17 Italy Matteo Bertelle
Honda 19.113 0.054
18 Filippo Farioli
KTM 19.410 0.297
19 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 19.665 0.255
20 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 30.369 10.704
21 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 30.541 0.172
22 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 30.794 0.253
Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda
Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM
United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda
Italy Andrea Migno
KTM
Syarifuddin Azman
KTM
View full results
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino led every lap of a shortened Moto2 race at Le Mans to claim his second win of the season.

The race was red-flagged on lap three following a multi-rider crash exiting Turn 6 on the lap before.

Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas crashed on the way out of the corner and left nowhere to go for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez and Pons’ Aron Canet.

Arenas and Gonzalez walked away from the incident, while Canet was taken to the medical centre for checks.

Prior to the stoppage, poleman Sam Lowes had crashed going into Turn 3, with his Marc VDS bike narrowly avoiding a nasty collision with Alonso Lopez (Speed Up) and Lowes’ team-mate Arbolino.

Restarted over 14 laps, Arbolino led all of them to take victory ahead of Gresini’s Filip Salac, who celebrated his first podium of the season.

Lopez completed the podium for Speed up ahead of Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti and Aspar’s Jake Dixon.

The top 10 was rounded out by Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP), Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer, Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) and Pons’ Sergio Garcia.

Lowes was due to take the restart from pole, but his mechanics couldn’t get him out of pitlane in time after repairing his bike and he was forced to start last. The Briton was 15th at the chequered flag.

Arbolino now leads Pedro Acosta (Ajo KTM), who crashed out, by 25 points in the standings.

Read Also:

Moto2 - French Grand Prix race results (14 laps)

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex
2 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 0.620 0.620
3 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 1.537 0.917
4 Italy Celestino Vietti
Kalex 2.193 0.656
5 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 3.041 0.848
6 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 4.175 1.134
7 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 8.853 4.678
8 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 9.437 0.584
9 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 10.696 1.259
10 Spain Sergio García
Kalex 10.817 0.121
11 Germany Lukas Tulovic
Kalex 11.588 0.771
12 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 12.128 0.540
13 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 12.337 0.209
14 Italy Dennis Foggia
Kalex 13.061 0.724
15 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 13.695 0.634
16 United States Sean Dylan Kelly
Kalex 14.633 0.938
17 Spain Marcos Ramirez
FORWARD 18.244 3.611
18 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 19.880 1.636
19 Senna Agius
Kalex 22.615 2.735
20 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex 22.684 0.069
21 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 25.265 2.581
22 Spain Izan Guevara
Kalex 25.347 0.082
23 Borja Gomez
Kalex 30.208 4.861
Álex Escrig
FORWARD
Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex
United Kingdom Rory Skinner
Kalex
Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex
Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex
Spain Arón Canet
Kalex
View full results
shares
comments

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

MotoGP
French GP

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP French GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP French GP

MotoGP
French GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP French GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP French GP

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

SF Super Formula
Autopolis

Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat? Is this driver now Lawson's biggest Super Formula title threat?

More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

SUPC Supercars
Symmons Plains

More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania More Supercars parity tweaks for Tasmania

Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut

Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut

Auto Automotive

Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut Aston Martin names date for next-gen DB GT debut

Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish

Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington

Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish Harvick didn't miss the wrecks, but still snagged a P2 finish

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe