Race report
Moto2 Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

David Alonso picks up the Moto3 victory while Fermin Aldeguer triumphs in Moto2 at the German Grand Prix

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso scored yet another victory in Moto3, while Fermin Aldeguer took the spoils in Moto2 on the support bill for the MotoGP German Grand Prix.

A 23-lap Moto3 grand prix opened up Sunday’s race programme at the Sachsenring, as David Alonso claimed his sixth win of the year to pull away further from the competition in the championship standings.

Intact GP’s Collin Veijer led the field at the start from pole position, with Boe Motorsports’ David Munoz climbing up from sixth on the grid to slot himself into second.

But Veijer’s lead lasted for less than two laps as he crashed his Husqvarna at Turn 11, putting Munoz at the front from Aspar rider Alonso and Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

On lap 4, Alonso managed to pass Munoz into Turn 1 in what would turn out to be the decisive pass for victory.

During the remainder of the contest, there were only two occasions where Alonso would briefly lose the lead to Furusato, on lap 14 at Turn 12 and again on lap 18 going into Turn 7.

But on each occasion the Spaniard was able to fight back and retake the position on the same lap, ensuring he always remained on the front foot in the fight for victory.

A mistake from the Japanese rider at Turn 10 on the final lap left the way clear for Alonso to take the victory from 0.187s for CFMoto Aspar, as MT Helmets - MSI’s Ivan Ortola bounced back from a long lap penalty to complete the podium spots.

Ortola benefited from a penultimate lap crash for Jose Rueda, who lost control of his KTM at Turn 1 and ended up in the gravel.

Leopard Racing’s Adrian Fernandez and Angel Piqueras took fourth and fifth places, while Munoz could only take eighth and Veijer could only recover to 18th after remounting on his Husqvarna.

Moto3 German GP race results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 23

33'02.956

153.2 25
2 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 23

+0.187

33'03.143

0.187 153.2 20
3
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 23

+0.339

33'03.295

0.152 153.2 16
4 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 23

+2.362

33'05.318

2.023 153.1 13
5
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 23

+2.438

33'05.394

0.076 153.0 11
6 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 23

+3.786

33'06.742

1.348 152.9 10
7 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 23

+3.869

33'06.825

0.083 152.9 9
8 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 23

+5.461

33'08.417

1.592 152.8 8
9 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 23

+5.685

33'08.641

0.224 152.8 7
10 United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 23

+5.817

33'08.773

0.132 152.8 6
11 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 23

+6.021

33'08.977

0.204 152.8 5
12 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 23

+13.085

33'16.041

7.064 152.2 4
13
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 23

+25.001

33'27.957

11.916 151.3 3
14
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 23

+25.069

33'28.025

0.068 151.3 2
15 Italy M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 23

+25.071

33'28.027

0.002 151.3 1
16
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 KTM 23

+38.789

33'41.745

13.718 150.3
17
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
10 KTM 23

+39.177

33'42.133

0.388 150.3
18
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 23

+39.387

33'42.343

0.210 150.3
19 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 23

+39.250

33'42.206

150.3
20
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
22 Honda 23

+39.434

33'42.390

0.184 150.2
21 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 23

+39.552

33'42.508

0.118 150.2
22
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 23

+46.891

33'49.847

7.339 149.7
23
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 23

+1'08.267

34'11.223

21.376 148.1
dnf
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 21

+2 Laps

30'10.937

2 Laps 153.2 Accident
dnf
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
58 Honda 19

+4 Laps

27'21.167

2 Laps 152.9 Accident
dnf
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 13

+10 Laps

18'59.932

6 Laps 150.7 Accident
Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the intermediate class, MotoGP-bound Fermin Aldeguer claimed his second win of the season with a comfortable margin of 2.159s over Jake Dixon.

The 25-lap contest came down to a straight fight between Speed Up rider Aldeguer and Marc VDS’s Tony Arbolino after both demoted polesitter KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti in quick succession at the end of the fourth tour.

Arbolino then sent his Kalex up the inside of Aldeguer at Turn 12 on lap 7 to snatch the lead, before the Spaniard shot back on lap 10 to reclaim the position.

A mistake for Aldeguer at the tricky Turn 11 on lap 12 dropped him back down to fourth place but he slowly began to recover positions, repassing Arbolino into Turn 12 on lap 15 to hit the front again.

Aldeguer had already begun to drop Arbolino back when the Italian had a big moment on lap 18, sending him tumbling down the order.

Dixon inherited second place as a result but he had no answer to Aldeguer, who cruised to the finish to add to his previous victory in Jerez.

The fight for the final spot on the podium went down the wire, with HT Helmets - MSI rider Ai Ogura snatching the third place from Vietti at the final corner, with Vietti then dropping to fifth behind Italtrans’ Diogo Moreira on the dash to the finish line.

Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra snatched sixth late on from MT Helmets - MSI’s Sergio Garcia, relegating the championship leader to his worst race finish of the season.

As a result, Garcia, who started the race from 12th place, has his championship lead slashed to just seven points to Ogura going into the summer break.

American Racing Team’s Joe Roberts finished just one place behind title rival Garcia in eighth, while Arbolino eventually crossed the finish line in a disappointing ninth after contending for victory for the majority of the race.

Moto2 German GP race results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 25

-

25
2 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team 96 Kalex 25

+2.159

2.159

2.159 20
3 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 25

+4.418

4.418

2.259 16
4 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 25

+4.533

4.533

0.115 13
5 Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 25

+4.543

4.543

0.010 11
6 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 25

+4.651

4.651

0.108 10
7 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 25

+5.425

5.425

0.774 9
8 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 25

+6.314

6.314

0.889 8
9 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 25

+7.018

7.018

0.704 7
10 Spain A. López MB Conveyors SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 25

+8.255

8.255

1.237 6
11
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 25

+9.225

9.225

0.970 5
12 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 25

+9.703

9.703

0.478 4
13 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team 28 Kalex 25

+10.690

10.690

0.987 3
14 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 25

+12.810

12.810

2.120 2
15 Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 25

+13.845

13.845

1.035 1
16 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 25

+14.285

14.285

0.440
17 Germany M. Schrotter Ajo Motorsport 32 Kalex 25

+14.483

14.483

0.198
18 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 25

+15.028

15.028

0.545
19
D. Muñoz Preicanos Racing Team
17 Kalex 25

+16.496

16.496

1.468
20 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 25

+17.240

17.240

0.744
21 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 25

+21.557

21.557

4.317
22
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 25

+27.073

27.073

5.516
23 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 25

+29.351

29.351

2.278
24 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 25

+38.512

38.512

9.161
25 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 25

+1.130

1.130

dnf Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 22

3 laps

Retirement
dnf Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 18

7 laps

Retirement
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 15

10 laps

Retirement
dnf R. Garcia Fantic Racing 31 Kalex 11

14 laps

Retirement
dnf Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team 64 Kalex 7

18 laps

Retirement
View full results

