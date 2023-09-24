Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Buddh News

MotoGP Indian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Jaume Masia and Pedro Acosta put in dominant rides in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes to score victories at the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

A surprisingly sedate 16-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off the race action on Sunday, which saw Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia emerge as the runaway victor.

Getting off the line from pole the strongest, Masia and Intact GP Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki quickly broke away from the rest of the pack as the anticipated massive slipstream group battle never emerged on the Buddh International Circuit.

Masia continued to hold firm as the race reached its closing stages, with Sasaki eventually dropping back into the clutches of team-mate Collin Veijer and the SIC58 Honda of Kaito Toba.

A tight scrap emerged between that trio over the final podium places and ended in disaster as the Intact GP duo collided.

Having passed Toba earlier on the final lap, Veijer launched a successful raid on Sasaki for second.

Sasaki outbraked Veijer on the way into Turn 12 but ran wide doing so and connected with his team-mate.

Veijer crashed out while Toba was able to take second from Sasaki.

Jaume Masia, Leopard Racing

Jaume Masia, Leopard Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Masia took the chequered flag 5.477 seconds clear of this drama, with Toba and Sasaki completing the top three as Tech3 KTM’s Daniel Holgado recovered from 18th on the grid to fourth.

That result means he keeps his championship lead, though he is now level on 174 with Masia, while Sasaki sits one point adrift in third.

David Alonso is 23 points off the lead after finishing fifth on his Aspar GasGas, while David Munoz (BOE Motorsports), Riccardo Rossi (SIC58), the Angeluss MTA pair of Ivan Ortola and Stefano Nepa, and Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda completed the top 10.

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 16 31'58.245 150.4 25
2 Japan K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 16 +5.477 5.477 150.0 20
3 Japan A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 16 +5.784 0.307 149.9 16
4 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 16 +8.117 2.333 149.8 13
5
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
80 GASGAS 16 +8.240 0.123 149.7 11
6 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 44 KTM 16 +9.426 1.186 149.7 10
7 Italy R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 16 +9.430 0.004 149.7 9
8
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
48 KTM 16 +11.635 2.205 149.5 8
9 Italy S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 16 +12.409 0.774 149.4 7
10
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 16 +16.106 3.697 149.1 6
11
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
7 KTM 16 +16.323 0.217 149.1 5
12 Spain X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 16 +16.431 0.108 149.1 4
13 Brazil D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 16 +19.304 2.873 148.9 3
14 Turkey D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 16 +22.933 3.629 148.6 2
15 Japan R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 16 +26.053 3.120 148.4 1
16 United Kingdom J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team 70 Honda 16 +30.601 4.548 148.0
17 France L. Fellon CIP 20 KTM 16 +35.035 4.434 147.7
18 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 16 +35.196 0.161 147.7
19 Spain A. Carrasco BOE Motorsports 22 KTM 16 +35.375 0.179 147.7
20
D. Syahmi Petronas MIE/MLav Racing
57 Honda 16 +44.212 8.837 147.0
21
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
63 KTM 16 +48.431 4.219 146.7
dnf
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 15 +1 Lap 1 Lap 150.1 Accident
dnf Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 11 +5 Laps 4 Laps 144.2 Retirement
dnf United Kingdom S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team 19 Honda 10 +6 Laps 1 Lap 149.1 Accident
dnf Japan T. Suzuki Leopard Racing 24 Honda 10 +6 Laps 0.438 149.0 Accident
dnf
D. Salvador CIP
38 KTM 4 +12 Laps 6 Laps 149.3 Accident
dnf Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 3 +13 Laps 1 Lap 150.2 Accident
dnf Australia J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 66 CF MOTO 1 +15 Laps 2 Laps 146.1 Accident
View full results

Pedro Acosta dominated a chaotic red-flagged 12-lap Moto2 race in India to extend his championship lead.

The race was halted before the opening lap was completed after Gresini’s Jeremy Alcoba triggered a multi-rider pile-up at Turn 1.

The grand prix was restarted over 12 laps, with Acosta capitalising on early battling behind to immediately pull away from the chasing pack.

The Ajo KTM rider would ultimately get to the chequered flag 3.5s clear of title rival Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) to extend his points lead to 39.

Joe Roberts completed the podium for Italtrans Racing after a thrilling battle with Pons’ Sergio Garcia that ended with the Spaniard running wide into the penultimate corner on the last lap to surrender third.

Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez was fifth from Fieten Olie Racing GP’s Zonta van der Goorbergh, Intact GP’s Darryn Binder, Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP), American Racing’s Marcos Ramires – who was involved in the Alcoba pile-up – and Gresini’s Filip Salac.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Poleman Jake Dixon was taken out in a racing incident with Alonso Lopez, while Aron Canet, Sam Lowes and Ai Ogura tangled with each other.

Alcoba was handed a long lap penalty for his Turn 1 smash, but failed to serve this and was given a double long lap penalty as a result.

When he went to serve this, he suffered a clumsy slow-speed crash to end his race in the gravel.

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 12 - 25
2 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 12 +3.543 3.543 20
3 United States J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 12 +6.506 2.963 16
4 Spain S. García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 12 +7.377 0.871 13
5 Spain M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 12 +7.903 0.526 11
6 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 12 +11.437 3.534 10
7 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 12 +11.644 0.207 9
8 Belgium B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 7 Kalex 12 +12.225 0.581 8
9 Spain M. Ramirez American Racing 24 Kalex 12 +12.578 0.353 7
10 Czech Republic F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 12 +12.790 0.212 6
11 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 12 +13.262 0.472 5
12 Spain F. Aldeguer GT Trevisan SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 12 +14.051 0.789 4
13 Spain I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 28 Kalex 12 +15.250 1.199 3
14 Spain A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport 75 Kalex 12 +20.917 5.667 2
15
S. Kelly Forward Team
4 Forward F2 12 +23.286 2.369 1
16
B. Gomez Fantic Racing
72 Kalex 12 +27.210 3.924
17 Italy A. Surra Forward Team 67 Forward F2 12 +28.219 1.009
18 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 12 +33.145 4.926
19 United Kingdom S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 12 +54.448 21.303
20 United Kingdom R. Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 12 +1'06.071 11.623
21 Japan A. Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 11 +1 Lap 1 Lap
22 Spain A. López GT Trevisan SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 11 +1 Lap 30.765
23
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
23 Kalex 9 +3 Laps 2 Laps
dnf Japan K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 11 Retirement
dnf Spain J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 8 Retirement
dnf United Kingdom J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 96 Kalex 3 Retirement
dnf Spain A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 1 Retirement
dns Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 0
dns Italy C. Vietti Fantic Racing 13 Kalex 0
View full results
shares
comments

MotoGP San Marino GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’

Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’

MotoGP
Indian GP

Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’ Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

MotoGP
Indian GP

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Talladega

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF

Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas

Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF

FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium

FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium

Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win

Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas

Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe