MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Pedro Acosta edged closer to the Moto2 title with victory at Mandalika as Diogo Moreira took a maiden win in the Moto3 class at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

The 20-lap Moto3 contest kicked off proceedings on Sunday at the Mandalika Circuit, with poleman Moreira converting this to his maiden victory. 

The Brazilian rider guided his MT Helmets KTM to the chequered flag by just 0.107 seconds from Aspar's David Alonso in a typically tight Moto3 contest. 

David Munoz completed the top three for BOE Motorsports, as Collin Veijer was fourth on the Intact GP Husqvarna. 

Jose Antonio Rueda rounded out the top five on his Ajo KTM, as championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Honda) extended his points lead to 16 as nearest rival Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP) had a shocker in 18th. 

The top 10 was completed by Honda Team Asia's Taiyo Furusato, Ajo's Deniz Oncu and the Angeluss KTM duo of Ivan Ortola - who had to serve two long lap penalties for jumping the start - and Stefano Nepa.

Moto3 Indonesian GP results

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Brazil D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 20 33'19.002 154.9 25
2
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
80 GASGAS 20 +0.107 0.107 154.9 20
3 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 44 KTM 20 +0.130 0.023 154.9 16
4
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 20 +0.190 0.060 154.8 13
5
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 20 +0.483 0.293 154.8 11
6 Spain J. Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 20 +0.544 0.061 154.8 10
7 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20 +0.811 0.267 154.8 9
8 Turkey D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 20 +0.855 0.044 154.8 8
9
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
48 KTM 20 +1.164 0.309 154.8 7
10 Italy S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 20 +1.253 0.089 154.8 6
11 Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 20 +1.346 0.093 154.8 5
12 Japan K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 20 +1.447 0.101 154.8 4
13 Italy R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 20 +1.815 0.368 154.7 3
14 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 20 +4.018 2.203 154.8 2
15 Japan R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 20 +9.094 5.076 154.2 1
16 Australia J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 66 CF MOTO 20 +9.404 0.310 154.1
17
F. Aditama Honda Team Asia
93 Honda 20 +12.750 3.346 153.9
18 Japan A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 20 +19.692 6.942 153.4
19 Spain X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 20 +19.733 0.041 153.3
20
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
7 KTM 20 +27.823 8.090 152.7
21
N. Fabio Rivacold Snipers Team
9 Honda 20 +27.950 0.127 152.7
22 United Kingdom J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team 70 Honda 20 +28.040 0.090 152.7
23 France L. Fellon CIP 20 KTM 20 +28.091 0.051 152.7
24
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
63 KTM 20 +28.221 0.130 152.7
25 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 20 +28.454 0.233 152.7
26
N. Dettwiler CIP
12 KTM 20 +39.844 11.390 151.8
dnf United Kingdom S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team 19 Honda 11 +9 Laps 9 Laps 153.9 Accident
dnf Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 9 +11 Laps 2 Laps 153.8 Accident
dnf Spain A. Carrasco BOE Motorsports 22 KTM 3 +17 Laps 6 Laps 148.9 Accident
MotoGP-bound Pedro Acosta thrashed his opposition in the 22-lap Moto2 race in Indonesia to take a step closer to the world title. 

Going without a win since Silverstone, Acosta was over two seconds clear of poleman Pons Racing's Aron Canet at the chequered flag to inflict massive damage on nearest title rival Tony Arbolino

Battling grip issues late on, the Marc VDS rider Arbolino could only manage sixth - 11.7s behind Acosta - and is now 65 points behind Acosta in the championship. 

Fermin Aldeguer was third on his Speed Up machine as Aspar's Jake Dixon pinched fourth from  Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp). 

Behind Arbolino in sixth was Honda Team Asia's Somkiat Chantra, Pons' Sergio Garcia, Italtrans' Joe Roberts and Marc VDS' Sam Lowes. 

Moto2 Indonesian GP result

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 22 34'51.641 162.8 25
2 Spain A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 22 +2.044 2.044 162.6 20
3 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22 +4.716 2.672 162.4 16
4 United Kingdom J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 96 Kalex 22 +9.082 4.366 162.1 13
5 Spain M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 22 +9.309 0.227 162.1 11
6 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22 +11.721 2.412 161.9 10
7 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 22 +13.181 1.460 161.8 9
8 Spain S. García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 22 +15.095 1.914 161.6 8
9 United States J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 22 +18.296 3.201 161.4 7
10 United Kingdom S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 22 +19.165 0.869 161.3 6
11 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 22 +19.589 0.424 161.3 5
12 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 22 +19.853 0.264 161.3 4
13 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 22 +19.986 0.133 161.3 3
14
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
23 Kalex 22 +21.904 1.918 161.1 2
15 Spain A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport 75 Kalex 22 +23.032 1.128 161.0 1
16 Spain M. Ramirez American Racing 24 Kalex 22 +27.129 4.097 160.7
17 Japan A. Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 22 +29.275 2.146 160.6
18
Escrig Forward Team
17 Forward F2 22 +31.577 2.302 160.4
19 United Kingdom R. Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 22 +32.869 1.292 160.3
20 Spain J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 22 +34.613 1.744 160.2
21 Spain I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 28 Kalex 22 +36.857 2.244 160.0
22 Germany L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 3 Kalex 22 +42.548 5.691 159.6
23 Italy L. Baldassarri Fantic Racing 43 Kalex 22 +44.646 2.098 159.4
24 Italy M. Casadei Fantic Racing 9 Kalex 22 +50.906 6.260 158.9
25 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 21 +1 Lap 1 Lap 149.3
dnf Belgium B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 7 Kalex 12 +10 Laps 9 Laps 159.8 Retirement
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 8 +14 Laps 4 Laps 160.6 Accident
dnf Japan K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 4 +18 Laps 4 Laps 157.4 Accident
dnf Czech Republic F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 1 +21 Laps 3 Laps 149.5 Accident
dnf Italy A. Surra Forward Team 67 Forward F2 0 Accident
View full results
