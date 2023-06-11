Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Mugello News

MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

KTM celebrated victories in the Moto3 and Moto2 class courtesy of Daniel Holgado and Pedro Acosta at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3

The 17-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off Sunday’s race action at Mugello, Daniel Holgado scored his third win of the 2023 season by 0.051 seconds.

The typically massive lead group battle traditionally seen at Mugello in the Moto3 class gave way to a tense five-rider fight for victory.

Poleman Deniz Oncu made a hard overtake at the Turn 9 right-hander on the final lap and pulled a gap on the riders behind.

Exiting the final corner onto the start/finish straight in first, Ajo KTM’s Oncu was pipped on the line by Tech3’s KTM’s Holgado.

Ayumu Sasaki completed the podium for the Intact GP Husqvarna squad, 0.005s adrift of Oncu, while Aspar’s David Alonso and Leopard’s Jaume Masia narrowly missed out to round out the top five.

The second Intact GP bike of Colin Veijer was sixth, with Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets MSI) overcoming a grid drop and long lap penalty to finish seventh ahead of SIC58’s Ricardo Rossi, Angeluss MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Kaito Toba (SIC58).

Holgado’s championship lead stands at 35 points heading to next week’s German GP.

Moto3 Italian GP - race results (17 laps)

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM
2 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 0.051 0.051
3 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 0.056 0.005
4 David Alonso
GASGAS 0.172 0.116
5 Spain Jaume Masia
Honda 0.487 0.315
6 Collin Veijer
Husqvarna 13.321 12.834
7 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 13.332 0.011
8 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 13.360 0.028
9 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 13.429 0.069
10 Japan Kaito Toba
Honda 13.460 0.031
11 Ivan Ortola
KTM 14.146 0.686
12 Italy Matteo Bertelle
Honda 14.243 0.097
13 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 15.023 0.780
14 Jose Antonio
KTM 15.701 0.678
15 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
GASGAS 15.744 0.043
16 Italy Andrea Migno
KTM 20.945 5.201
17 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 23.062 2.117
18 David Salvador
KTM 38.743 15.681
19 Luca Lunetta
KTM 38.783 0.040
20 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 38.981 0.198
21 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 39.002 0.021
22 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 40.085 1.083
Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 1 Lap 1 Lap
Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 1 Lap 0.108
Spain Vicente Pérez
KTM 9 Laps 8 Laps
Australia Joel Kelso
CF MOTO 10 Laps 1 Lap
Filippo Farioli
KTM 16 Laps 6 Laps
Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 16 Laps 0.056
View full results
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite a chaotic opening lap, the 19-lap Moto2 grand prix proved to be a sedate affair as Pedro Acosta dominated proceedings.

After second-placed Alonso Lopez collided with Sam Lowes at Turn 11, the Speed Up rider was handed a long lap penalty.

When he peeled off to serve his punishment, Acosta was released into a lead of two seconds which he continued to swell to six seconds come the final tour as the Ajo KTM rider eased to the win.

He beat Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino as Jake Dixon snatched a podium on his Aspar-run machine to complete the top three.

An injured Aron Canet, who started from pole, got his Pons machine to fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti.

Lopez had to serve the long lap again after running off into the gravel on his first attempt, but still salvaged sixth ahead of Gresini’s Filip Salac.

Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez was eighth from Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra and Aspar’s Sergio Garcia.

Moto2 Italian GP - race results (19 laps)

Cla Rider Gap Interval
1 Spain Pedro Acosta
2 Italy Tony Arbolino
6.194 6.194
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
8.582 2.388
4 Spain Arón Canet
8.847 0.265
5 Italy Celestino Vietti
9.534 0.687
6 Spain Alonso López
10.852 1.318
7 Czech Republic Filip Salač
13.994 3.142
8 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
16.171 2.177
9 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
18.008 1.837
10 Spain Sergio García
18.021 0.013
11 Italy Mattia Pasini
20.365 2.344
12 United States Joe Roberts
22.895 2.530
13 Italy Dennis Foggia
23.143 0.248
14 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
23.851 0.708
15 Japan Ai Ogura
24.307 0.456
16 Belgium Barry Baltus
25.046 0.739
17 Borja Gomez
28.601 3.555
18 Spain Izan Guevara
29.642 1.041
19 United States Sean Dylan Kelly
48.482 18.840
20 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
48.708 0.226
21 Taiga Hada
59.397 10.689
22 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
1'31.843 32.446
23 Spain Albert Arenas
2 Laps 2 Laps
Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
10 Laps 8 Laps
Germany Lukas Tulovic
12 Laps 2 Laps
United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Spain Jeremy Alcoba
South Africa Darryn Binder
Spain Marcos Ramirez
View full results
shares
comments

MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP

MotoGP
Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP

Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss

Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP
Italian GP

Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

RX Rallycross

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot

United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe