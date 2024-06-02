MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Joe Roberts scored a first Moto2 win of the 2024 season as David Alonso took victory in the Moto3 class at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.
The Moto3 race was originally due to run over 17 laps, but was red flagged on the fourth tour following an incident between Filippo Farioli and Xabi Zurutuza.
Zurutuza crashed at Turn 9 on lap three and was struck by the bike of Farioli, who was running directly behind. Zurutuza needed trackside medical assistance but was conscious throughout.
Transferred to the medical centre, he was diagnosed with back trauma and is undergoing further checks.
The race was restarted over 11 laps, with championship leader Alonso strengthening his position at the top of the standings.
Alonso led from pole off the line on his Aspar CFMoto and was hounded in the first half of the race, with the likes of Collin Veijer and Taiyo Furusato taking turns heading the field.
Having gotten back into the lead on lap eight, Alonso made a decisive break, though Intact GP’s Veijer managed to close him down over the final tour.
But Alonso held firm for his fifth win of the season, leading Veijer across the line by 0.142 seconds.
Ryusei Yamanaka completed the podium on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM for his first rostrum in Moto3, with Furusato fourth on the Team Asia Honda. David Munoz was fifth for BOE Motorsports.
Ivan Ortola was running in the podium battle on the final lap but crashed at Turn 12. The MT Helmets – MSI rider remounted to finish sixth, with SIC58’s Luca Lunetta seventh.
Adrian Fernandez was eighth for Leopard Honda, with Jacob Roulstone (Tech3 GasGas) and Matteo Bertelle (Snipers Honda) rounded out the top 10.
Title contender Dani Holgado was 14th on his Tech3 GasGas having been forced to serve two long laps for triggering a Turn 1 collision between Jose Antonio Rueda and Stefano Nepa on the opening lap.
Alonso’s championship lead over Holgado has swelled to 37 points, with Veijer 48 adrift in third.
Italian GP - Moto3 race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|11
|
21'17.796
|162.5
|25
|2
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|11
|
+0.142
21'17.938
|0.142
|162.5
|20
|3
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|11
|
+1.253
21'19.049
|1.111
|162.3
|16
|4
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|11
|
+1.700
21'19.496
|0.447
|162.3
|13
|5
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|11
|
+5.399
21'23.195
|3.699
|161.8
|11
|6
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|11
|
+12.556
21'30.352
|7.157
|160.9
|10
|7
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|11
|
+13.839
21'31.635
|1.283
|160.8
|9
|8
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|11
|
+13.971
21'31.767
|0.132
|160.7
|8
|9
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|11
|
+14.099
21'31.895
|0.128
|160.7
|7
|10
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|11
|
+14.106
21'31.902
|0.007
|160.7
|6
|11
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|11
|
+14.299
21'32.095
|0.193
|160.7
|5
|12
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|11
|
+14.335
21'32.131
|0.036
|160.7
|4
|13
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|11
|
+16.899
21'34.695
|2.564
|160.4
|3
|14
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|11
|
+22.031
21'39.827
|5.132
|159.7
|2
|15
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|11
|
+22.091
21'39.887
|0.060
|159.7
|1
|16
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|11
|
+22.122
21'39.918
|0.031
|159.7
|17
|S. Ogden MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|11
|
+22.205
21'40.001
|0.083
|159.7
|18
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|11
|
+22.259
21'40.055
|0.054
|159.7
|19
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|11
|
+25.656
21'43.452
|3.397
|159.3
|20
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|11
|
+25.857
21'43.653
|0.201
|159.3
|21
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|11
|
+33.633
21'51.429
|7.776
|158.3
|22
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|11
|
+37.688
21'55.484
|4.055
|157.8
|23
|J. Whatley MLav Racing
|70
|Honda
|11
|
+53.010
22'10.806
|15.322
|156.0
|dnf
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|0
|
11 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|0
|
11 laps
|Accident
|dns
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|0
|
11 laps
|Accident before restart
Roberts triumphant in Moto2
Due to the red flag stoppage in Moto3, the Moto2 race was shortened to 12 laps and was won by poleman Joe Roberts for American Racing.
The Californian started from pole but had to fight all the way to the chequered flag to score his second grand prix win of his career.
Roberts led for the first three laps before Alonso Lopez overtook him on his Speed Up bike on the fourth tour into Turn 4.
When Roberts went to take the lead back from Lopez at Turn 1 on lap nine, the pair ran wide and allowed Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez to hit the front.
Roberts then went from third to the lead into Turn 1 on the following tour and resisted an attack from Gonzalez at the same place on the final lap.
The American Racing rider outdragged Gonzalez to the chequered flag by just 0.067 seconds, boosting him to second in the standings and just seven points off the lead.
Lopez completed the podium ahead of the warring MT Helmets – MSI duo of championship leader Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura.
Aron Canet was sixth on his Fantic Racing machine ahead of Ajo KTM’s Celestino Vietti. Izan Guevara (Aspar), Somkiat Chantra (Honda Team Asia) and Marcos Ramirez (American Racing) rounded out the top 10.
Fermin Aldeguer endured a torrid Mugello weekend, with neck pain forcing him to miss qualifying.
Fighting back into the points in the early stages, the Speed Up rider was taken down in an incident with Jeremy Alcoba on lap four. He is now 59 points down in the championship in sixth.
Italian GP - Moto2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|12
|
-
|25
|2
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|12
|
+0.067
0.067
|0.067
|20
|3
|A. López MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+0.934
0.934
|0.867
|16
|4
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+1.192
1.192
|0.258
|13
|5
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+1.253
1.253
|0.061
|11
|6
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|12
|
+1.859
1.859
|0.606
|10
|7
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|12
|
+2.618
2.618
|0.759
|9
|8
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|12
|
+3.349
3.349
|0.731
|8
|9
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|12
|
+3.450
3.450
|0.101
|7
|10
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|12
|
+5.877
5.877
|2.427
|6
|11
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|12
|
+6.516
6.516
|0.639
|5
|12
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|12
|
+10.969
10.969
|4.453
|4
|13
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|12
|
+11.782
11.782
|0.813
|3
|14
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|12
|
+11.930
11.930
|0.148
|2
|15
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|12
|
+13.036
13.036
|1.106
|1
|16
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|12
|
+13.381
13.381
|0.345
|17
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|12
|
+15.564
15.564
|2.183
|18
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|12
|
+15.618
15.618
|0.054
|19
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|12
|
+15.760
15.760
|0.142
|20
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|12
|
+17.512
17.512
|1.752
|21
|J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|5
|Kalex
|12
|
+17.576
17.576
|0.064
|22
|
D. Muñoz Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|17
|Kalex
|12
|
+17.779
17.779
|0.203
|23
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|12
|
+28.024
28.024
|10.245
|24
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|12
|
+34.678
34.678
|6.654
|25
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|12
|
+35.265
35.265
|0.587
|26
|M. Pasini Team Ciatti Boscoscuro
|19
|Boscoscuro B-21
|12
|
+1.180
1.180
|dnf
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|10
|
2 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|7
|
5 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|5
|
7 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|3
|
9 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|3
|
9 laps
|Retirement
