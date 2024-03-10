All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Moto2 Lusail

MotoGP Qatar GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Alonso Lopez won an odd Moto2 race and David Alonso snatched Moto3 victory at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix at the start of the new Pirelli era for both classes.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Alonso Lopez, SpeedUp Racing

Alonso Lopez, SpeedUp Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The opening grand prix of the 2024 MotoGP season was the 16-lap Moto3 contest at the Losail International Circuit, which was the first to be run on Pirelli tyres as the Italian manufacturer took over from Dunlop as the sole rubber supplier for Moto3 and Moto2.

Colombian sophomore Alonso snatched a first win of the season for the rebranded Aspar CFMoto squad, taking the lead at the final corner of the last lap.

Alonso, who stunned in his rookie season last year with four wins, carved his way through the pack on the final lap of a chaotic race and launched a raid on long-time leader Daniel Holgado at Turn 16.

Tech3 GasGas rider Holgado, who started from pole, saw off a number of challenges on his lead and headed the field to begin the final tour.

But he left too much room on the inside of the final corner for Alonso to pick his pocket, with the winning margin just 0.041 seconds.

Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato came from 18th on the grid to score a second career podium in third, banishing a difficult winter for Honda in the Moto3 class.

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Riccardo Rossi looked like being Holgado’s biggest threat for the win coming into the last lap, but the CIP KTM rider had to settle for fourth ahead of Intact GP Husqvarna’s Collin Veijer.

Stefano Nepa was sixth on the MTA KTM from second Intact GP rider Tatsuki Suzuki. Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports KTM), Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI KTM) and rookie Jacob Roulstone (Tech3) rounded out the top 10.

Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda gave Holgado his first threat of the race in the early laps, but crashed at Turn 1 at the start of the third tour – an incident that also took down Ortola.

Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) crashed out of the podium battle late on, as did Leopard Racing Honda’s Adrian Fernandez and Ajo KTM’s Vicente Perez.

BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz stalled on the grid and was forced to start from pitlane just before lights out, though may fall foul of the stewards for initially ignoring instructions from the IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association) official.

Moto3 results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 16

33'19.778

154.9 25
2 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 16

+0.041

33'19.819

0.041 154.9 20
3 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 16

+0.143

33'19.921

0.102 154.9 16
4 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 16

+0.186

33'19.964

0.043 154.9 13
5
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 16

+0.338

33'20.116

0.152 154.9 11
6 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 16

+0.416

33'20.194

0.078 154.9 10
7 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 16

+1.144

33'20.922

0.728 154.8 9
8 Australia J. Kelso BOE Motorsports 66 KTM 16

+9.465

33'29.243

8.321 154.2 8
9
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 16

+10.019

33'29.797

0.554 154.1 7
10
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 16

+10.626

33'30.404

0.607 154.1 6
11
J. Esteban CFMOTO Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 16

+10.827

33'30.605

0.201 154.1 5
12
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 16

+10.933

33'30.711

0.106 154.1 4
13 United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 16

+12.928

33'32.706

1.995 153.9 3
14
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
10 KTM 16

+12.946

33'32.724

0.018 153.9 2
15
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
58 Honda 16

+13.527

33'33.305

0.581 153.9 1
16 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 64 KTM 16

+15.953

33'35.731

2.426 153.7
17
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 16

+28.926

33'48.704

12.973 152.7
18 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 16

+29.126

33'48.904

0.200 152.7
19
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 16

+34.620

33'54.398

5.494 152.3
dnf Spain V. Pérez Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 21 KTM 15

+1 Lap

31'14.243

1 Lap 155.0 Accident
dnf Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 15

+1 Lap

31'14.340

0.097 154.9 Accident
dnf Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 14

+2 Laps

29'08.516

1 Lap 155.0 Accident
dnf
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 4

+12 Laps

8'20.551

10 Laps 154.7 Accident
dnf Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 4

+12 Laps

8'20.701

0.150 154.7 Accident
dnf
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 2

+14 Laps

4'09.222

2 Laps 155.4 Accident
View full results

Lopez victorious in Qatar Moto2

Speed Up rider Alonso Lopez scored his third career Moto2 win having last stood on top of the podium in 2022.

For a time, poleman Aron Canet looked like he would be hard to beat on his Fantic Racing Kalex despite a poor start in the 18-lap contest.

Canet returned to the lead on the third lap but come the sixth tour his pace had dropped and he started to fade down the order.

Lopez took the lead on lap six and held firm through to the chequered flag to beat RW Racing’s Barry Baltus by 0.055 seconds.

MT Helmets – MSI’s Sergio Garcia took his first Moto2 podium in third, while team-mate Ai Ogura came through to fourth as Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez dropped to fifth having been in the podium battle early on.

American Racing duo Marcos Ramirez and Joe Roberts followed, with Celestino Vietti ninth on his Ajo KTM debut behind Gresini's Albert Arenas. Canet ended up 10th.

Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer – who looks set to step up to MotoGP in 2025 with Pramac Ducati – struggled to 16th, while another title favourite Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) was 20th.

Moto2 results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain A. López Sync SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 18

-

25
2 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 18

+0.055

0.055

0.055 20
3 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 18

+0.742

0.742

0.687 16
4 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 18

+1.514

1.514

0.772 13
5 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 18

+5.100

5.100

3.586 11
6 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 18

+5.320

5.320

0.220 10
7 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 18

+9.058

9.058

3.738 9
8 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 18

+9.210

9.210

0.152 8
9 Italy C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 18

+10.710

10.710

1.500 7
10 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 18

+10.879

10.879

0.169 6
11 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 18

+15.066

15.066

4.187 5
12 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 18

+18.986

18.986

3.920 4
13 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 18

+19.038

19.038

0.052 3
14 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 64 Kalex 18

+22.338

22.338

3.300 2
15 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 18

+22.568

22.568

0.230 1
16 Spain F. Aldeguer Sync SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 18

+25.220

25.220

2.652
17
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 18

+27.060

27.060

1.840
18 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 18

+28.515

28.515

1.455
19 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 18

+30.099

30.099

1.584
20 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 18

+30.356

30.356

0.257
21 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 18

+41.203

41.203

10.847
22 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 18

+43.118

43.118

1.915
23
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
20 Kalex 18

+43.185

43.185

0.067
24 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 18

+43.259

43.259

0.074
25 Spain J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 5 Kalex 18

+43.623

43.623

0.364
26
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 17

+1 Lap

1'07.049

1 Lap
27 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 17

+1 Lap

1'07.149

0.100
dnf Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Aspar Team 28 Kalex 12

Retirement
dnf Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 6

Accident
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes"

MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes"

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes" MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes"
How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off

How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off

MotoGP
Qatar GP
How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning"

Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning" Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning"
Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward

Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward
Scheckter to sell 1979 title-winning Ferrari F1 car

Scheckter to sell 1979 title-winning Ferrari F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Scheckter to sell 1979 title-winning Ferrari F1 car Scheckter to sell 1979 title-winning Ferrari F1 car
MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes"

MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes"

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes" MotoGP rookie sensation Acosta "has to be happy" with Qatar GP "mistakes"

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia