MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Ivan Ortola scored his second-successive win of the 2023 Moto3 season as Sam Lowes ended his Moto2 drought at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix.
A thrilling 19-lap Moto3 scrap began the day’s action at Jerez, with Ivan Ortola claiming the 99th victory in the class since its inception in 2012 for Spain.
The Angeluss MTA rider snatched a second victory of the 2023 season after he capitalised on a slow run through Turn 11 on the last lap for Aspar’s David Alonso.
Ortola steamed up the inside of the Colombian and held firm through final corners to take the chequered flag 0.034 seconds ahead.
Alonso celebrated his first grand prix podium and the first for a Colombian rider, while long-time leader Jaume Masia on the Leopard Honda completed the podium.
Ivan Ortola, Angeluss MTA Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki was fourth ahead of Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda, Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado and the Prustel GP machine of Xavier Artigas.
Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki was eighth ahead of poleman Deniz Oncu, the Ajo KTM rider dropping to ninth after failing to serve a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.
Diogo Moreira completed the top 10 on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM.
Holgado continues to lead the championship by four points from Moreira, with Ortola now just nine adrift in third.
Moto3 Spanish GP results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|2
|
David Alonso
|GASGAS
|0.034
|0.034
|3
|
Jaume Masia
|Honda
|0.215
|0.181
|4
|
Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|0.422
|0.207
|5
|
Jose Antonio
|KTM
|0.549
|0.127
|6
|
Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|0.640
|0.091
|7
|
Xavier Artigas
|CF MOTO
|0.738
|0.098
|8
|
Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|1.991
|1.253
|9
|
Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|3.862
|1.871
|10
|
Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|4.397
|0.535
|11
|
Romano Fenati
|Honda
|4.412
|0.015
|12
|
Scott Ogden
|Honda
|4.722
|0.310
|13
|
Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|10.012
|5.290
|14
|
Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|11.335
|1.323
|15
|
Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|11.613
|0.278
|16
|
Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|14.667
|3.054
|17
|
Andrea Migno
|KTM
|16.525
|1.858
|18
|
Joel Kelso
|CF MOTO
|26.905
|10.380
|19
|
Mario Suryo Aji
|Honda
|30.347
|3.442
|20
|
David Almansa
|Husqvarna
|33.542
|3.195
|21
|
Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|33.578
|0.036
|22
|
Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|33.671
|0.093
|23
|
Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|35.488
|1.817
|24
|
Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|35.734
|0.246
|25
|
Ryusei Yamanaka
|GASGAS
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|
Kaito Toba
|Honda
|
Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|
David Salvador
|KTM
|
David Munoz
|KTM
|View full results
A sedate 21-lap Moto2 race was dominated by Britain’s Sam Lowes, who converted pole position to his first grand prix victory since 2021.
The Marc VDS rider was jumped off the line by Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta, but quickly rallied to reclaim the lead at the last corner on the opening lap.
Lowes proceeded to dominate by 2.841 seconds at the chequered flag from Acosta, with Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez completing the podium.
Tony Arbolino was fourth on the sister Marc VDS Kalex from Pons’ Aron Canet and Aspar’s Jake Dixon, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas, Gresini’s Filip Salac and Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up).
Alonso Lopez, Speed Up Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Acosta leads the championship but is equal on 74 points with Arbolino, while Canet sits 22 points adrift in third.
Ai Ogura’s difficult 2023 season continued in Spain as he crashed out late on. The Japanese rider is 20th in the standings with just one point having missed two of the first four rounds with injury.
Moto2 Spanish GP results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|2
|
Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|2.841
|2.841
|3
|
Alonso López
|Boscoscuro B-21
|9.618
|6.777
|4
|
Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|10.163
|0.545
|5
|
Arón Canet
|Kalex
|11.056
|0.893
|6
|
Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|11.923
|0.867
|7
|
Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|12.586
|0.663
|8
|
Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|14.948
|2.362
|9
|
Filip Salač
|Kalex
|16.470
|1.522
|10
|
Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro B-21
|18.550
|2.080
|11
|
Sergio García
|Kalex
|22.134
|3.584
|12
|
Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|22.817
|0.683
|13
|
Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|23.080
|0.263
|14
|
Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|25.110
|2.030
|15
|
Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|26.709
|1.599
|16
|
Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|26.922
|0.213
|17
|
Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|28.568
|1.646
|18
|
Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|30.384
|1.816
|19
|
Borja Gomez
|Kalex
|33.223
|2.839
|20
|
Marcos Ramirez
|Forward F2
|36.775
|3.552
|21
|
Senna Agius
|Kalex
|36.812
|0.037
|22
|
Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|37.151
|0.339
|23
|
Zonta van den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|39.637
|2.486
|24
|
Rory Skinner
|Kalex
|39.786
|0.149
|25
|
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Kalex
|1'02.572
|22.786
|26
|
Soichiro Minamimoto
|Kalex
|1'03.282
|0.710
|27
|
Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|28
|
Sean Kelly
|Kalex
|29
|
Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|
Álex Escrig
|Forward F2
|View full results
Latest news
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.